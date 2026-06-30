T2 Metals Commences 2026 Summer Exploration Program at Shanghai and Aurora Projects, Yukon, Canada

Multi-Disciplinary Field Programs Designed to Test Yukon Project Portfolio

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a Q3Q4 2026 field program across its Shanghai and Aurora gold-silver projects in the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt (see Figure 1). Field crews have been mobilized to carry out a substantial multi-disciplinary exploration program designed to expand and refine known prospect areas, generate new drill-ready targets and advance both projects toward drilling in the second half of the field season.

2026 Program Highlights

  • Airborne LiDAR, aeromagnetic and radiometric surveys to refine structural and intrusion-related targets to focus ground programs

  • Soil (auger) sampling to extend and infill known gold and silver in soil and rock chip anomalies

  • Prospecting, geological mapping and rock sampling to identify source of mineralization

  • Ground VLF-EM (very low frequency electromagnetic) surveying to map conductive structures associated with gold mineralization, complementing aeromagnetic and LiDAR coverage

  • RAB (rotary air blast) drilling to provide low-cost, near-surface coverage of priority target areas and guide diamond drill planning

  • Diamond drilling to test priority targets at depth

Together, the Shanghai and Aurora projects cover over 100 sq km in the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. Shanghai sits within the Mayo Mining District, a historic and active mining region known for large-scale gold-silver systems including the Keno Hill Mine, North America's highest-grade silver mine (Hecla Mining) and the AurMac Gold Project, one of Canada's largest unmined gold deposits (Banyan Gold). Aurora is located in the Dawson Mining District, known for significant recent gold discoveries and ongoing exploration success including the ML Project (Prospector Metals) (see Figure 2).

Shanghai and Aurora demonstrate potential for intrusion-related gold systems with high-grade gold and silver in historical and Company sampling (see news releases dated February 26, 2026; January 20, 2026; September 10, 2025). Both projects were optioned by T2 Metals from renowned Yukon prospector Shawn Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc. Ryan is credited with multiple major discoveries in the Yukon including the White Gold district and the Coffee Gold deposit.

The 2026 program is designed to build directly on Shawn Ryan's methodical exploration work, including his soil geochemistry datasets, and to advance both projects toward drill-ready status this season. T2 Metals appreciates the support of Shawn Ryan as part of its Advisory Board and for his continued involvement with the Company in the pursuit of discovery.

"The Tombstone Gold Belt within the Yukon is one of the most exciting places globally to be looking for gold and silver. We are fortunate to be exploring two highly prospective and underexplored projects with excellent gold and silver discovery potential," said Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals. "We're grateful for the strong support we've had from local communities and contractors, especially Shawn Ryan and his family, whose track record of discovery in the Yukon speaks for itself. Building on his work at Shanghai and Aurora gives our team a real head start, as we begin a highly productive season. We will share regular updates with shareholders as new information becomes available."

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Figure 1: Sampling begins at T2 Metal's Aurora Project, Dawson Mining District, Yukon. Extensive iron-oxide/jarosite staining visible, similar to Prospector Metals' ML Project, located 5 km east from Aurora. Photographs courtesy of Callum Ryan.

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Figure 2: Regional location of T2 Metals' Shanghai and Aurora projects, Yukon, Canada.

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Aurora Project Midpoint: Google Earth Link

Shanghai Project Midpoint: Google Earth Link

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engage with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that the Company's exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark Saxon"

Mark Saxon
President & CEO		 For further information, please contact:
www.t2metals.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@t2metals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303406

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