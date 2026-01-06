Syntholene Energy Corp Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Symbol '3DD0'

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Listing Positions Syntholene as the First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Synthetic Fuel (eFuel) Company on any European Exchange
SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP (TSXV: ESAF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing and have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) under the trading symbol FSE: 3DD0. The Frankfurt co-listing is intended to broaden the Company's European investor audience and increase visibility within one of the world's most important clean energy and synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) markets.
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the largest and most liquid securities markets in Europe, and serves as a primary access point for European institutional and retail investors. The Company's primary listing remains on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ESAF.
"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a strategically important step for Syntholene," stated Syntholene CEO Dan Sutton. "Europe is the center of global eSAF and eFuel markets today through its mandated demand, and policies encouraging market growth. Providing European investors with direct access to our shares aligns our capital markets strategy with the strongest structural tailwinds for eSAF. We view this as a natural extension of our TSXV listing and a foundation for long-term engagement with European stakeholders as we drive deployment of production infrastructure within the European Economic Zone."
Syntholene believes the Frankfurt co-listing supports the Company's presence and investor access in Europe, which is an important market for eSAF. The European Union's ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation mandates rising sustainable aviation fuel blending requirements across all major EU and European Economic Zone airports beginning in 2025 (EASA). These binding requirements, combined with targeted eSAF subsidies of up to €6 per liter (Reuters) for qualifying synthetic fuels, create one of the world's most robust and durable demand frameworks for producers of next-generation eFuels.
eFuel Market
Synthetic aviation fuel is a clean, drop-in-ready jet fuel made from renewable power, green hydrogen, and captured CO₂, offering up to 90% lower lifecycle emissions and helping airlines meet global decarbonization mandates without changing their aircraft engines or retrofitting.
The broader global aviation fuel market size was valued by Fortune Business Insights at USD 391.23 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 431.70 billion in 2024 to USD 819.73 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period (Fortune Business Insights).
According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global sustainable aviation fuel market is projected to expand from an estimated USD 2.06 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 25.62 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 65.5%.
Within these projections lies the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, the European Union's landmark mandate requiring airlines and fuel suppliers to adopt sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at all major EU and EU Economic Zone airports starting in 2025. The regulation sets binding, rising SAF blending requirements of 2% in 2025, 6% in 2030, 20% in 2035 and up to 70% by 2050, creating one of the world's largest guaranteed markets for clean jet fuel (EASA).
The EU has also paired this demand-side measure with a supply-side subsidy, offering up to 6€ per liter to airlines that purchase eSAF specifically (Reuters). The combination of mandated demand and subsidized supply underscores the EU's seriousness about bolstering the rapid scale-up of eSAF production from producers like Syntholene.
About Syntholene
Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale, unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels, for the first time.
Syntholene's power-to-liquid strategy harnesses thermal energy to power proprietary integrations of hydrogen production and fuel synthesis. Syntholene has secured 20MW of dedicated energy to support the Company's upcoming demonstration facility and commercial scale-up.
Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, Syntholene aims to be the first team to deliver a scalable modular production platform for cost-competitive synthetic fuel, thus accelerating the commercialization of carbon-neutral eFuels across global markets.
For further information, please contact:
Dan Sutton, CEO
comms@syntholene.com
www.syntholene.com
Investor Relations
KIN Communications Inc.
604-684-6730
ESAF@kincommunications.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "aims", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding European Union market prospects for eSAF, regulations and subsidies, liquidity on the Frankfurt Exchange, successful implementation of the test facility, commercial scalability, technical and economic viability, anticipated geothermal power availability, anticipated benefit of eFuel, and future commercial opportunities, are forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to execute its business plan, that the eFuel will have its expected benefits, that there will be market adoption in the European Inion and elsewhere,and that the Company will be able to access financing as needed to fund its business plan, including without limitation government subsidies and equity financing Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, governmental regulation regarding eFuel, Syntholene's ability to meet production targets, realize projected economic benefits, overcome technical challenges, secure financing, maintain regulatory compliance, manage geopolitical risks, and successfully negotiate definitive terms. Syntholene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Readers are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
ESAF:CC
