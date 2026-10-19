Taiwan's Stock Pickers Are Walking Out to Bet Their Own Money

flyonwallstreet.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">flyonwallstreet.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fly On Wall Street News Commentary - Taiwan's benchmark stock index was up 62% this year, the best showing of any major equity gauge in the world, when Bloomberg reported on Oct. 16 that some of the island's professional fund managers and analysts are quitting their jobs to invest their own money. Strict rules keep them from trading the very stocks they pick for clients, and in a year when about one in ten stocks in the index has more than doubled, some have decided the trade-off is no longer worth it. Companies and funds mentioned in this article include: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSMC] (NYSE: TSM), ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. [ASE] (NYSE: ASX), United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] (NYSE: UMC), iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSE Arca: EWT), The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TWN).
Watching From Behind the Locker
Taiwan does not ban personal investing outright, but its asset-management code of conduct bars staff from trading a locally listed stock or a linked derivative within seven business days before or after their firm's funds trade it, which in practice rules out personal stock-picking. Fund managers must also lock away their phones, laptops and smartwatches each morning until the market closes at 1:30 p.m. The phone rule was formalized in 2024 to deter insider trading, the Taipei Times reported in July, after six former fund managers from four firms were indicted for front-running trades through the accounts of relatives and friends.
Ken Tsai, 40, a fund manager who until July worked at a large Taiwanese asset manager that Bloomberg did not name, told Bloomberg he made a Taiwanese maker of AI-server data-transfer components his fund's largest holding in 2024. The stock rose more than fivefold in 2025 and about sixfold again this year, but he owned none of it personally. "It left me with a strong sense of relative deprivation," he said. He now works at a private investment firm in Taipei, which was also not named. Pay adds to the pull: Taiwan portfolio managers earn roughly US$124,000 to US$311,000 a year, well below Hong Kong base salaries, according to Bloomberg, citing headhunters and recruitment-firm data.
The private shops they are joining sit outside those rules. They register as private companies with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and do not need asset-management licenses from the Financial Supervisory Commission because they do not raise public money. Brokers told Bloomberg some of them now generate more than NT$10 billion in monthly trading volume, rivaling mid-sized asset managers.
The Rally Behind the Exits
Much of the rally traces back to the AI hardware supply chain. TSMC reported third-quarter revenue of NT$1.49 trillion (US$46.7 billion) on Oct. 15, up 50.9% from a year earlier, while net income jumped 68.7% and gross margin reached 66.4%. It guided fourth-quarter revenue from US$52.3 billion to US$54.3 billion.
Chip packaging and testing has ridden the same wave. ASE Technology reported September net revenue of NT$88.1 billion, up 45.5% from a year earlier, and third-quarter revenue of NT$244.2 billion, up 44.8%.
Mature-node foundry UMC reported August sales up 30.71% from a year earlier, lifting year-to-date sales 14.66%. In its second-quarter report, the company guided for capacity utilization above 90% in the third quarter and said revenue from its 22/28nm business continues to set record highs.
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A Talent Squeeze, Not a Stampede
The numbers point to churn more than an exodus. Fewer than half of Taiwan's 20 largest local equity mutual funds have kept the same portfolio manager for more than three years, according to fund-data site MoneyDJ, and Bloomberg reported that applications for junior roles at some international firms have roughly halved this year. Yet the FSC said the industry's registered headcount actually rose to 4,729 in September from 4,581 at the end of 2025. Firms are responding: the largest foreign asset manager in Taiwan is offering cross-market analyst roles and office rotations to keep staff.
Regulators are paying attention. The FSC said on Oct. 15 it is gathering information and plans to review the rules, balancing market development against conflicts of interest and investor protection. One asset-management executive told Bloomberg there is no easy solution for now.
The Case for the Pros
At least one professionally managed fund has kept pace. The Taiwan Fund, a closed-end fund listed in New York, reported a 47.36% total return for its fiscal quarter ended May 31, against 26.12% for the TAIEX Total Return Index over the same period, with net asset value of US$116.90 a share at the end of that quarter.
Investors who prefer to own the whole market can use the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, which holds about US$11.9 billion in assets.
Last week was a reminder of how quickly the math can change. The TAIEX fell 4.6%, its first weekly decline in five weeks, as a technology selloff spread and TSMC CEO C.C. Wei warned of macroeconomic uncertainty and weak consumer demand, according to Trading Economics. In New York, TSMC's shares fell 8.98% from the Oct. 9 close to $412.61 on Oct. 16, ASE dropped 14.86% to $39.53, UMC slid 13.68% to $19.82, the iShares fund lost 7.04% to $106.26 and The Taiwan Fund declined 8.78% to $94.18, according to Stock Analysis data. For the managers who just traded a salary for their own account, those swings now land on them.
Taiwan's index fell 4.6% in a single week. Learn to read the charts behind moves like these with the free Stock Preachers guide, plus The Roadmap market reports, at stockpreachers.com.
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