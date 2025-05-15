Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of $0.8 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $0.3 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation, offset by foreign currency gain and interest income.

Capitalized exploration and development costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $5.8 million, primarily the result of exploration and development costs and deferred expenditures of $7.0 million, offset by governments grants received of $1.2 million. This compares to capitalized exploration and development costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project of $6.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The total capitalized cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2025 amounts to $237.7 million.

Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available at www.sedarplus.com.

All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Battery Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for US$114.8 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Department of Defense awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon's exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Mike Kicis
President
Talon Metals Corp.
Tel: 1 (647) 968-0060
Email: kicis@talonmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252345

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Talon MetalsTLO:CCTSX:TLOBase Metals Investing
TLO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will commence Environmental Review process for proposed underground mine, rail loading facility and water treatment plant in central Minnesota

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) through its subsidiary Talon Nickel (USA) LLC ("Talon" or the "Company"), today submitted its Environmental Assessment Worksheet ("EAW") to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to begin the State's Environmental Impact Statement scoping process for the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Tamarack Nickel Project"), a proposed small-footprint, high-grade underground nickel mine that would be located near the City of Tamarack in Aitkin County, Minnesota.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $0.6 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation offset by interest income. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $11.7 million. This compares to $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2023 amounts to $172.1 million.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Download the PDF here.

Cygnus Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

Cygnus Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

Cygnus Metals Ltd. (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF), based in Perth, Western Australia, focused on the Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec, Canada, today announced that Ernest Mast, President and Managing Director, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 22nd 2025.

DATE : May 22 nd , 2025
TIME: 3:15 PM EDT
LINK: REGISTER HERE

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Intersects ~46 Metre Quartz-Sulfide Vein in second Hole at Zone 3 Extension

Heritage Intersects ~46 Metre Quartz-Sulfide Vein in second Hole at Zone 3 Extension

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Widest Vein Ever Intersected at Drayton-Black Lake

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yalgoo - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result amended

Yalgoo - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result amended

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Yalgoo - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result amended

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Strategic Investment

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Strategic Investment

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Related News

Gold Investing

Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

Battery Metals Investing

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Tech Investing

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Gold Investing

Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

Copper Investing

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor

×