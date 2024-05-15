Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TaroWorks Is Seeking Humanitarian Aid Organizations Ready To Transform Their Field Operations With Last-Mile Mobile Technology.

TaroWorks Is Seeking Humanitarian Aid Organizations Ready To Transform Their Field Operations With Last-Mile Mobile Technology.

Qualcomm

TaroWorks, in collaboration with QUALCOMM Incorporated through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ initiative, is excited to announce a $20,000 humanitarian technology grant is a funding opportunity for non-profit organizations dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to vulnerable populations in hard to reach environments, such as refugees and victims of conflicts or catastrophes. The TaroWorks Humanitarian Grant, offers an unprecedented opportunity for an international aid organization to revolutionize its field operations with the aim of increasing its reach, improving efficiency and maximizing its impact with Last-Mile mobile technology.

Are you an NGO committed to delivering life-saving aid through the distribution of physical goods and products? Do you struggle with disjointed and inefficient data systems hindering your ability to track distribution and measure impact effectively?

TaroWorks invites organizations around the world to apply for this grant, which will subsidize the cost of implementing cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies to monitor field operations, manage supply chains, and maximize impact. The $20,000 grant will enable the winning organization to implement two interconnected software solutions, TaroWorks Enterprise and Salesforce.

"TaroWorks understands the critical importance of streamlining last-mile distribution for humanitarian aid organizations," said Elaine Chang, CEO at TaroWorks. "Through our work with hundreds of non-profits and social enterprises across more than 60 countries over the past decade, we have built a solution that provides organizations unprecedented visibility into the distribution of critical goods and services to those who need it most, even in remote and offline environments."

TaroWorks is a last-mile mobile app and field data solution empowering non-profit organizations and social enterprises to monitor field operations, manage inventory and maximize their impact. The TaroWorks & Salesforce solution has been used by over 100+ non-profits and social enterprises across over 60 countries in the world. TaroWorks was launched within and is fully owned by the Grameen Foundation, a global non-profit that enables the poor, especially women, to create a world without poverty and hunger.

The TaroWorks Enterprise mobile inventory management app that extends TaroWorks to help organizations track their supply chain, from procurement, to product transfers, to last-mile distribution - even from offline smartphones or tablets.

"Qualcomm is proud to support TaroWorks in its mission to drive innovation in humanitarian aid distribution," said Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer at Qualcomm. "We believe that leveraging mobile and cloud technology can significantly enhance the effectiveness and reach of humanitarian efforts globally."

Grant Application Deadline and Evaluation Criteria

Organizations interested in applying for the grant can find more information and submit their proposals at https://humanitarian-grant.taroworks.org/

Applications will open on May 6, 2024 and the application deadline is June 7th, with the winner being announced by July 1st.

Learn more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

