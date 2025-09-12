Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, and September 2, 2025 the Company has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $709,677.48 through the issuance of 5,913,979 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit was comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.16 until September 2, 2030 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.20 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid: (i) a cash commission of $22,880.00; and (ii) 190,667 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to certain finders (the "Finders"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Finder's Share") at a price of $0.16 per Finder's Share. The Finder's Warrants have the same terms as the Warrants issued under the Offering.

An additional tranche of the Offering is expected to follow shortly. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes, and to satisfy part of the purchase price for the asset acquisition as previously announced on July 4, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 230,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Syntheia

Syntheia Corp. is an early-stage artificial intelligence technology company, channeling its efforts into refining and expanding its proprietary, conversational AI-based platform (the "Syntheia AI Platform"). The Syntheia AI Platform represents the integration of natural language processing ("NLP") technology, enabling it to not only understand but also respond to human language with accuracy. The Syntheia AI Platform, a generative, AI-powered algorithm equipped with a human-like voice, boasts self-learning capabilities derived from NLP methodologies.

Currently in beta testing, the Syntheia AI Platform is crafted to offer a suite of automated solutions, particularly for retail-focused businesses where customer interaction and service are key to operations. At the heart of the Syntheia AI Platform is its use of AI to emulate human cognitive processes, combined with a sophisticated large language model, which is integral for interpreting and generating human-like language responses.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 791-9399

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

