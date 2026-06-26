Talisker Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Bralorne Gold Project 2026 Mineral Resource Statement

Talisker Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Bralorne Gold Project 2026 Mineral Resource Statement

Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the 2026 mineral resource statement ("MRE") for its 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada previously reported in the Company's press release dated May 14, 2026.

The Report is dated June 26, 2026, with an effective date for the MRE of December 31, 2025, and entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada". The Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop
Vice President, Investor Relations
lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com
+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.


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