Taranis Updates Shareholders on Disbursements of Taranis Securities to Matachewan and McChip Shareholders

Update for Taranis Shareholders

ESTES PARK, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") [TSX.V:TRO][OTCQB:TNREF] is providing an update on the disbursement of Taranis securities from two of its largest shareholders, Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited ("Matachewan") and McChip Resources Inc. ("McChip"). The following section summarizes the series of events related to the asset distribution of Taranis securities to Matachewan and McChip shareholders:

Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited

In a September 4, 2025 News Release, Matachewan announced a Reduction in Stated Capital and a return of Capital to shareholders, establishing the framework to distribute long-held assets to its investors. In a January 7, 2026 News Release, Matachewan declared a one-time cash and share distribution totaling 10,615,348 Taranis Shares.

  • Payout Ratio: Shareholders of record on January 14, 2026, were to receive about 0.7780 Taranis Shares per Matachewan share.

  • Share Lending Structure: Matachewan temporarily borrowed 1,488,996 Taranis shares to complete the full distribution.

McChip Resources Inc.

In a September 4, 2025 News Release, McChip outlined plans to "wind-down" its holdings by returning Capital to shareholders. Shareholders then approved a capital reduction resolution at a special meeting on October 1, 2025, clearing the way for the distributions. In a March 16, 2026 corporate update, McChip confirmed that it had completed a substantial liquidation of its marketable securities.

In an April 6, 2026 News Release, McChip announced one-time cash and share distributions for shareholders of record as of April 10, 2026. The distributions were completed on April 21, 2026 and included:

  • The Taranis Share Distribution: McChip distributed 17,377,244 Taranis Shares by dividend-in-kind, equal to 2.915598 Taranis common shares for each McChip share held.

Effect on Taranis Securities

With the distribution of their collective holdings, many McChip and Matachewan shareholders have now become Taranis shareholders. Some of these shareholders are expected to liquidate their positions in the short term. These are extraordinary circumstances, and they appear to have had direct consequences for existing Taranis shareholders. The Board of Taranis would point out to Taranis shareholders that the Company has continued to make significant progress on its Thor project and that the recent large volume of trading in the market is reflective of the internal business practices of McChip and Matachewan rather than material facts pertaining to Taranis' activities. Taranis is not aware of any significant change in its own line of business.

Taranis currently has 103,739,487 shares issued and outstanding (122,608,613 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

Taranis Resources Inc.

Per: John J. Gardiner (P. Geo.), President and CEO

For further information contact:

John J. Gardiner
681 Conifer Lane
Estes Park, Colorado 80517
Phone: (303) 716-5922
Cell: (720) 209-3049
johnjgardiner@earthlink.net

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

SOURCE: Taranis Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Taranis Resources Inc.TRO:CCtsxv:troplatinum investing
TRO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Taranis Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Drivers Intact, Will Price Break Out Again?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, says that although the year's first quarter brought the sector's first surplus in six quarters, the platinum market is still expected to be in deficit this year. "We're expecting investment to return and recoup some of... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Producers by Country

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. However, just a handful of countries produce these precious metals.The automotive industry is the world’s... Keep Reading...
Rows of reflective platinum bars stacked closely.

WPIC: Platinum Heading for Fourth Supply Deficit in a Row

After an active first quarter, the global platinum market remains on track to record its fourth consecutive annual deficit as supply concerns bump up against resilient demand.The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) published its latest Platinum Quarterly report on May 18, providing a look... Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, breaks down platinum supply, demand and price dynamics in 2026. While this year's platinum market deficit is expected to be much smaller than 2025's record shortfall, many of the precious metal's key drivers are still... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars.

WPIC: Platinum Market Heading for Fourth Straight Deficit in 2026

The global platinum market is expected to remain in deficit for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, even as supply begins to stabilize and demand moderates following a sharp rally in the metal’s price.New projections from the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) show a deficit of about... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

QIMC Appears Before Quebec National Assembly on Bill 17, Highlighting Quebec's Natural Hydrogen Potential

Related News

gold investing

McFarlane Lake Shares Jump 25 percent on Gentile Support

gold investing

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

oil and gas investing

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

agriculture investing

Trump Revamps Metals Tariffs to Give Relief to US Manufacturing and Agriculture

QIMC Appears Before Quebec National Assembly on Bill 17, Highlighting Quebec's Natural Hydrogen Potential

base metals investing

Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia