Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2027

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2027

Fiscal second quarter Net Bookings were $1.60 billion

Company updates fiscal year 2027 outlook and reiterates expectation for Net Bookings of $8.0 to $8.2 billion

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today reported results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2027, ended September 30, 2026. For further information, please see the second quarter fiscal 2027 results slide deck posted to the Company's investor relations website at take2games.com/ir .

CEO Comments

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, stated: "The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI is ten days away and, with pre-orders continuing to reach unprecedented levels, we expect to deliver an historic year for our company. We are reiterating our outlook for Fiscal 2027 Net Bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion, and are confident in our ability to build on this incredible year as we release new hits, explore emerging business opportunities, expand our geographic footprint, and pursue accretive M&A – all of which will set us on a path to unlock greater earnings power and long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total Net Bookings* decreased 18% to $1.60 billion compared to $1.96 billion during last year's fiscal second quarter.
    • Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending** decreased 9% and accounted for 81% of total Net Bookings.
    • The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA® 2K, the Grand Theft Auto® series, Toon Blast™ , Match Factory!™ , Empires & Puzzles™, the Borderlands® franchise, Words With Friends™, the Red Dead Redemption® series , Color Block Jam™ , WWE® 2K , and Zynga Poker™.
  • GAAP net revenue was $1.50 billion, compared to $1.77 billion in last year's fiscal second quarter.
    • Recurrent consumer spending** decreased 5% and accounted for 81% of total GAAP net revenue.
    • The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue were NBA 2K, the Grand Theft Auto series , Toon Blast , Match Factory! , Empires & Puzzles, the Borderlands franchise, Words With Friends, Color Block Jam, WWE 2K, the Red Dead Redemption series , and Zynga Poker.
  • GAAP net loss was $54.0 million, or $0.29 per share, as compared to $133.9 million, or $0.73 per share, for the comparable period last year.

* Net Bookings is our operational metric and defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.

** Recurrent consumer spending is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in-game purchases and in-game advertising.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

The following data is used internally by the Company's management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Financial Data

$ in millions

Statement of
Operations

Change in deferred
net revenue and
related cost of
revenue

Stock-based
compensation

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Business
acquisition

Other (a)

GAAP

Total net revenue

$

1,497.0

104.3

Cost of revenue

636.6

3.3

(3.4)

(141.3)

Gross profit

860.4

101.0

3.4

141.3

Operating expenses

977.9

(86.6)

(11.7)

(3.1)

(Loss) income from operations

(117.5

)

101.0

90.0

153.0

3.1

Interest and other, net

5.6

0.9

0.6

(9.4)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(111.9

)

101.9

90.0

153.0

3.7

(9.4)

Non-GAAP

EBITDA

92.2

101.9

90.0

2.4

(9.4)

  • The above table utilizes a management tax rate of 18%
  • Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is 188.0 million

(a) Other includes adjustments for (i) fair value adjustments related to certain equity investments and (ii) the revaluation of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. Dollar.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2027

Take-Two is updating its outlook for the fiscal year and providing its initial outlook for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2026:

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2027

The Company is also providing selected data, which is used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2027

Financial Data

$ in millions except for per share amounts

Outlook (b)

Change in deferred
net revenue and
related cost of
revenue

Stock-based
compensation

Amortization
of acquired
intangibles

Other

GAAP

Total net revenue

$7,980 to $8,180

$20

Cost of revenue

$3,679 to $3,800

$(27)

$(113)

$(572)

Operating expenses

$4,078 to $4,098

$(349)

$(51)

$(3)

Interest and other, net

$29

Income before income taxes

$194 to $253

$47

$462

$623

$3

Net income

$109 to $142

Diluted net income per share

$0.57 to $0.75

Net cash provided by operating activities

over $1,000

Capital expenditures

approximately $290

Non-GAAP

EBITDA

$1,024 to $1,082

$47

$462

$3

Operational metric

Net Bookings

$8,000 to $8,200

  • Management reporting tax rate anticipated to be 18%
  • Share count used to calculate GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 189.5 million

(b) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously.

Fiscal Third Quarter Ending December 31, 2026

The Company is also providing selected data, which is used internally by its management and Board of Directors to adjust the Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial outlook in order to facilitate comparison of its operating performance between periods and to better understand its core business and future outlook:

Three Months Ending December 31, 2026

Financial Data

$ in millions except for per share amounts

Outlook (b)

Change in deferred
net revenue and
related cost of
revenue

Stock-based
compensation

Amortization of
acquired intangibles

Other

GAAP

Total net revenue

$3,270 to $3,420

$80

Cost of revenue

$1,649 to $1,732

$(13)

$(96)

$(141)

Operating expenses

$1,162 to $1,182

$(100)

$(12)

Interest and other, net

$13

$(1)

Income before income taxes

$446 to $493

$93

$196

$153

$1

Net income

$250 to $276

Diluted net income per share

$1.30 to $1.44

Non-GAAP

EBITDA

$651 to $698

$93

$196

Operational metric

Net Bookings

$3,350 to $3,500

  • Management reporting tax rate anticipated to be 18%
  • Share count used to calculate GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 192.0 million

(b) The individual components of the financial outlook may not foot to the totals, as the Company does not expect actual results for every component to be at the low end or high end of the outlook range simultaneously.

Key assumptions and dependencies underlying the Company's outlook include: a continuation of the current economic backdrop; the timely delivery of the titles included in this financial outlook; continued growth in the installed base of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S; the ability to develop and publish products that capture market share for these current generation systems while also leveraging opportunities on PC, mobile and other platforms; factors affecting our performance on mobile, such as player acquisition costs; our ongoing focus on our live services portfolio and new game pipeline; and stable foreign exchange rates. See also "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" below.

Product Releases

The following have been released since July 1, 2026:

Label

Product

Platforms

Release Date

Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online Kortz Center Heist Summer Update

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

July 14, 2026

2K

NBA 2K27

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC

September 4, 2026

Take-Two's future lineup announced to-date includes:

Label

Product

Platforms

Release Date

Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI

PS5, Xbox Series X|S

November 19, 2026

Zynga

Top Goal

iOS, Android

TBA

Zynga

CSR 3

iOS, Android

TBA

2K

PGA TOUR 2K27

TBA

TBA

2K

WWE 2K27

TBA

TBA

2K

Project ETHOS

TBA

TBA

2K

BioShock next iteration

TBA

TBA

Ghost Story Games

Judas

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

TBA

Conference Call

Take-Two will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review these results and discuss other topics. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 461-5787 (Meeting ID: 112-490-011). A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available by visiting http://ir.take2games.com and a replay will be available following the call at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses a Non-GAAP measure of financial performance: EBITDA , which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest income (expense), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles.

The Company's management believes it is important to consider EBITDA, in addition to net income, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses, debt-related charges, and income taxes. Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, EBITDA is useful to investors and management in understanding the Company's ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends and provides useful additional information relating to the Company's operations and financial condition.

This Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. This Non-GAAP financial measure may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. In the future, Take-Two may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating this Non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company. Management believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure Take-Two's financial and operating performance. In particular, this measure facilitates comparison of our operating performance between periods and may help investors to understand better the operating results of Take-Two. Internally, management uses this Non-GAAP financial measure in assessing the Company's operating results and in planning and forecasting. A reconciliation of this Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is contained in the financial tables to this press release.

Final Results

The financial results discussed herein are presented on a preliminary basis; final data will be included in Take-Two's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com . All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenue:

Game

$

1,376.0

$

1,640.9

$

2,798.8

$

3,023.4

Advertising

121.0

132.9

232.1

254.2

Total net revenue

1,497.0

1,773.8

3,030.9

3,277.6

Cost of revenue:

Product costs

184.0

229.3

371.8

439.7

Game intangibles

140.8

158.8

295.1

317.3

Software development costs and royalties

107.9

172.1

243.0

202.2

Licenses

131.9

154.4

231.4

225.3

Internal royalties

72.0

78.7

146.7

167.6

Total cost of revenue

636.6

793.3

1,288.0

1,352.1

Gross profit

860.4

980.5

1,742.9

1,925.5

Selling and marketing

444.9

536.7

814.6

945.9

Research and development

254.4

268.0

528.2

524.4

General and administrative

230.5

225.0

456.8

432.4

Depreciation and amortization

48.1

48.8

96.3

99.2

Total operating expenses

977.9

1,078.5

1,895.9

2,001.9

Loss from operations

(117.5

)

(98.0

)

(153.0

)

(76.4

)

Interest and other, net:

Interest income

19.3

20.7

42.1

37.2

Interest expense

(30.2

)

(37.4

)

(60.6

)

(76.3

)

Other income/(expense), net

16.5

(0.8

)

10.3

(13.8

)

Interest and other, net

5.6

(17.5

)

(8.2

)

(52.9

)

Loss before income taxes

(111.9

)

(115.5

)

(161.2

)

(129.3

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(57.9

)

18.4

(73.1

)

16.5

Net loss

$

(54.0

)

$

(133.9

)

$

(88.1

)

$

(145.8

)

Loss per share:

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.73

)

$

(0.47

)

$

(0.80

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

187.1

184.6

186.7

182.7

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,149.4

$

1,545.5

Short-term investments

524.2

443.8

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

15.0

13.2

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $0.7 and $0.9 at September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively

780.8

737.0

Software development costs and licenses

82.4

68.8

Inventory

34.1

7.3

Contract assets

89.7

Prepaid expenses and other

650.3

294.2

Total current assets

3,236.2

3,199.5

Fixed assets, net

526.2

445.4

Right-of-use assets

293.6

334.6

Software development costs and licenses, net of current portion

2,494.9

2,277.5

Goodwill

1,060.2

1,061.9

Other intangibles, net

1,344.3

1,653.2

Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

68.0

79.4

Other assets

347.3

331.7

Total assets

$

9,370.7

$

9,383.2

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

207.7

$

211.0

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,053.1

1,117.8

Deferred revenue

1,017.1

1,159.9

Lease liabilities

66.9

70.1

Short-term debt, net

629.2

30.0

Total current liabilities

2,974.0

2,588.8

Long-term debt, net

1,890.6

2,488.0

Non-current deferred revenue

25.0

29.7

Non-current lease liabilities

324.7

370.2

Non-current software development royalties

72.1

84.5

Deferred tax liabilities, net

233.0

182.3

Other long-term liabilities

177.7

128.8

Total liabilities

$

5,697.1

$

5,872.3

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5.0 shares authorized: no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 and 300.0 shares authorized; 210.9 and 209.1 shares issued and 187.2 and 185.4 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively

2.1

2.1

Additional paid-in capital

12,214.8

11,953.7

Treasury stock, at cost; 23.7 and 23.7 common shares at September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively

(1,020.6

)

(1,020.6

)

Accumulated deficit

(7,445.1

)

(7,357.0

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(77.6

)

(67.3

)

Total stockholders' equity

$

3,673.6

$

3,510.9

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,370.7

$

9,383.2

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Six Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Operating activities:

Net loss

$

(88.1

)

$

(145.8

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Amortization and impairment of software development costs and licenses

190.8

191.7

Stock-based compensation

176.0

136.6

Noncash lease expense

28.4

26.3

Amortization and impairment of intangibles

321.3

349.5

Depreciation

80.5

82.9

Interest expense

60.6

76.3

Other, net

(8.7

)

21.5

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(44.0

)

(393.1

)

Software development costs and licenses

(372.4

)

(345.0

)

Inventory

(26.7

)

(7.4

)

Prepaid expenses, other current and other non-current assets

(205.8

)

(5.7

)

Deferred revenue

(147.3

)

156.2

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(138.1

)

(60.3

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(173.5

)

83.7

Investing activities:

Change in bank-time deposits

(80.4

)

(237.0

)

Purchases of fixed assets

(163.3

)

(57.0

)

Purchases of long-term investments

(8.0

)

(6.6

)

Business acquisitions

(2.0

)

Asset acquisitions

(19.4

)

(11.4

)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

11.2

Net cash used in investing activities

(259.9

)

(314.0

)

Financing activities:

Tax payment related to net share settlements on restricted stock awards

(1.9

)

(1.6

)

Issuance of common stock

32.3

1,219.6

Repayment of debt

(600.0

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

30.4

618.0

Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(2.7

)

14.1

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(405.7

)

401.8

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year (1)

1,638.1

1,559.2

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period (1)

$

1,232.4

$

1,961.0

(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents shown on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows includes amounts in the Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Content, Platform Mix, Distribution Channel, and Geographic Region

(in millions)

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Net revenue by content

Recurrent consumer spending

$

1,210.2

81

%

$

1,275.9

72

%

Full game and other

286.8

19

%

497.9

28

%

Total Net revenue

$

1,497.0

100

%

$

1,773.8

100

%

Net Bookings by content

Recurrent consumer spending

$

1,302.1

81

%

$

1,428.3

73

%

Full game and other

299.2

19

%

532.2

27

%

Total Net Bookings

$

1,601.3

100

%

$

1,960.5

100

%

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Net revenue by platform

Mobile

$

731.1

49

%

$

821.6

46

%

Console

615.4

41

%

720.0

41

%

PC and other

150.5

10

%

232.2

13

%

Total Net revenue

$

1,497.0

100

%

$

1,773.8

100

%

Net Bookings by platform

Mobile

$

707.6

45

%

$

818.1

42

%

Console

742.6

46

%

907.9

46

%

PC and other

151.1

9

%

234.5

12

%

Total Net Bookings

$

1,601.3

100

%

$

1,960.5

100

%

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Net revenue by distribution channel

Digital online

$

1,458.8

97

%

$

1,693.1

95

%

Physical retail and other

38.2

3

%

80.7

5

%

Total Net revenue

$

1,497.0

100

%

$

1,773.8

100

%

Net Bookings by distribution channel

Digital online

$

1,562.9

98

%

$

1,871.2

95

%

Physical retail and other

38.4

2

%

89.3

5

%

Total Net Bookings

$

1,601.3

100

%

$

1,960.5

100

%

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Net revenue by geographic region

United States

$

888.9

59

%

$

1,036.1

58

%

International

608.1

41

%

737.7

42

%

Total Net revenue

$

1,497.0

100

%

$

1,773.8

100

%

Net Bookings by geographic region

United States

$

968.2

60

%

$

1,188.6

61

%

International

633.1

40

%

771.9

39

%

Total Net Bookings

$

1,601.3

100

%

$

1,960.5

100

%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

Net Revenue and Net Bookings by Content, Platform Mix, Distribution Channel, and Geographic Region

(in millions)

Six Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Six Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Net revenue by content

Recurrent consumer spending

$

2,500.0

82

%

$

2,532.0

77

%

Full game and other

530.9

18

%

745.6

23

%

Total Net revenue

$

3,030.9

100

%

$

3,277.6

100

%

Net Bookings by content

Recurrent consumer spending

$

2,471.5

83

%

$

2,611.8

77

%

Full game and other

515.7

17

%

771.8

23

%

Total Net Bookings

$

2,987.2

100

%

$

3,383.6

100

%

Six Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Six Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Net revenue by platform

Mobile

$

1,493.4

50

%

$

1,623.3

50

%

Console

1,255.9

41

%

1,270.6

38

%

PC and other

281.6

9

%

383.7

12

%

Total Net revenue

$

3,030.9

100

%

$

3,277.6

100

%

Net Bookings by platform

Mobile

$

1,447.1

49

%

$

1,610.9

47

%

Console

1,267.8

42

%

1,382.3

41

%

PC and other

272.3

9

%

390.4

12

%

Total Net Bookings

$

2,987.2

100

%

$

3,383.6

100

%

Six Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Six Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Net revenue by distribution channel

Digital online

$

2,966.1

98

%

$

3,169.7

97

%

Physical retail and other

64.8

2

%

107.9

3

%

Total Net revenue

$

3,030.9

100

%

$

3,277.6

100

%

Net Bookings by distribution channel

Digital online

$

2,931.5

98

%

$

3,276.3

97

%

Physical retail and other

55.7

2

%

107.3

3

%

Total Net Bookings

$

2,987.2

100

%

$

3,383.6

100

%

Six Months Ended
September 30, 2026

Six Months Ended
September 30, 2025

Amount

% of total

Amount

% of total

Net revenue by geographic region

United States

$

1,808.9

60

%

$

1,936.5

59

%

International

1,222.0

40

%

1,341.1

41

%

Total Net revenue

$

3,030.9

100

%

$

3,277.6

100

%

Net Bookings by geographic region

United States

$

1,773.6

59

%

$

2,025.2

60

%

International

1,213.6

41

%

1,358.4

40

%

Total Net Bookings

$

2,987.2

100

%

$

3,383.6

100

%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL DATA

(in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Net revenue

Cost of revenue-
Product costs

Cost of revenue-
Game
intangibles

Cost of revenue-
Software development
costs and royalties

Cost of revenue-
Licenses

Cost of revenue-
Internal
royalties

As reported

$

1,497.0

$

184.0

$

140.8

$

107.9

$

131.9

$

72.0

Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue

104.3

(0.2

)

2.8

0.7

Stock-based compensation

(3.4

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

(0.5

)

(140.8

)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Selling and
marketing

Research and
development

General and
administrative

Depreciation and
amortization

Interest and
other, net

As reported

$

444.9

$

254.4

$

230.5

$

48.1

$

5.6

Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue

0.9

Stock-based compensation

(23.1

)

(22.5

)

(41.0

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

(3.8

)

(7.9

)

Acquisition related expenses

(0.5

)

(2.6

)

0.6

Other

(9.4

)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Net revenue

Cost of revenue -
Product costs

Cost of revenue -
Game
intangibles

Cost of revenue-
Software development
costs and royalties

Cost of revenue-
Licenses

Cost of revenue-
Internal royalties

As reported

$

1,773.8

$

229.3

$

158.8

$

172.1

$

154.4

$

78.7

Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue

186.7

1.5

14.3

0.4

Stock-based compensation

(4.8

)

Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles

(0.7

)

(158.8

)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Selling and
marketing

Research and
development

General and
administrative

Depreciation and
amortization

Interest and
other, net

As reported

$

536.7

$

268.0

$

225.0

$

48.8

$

(17.5

)

Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue

0.1

Stock-based compensation

(25.2

)

(25.1

)

(40.8

)

Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles

(7.2

)

(7.9

)

Acquisition related expenses

(0.3

)

(3.3

)

1.6

Impact of business reorganization

(0.1

)

Other

0.7

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL DATA

(in millions)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2026

Net revenue

Cost of revenue -
Product costs

Cost of revenue -
Game intangibles

Cost of revenue-
Software development
costs and royalties

Cost of revenue-
Licenses

Cost of revenue-
Internal
royalties

As reported

$

3,030.9

$

371.8

$

295.1

$

243.0

$

231.4

$

146.7

Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue

(43.7

)

(3.1

)

(9.4

)

0.1

Stock-based compensation

(6.5

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

(1.1

)

(295.1

)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2026

Selling and
marketing

Research and
development

General and
administrative

Depreciation and
amortization

Interest and
other, net

As reported

$

814.6

$

528.2

$

456.8

$

96.3

$

(8.2

)

Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue

1.3

Stock-based compensation

(46.9

)

(41.9

)

(80.7

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

(9.4

)

(15.8

)

Acquisition related expenses

(1.0

)

(4.5

)

2.8

Other

(6.3

)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

Net revenue

Cost of revenue -
Product costs

Cost of revenue -
Game intangibles

Cost of revenue-
Software development
costs and royalties

Cost of revenue -
Licenses

Cost of revenue -
Internal
royalties

As reported

$

3,277.6

$

439.7

$

317.3

$

202.2

$

225.3

$

167.6

Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue

106.1

(2.0

)

6.5

0.6

Stock-based compensation

36.2

Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles

(1.5

)

(317.3

)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

Selling and marketing

Research and
development

General and
administrative

Depreciation and
amortization

Interest and
other, net

As reported

$

945.9

$

524.4

$

432.4

$

99.2

$

(52.9

)

Net effect from deferred revenue and related cost of revenue

0.5

Stock-based compensation

(49.6

)

(46.2

)

(77.0

)

Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles

(14.3

)

(16.3

)

Acquisition related expenses

(0.6

)

(6.9

)

2.3

Impact of business reorganization

(0.5

)

5.0

(0.4

)

Other

3.3

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE

(in millions)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Six Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net loss

$

(54.0

)

$

(133.9

)

$

(88.1

)

$

(145.8

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(57.9

)

18.4

(73.1

)

16.5

Interest income

(19.3

)

(20.7

)

(42.1

)

(37.2

)

Interest expense

30.2

37.4

60.6

76.3

Depreciation and amortization

48.1

48.8

96.3

99.2

Amortization of acquired intangibles

145.1

166.7

305.6

333.2

EBITDA

$

92.2

$

116.7

$

259.2

$

342.2

Outlook

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2027

Net income

$109 to $142

Provision for income taxes

$86 to $111

Interest expense, net

$41

Depreciation

$165

Amortization of acquired intangibles

$623

EBITDA

$1,024 to $1,082

Outlook

Three Months Ending December 31, 2026

Net income

$250 to $276

Provision for income taxes

$196 to $217

Interest expense, net

$11

Depreciation

$42

Amortization of acquired intangibles

$152

EBITDA

$651 to $698

(Investor Relations)
Nicole Shevins
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-3005
Nicole.Shevins@take2games.com

(Corporate Press)
Alan Lewis
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-2983
Alan.Lewis@take2games.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TTWOnasdaq:ttwo:us
TTWO
The Conversation (0)
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Featuring CEO Evan GappelbergNextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the launch of "The Public Company CEO... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

Homeland Engages Marketing and Public Relations Company

Standard Uranium Announces Further Upsize for Life Offering

Ucore Announces Investor Conference Schedule and Consultant Engagements

Related News

gold investing

Experts Warn: AI Boom Shows Bubble Signs, but Investors May Miss the Exit

gold investing

Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Bull Run Not Over, My Strategy Now

gold investing

Jp Cortez: Will the US Revalue Gold? Plus Repatriation, Fort Knox Audit

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

lithium investing

Argentina Lithium and Energy: PFS at Rincon West Targeted in 2027

battery metals investing

Grid Metals: Maiden Critical Minerals Resource at Falcon West, Drilling to Start in January

base metals investing

Homeland Engages Marketing and Public Relations Company