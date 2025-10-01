Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration for the Transaction, the Company paid $750,000 cash and issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") to Imran Butt, the principal of CCG. The Common Shares are subject to a statutory four-month and one day resale restriction and are subject to an 18-month voluntary escrow on a 25% release schedule with the first escrow release on closing of the Transaction and the following three releases every 6 months thereafter. Further, the Company issued a 10% secured promissory note as previously disclosed in the press release of the Company dated September 25, 2025.

"With the acquisition of the CCG call center assets combined with our conversational AI platform, we expect savings and efficiencies which will significantly increase the customer experience," commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. "We are excited to continue our industry wide roll out across North America deploying our conversational AI platform in call center acquisitions. We look to enhance revenue growth, realize savings, and increase customer satisfaction, while creating consistent accretive shareholder value," said Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer.

In connection with the Transaction, Imran Butt, the principal of CCG, has joined the board of directors of the Company and has been appointed as President of the Company replacing Richard Buzbuzian as President. Mr. Buzbuzian will continue to serve as a director of the Company and Capital Markets advisor for the Company.

Imran is a senior business executive in the customer experience industry whose career spans over two decades of building, scaling, and transforming contact centers. He launched Matrix 5 Inc. in 2002, and within months became a leading industry partner which later evolved into Voysus Group Inc., serving major communications and media companies among other industries. After successfully exiting Voysus in 2012, Imran founded CCG in 2017, blending people-first values with advanced technology to deliver solutions supporting international organizations including major telecommunications companies, cosmetic brands, tech services firms, IT service providers and a Big Four accounting firm.

"With over 20+ years in the call center space, I look forward to bringing my operational experience and industry contacts to my new role as President of Syntheia Corp. We have a significant opportunity in the call center market enhance the customer experience with AI, which Syntheia has now developed. It is a very exciting time at Syntheia!" commented Imran Butt, President Syntheia Corp.

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations and deploying our technology to enhance customer satisfaction while dramatically reducing turnover and traditional staffing issues.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (844) 796-8434

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes, but are not limited to, the synergies derived from the acquisition of the assets in the Transaction. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268810

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SyntheiaSYAI:CCCSE:SYAIEmerging Tech Investing
SYAI:CC
Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia


Keep reading...Show less

Game-changing conversational AI solutions for the enterprise and SMB markets

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE - SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that further to its press release on May 16, 2025, it has entered into a definitive agreement dated July 5, 2025 (the "Definitive Agreement"), to acquire certain assets from Call Center Guys Inc. ("CCG Assets"), an arm's length party (the "Transaction"). The Assets consist primarily of employees, customers and intellectual property of CCG.

Acquisitions Terms:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 29, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $411,000 through the issuance of 4,110,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until June 17, 2027 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.13 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until the date that is two years from the closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.13 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE :SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated May 6, 2025 (the "LOI"), to acquire Beyond The Call Inc. ("BTC"), an arm's length party, and certain of its assets, a call Center in Ontario (the "Proposed Transaction").

Traditional call centers are inefficient legacy businesses with high staff turnover (~ 70%) that have challenges maintaining consistent service quality, maintaining high call volumes, increasing cost of labour along with shortage of qualified labour.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Reports 20,000 Subscriptions

Syntheia Reports 20,000 Subscriptions

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) ("Syntheia" or the "Company"), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report that subscriptions to our Assistant NLP platform has reached 20,000 subscribers.

"Subscription growth since launch continues to exceed expectations and now stands at 20,000+ subscribers as of today. We are delighted at the rates of subscribers and management will continue to report progress as we look to reach our goal of 100,000 subscriptions by the end of 2025," commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish tone than investors may have been expecting, noting a slowdown in both worker supply and demand that could lead to employment risks.

He stated that the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, stressing the need to balance both sides of the central bank's dual mandate when goals are in tension.

Keep reading...Show less
Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Apex Announces Update on Financing

Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

Related News

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Battery Metals Investing

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Gold Investing

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold Investing

Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes

Gold Investing

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Energy Investing

Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries