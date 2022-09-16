GamingInvesting News

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces that it has renewed its investor relations agreements with Sophic Capital and issued RSUs and options to employees and consultants.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

"Given Swarmio's accomplishments, telco adoptions of our low-latency platform, and our extensive roadmap to grow the Company, our investor communications strategy will become more imperative to ensure the investor and capital markets community recognize our progress," said Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio Media. "With our first deployments now behind us and several more on the way, we believe that we'll have much more to communicate to investors and the industry over the coming months and quarters. We also are making sure our employees are aligned with shareholders and have also issued RSUs and options to our most valuable asset - our people."

Swarmio's engagement with Sophic Capital is a 12-month term, on a fee-for-services basis of $10,000 per month. In addition, Swarmio has granted Sophic 500,000 options to purchase Swarmio shares at a price of $0.10 per share. Options will vest in equal tranches quarterly over 12 months and have a three-year term.

Swarmio also announces that it has awarded incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, Employees and company consultants to purchase a total of 2,285,000 shares of the Company's treasury capital. These options allow the holder to purchase the shares at $0.10 , per subject to provisions of the Company stock option plan. The Company has also issued 1,000,000 RSUs to Directors, Officers and Employees.

About Sophic Capital

Sophic Capital is a capital markets advisory firm for public and private growth companies, specializing in developing complete capital markets strategies for companies across all stages of development. Sophic Capital's depth of knowledge in the technology sector, clean technology and special situations markets combined with decades of experience working in the capital markets, makes it an ideal partner to help lower the cost of capital and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.sophiccapital.com.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

For more information please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Swarmio to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include the anticipated benefits to Swarmio's customers from the use of Swarmio's platform, Swarmio's expectations as to revenue growth and timing of revenues, the expectation to deploy Swarmio's platform in new regions and with new customers,  expected use of proceeds from the financing and the possibility for raising additional funds.   Different customers may experience different benefits from the sue of Swarmio's platform.  Swarmio's revenues may not grow and its platform may not be adopted by new customers or in new regions for many reasons outside the control of Swarmio.   Circumstances may necessitate or make it desirable that Swarmio use the proceeds of the offering for different purposes than described above.  Additional financings may not be available on terms favourable to the Company, or at all. A failure to obtain additional funding could prevent the Company from making expenditures that may be required to implement the Company growth strategy and grow or maintain the Company's operations. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Swarmio does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c9799.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blockchain Game Guild YGG Japan Agrees with KryptoGO and IVC to Develop and Offer Wallets Specializing in Web3 Games

Blockchain game guild "YGG Japan", which has an exclusive partnership with ForN Co., Ltd. (ForN, Minato-ku, Tokyo,CEO Tetsuya Fujiwara), announced today that KryptoGO Co., Ltd (KryptoGO) and Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC) to jointly develop a wallet dedicated to GameFi users.

YGG , KryptoGO and IVC

Users wishing to enjoy blockchain games today have to download, install, and configure browser extensions and mobile wallets (Non-Custodial wallets) on their smartphones to prepare tokens and coins to be used in games. Many of these existing wallets are generic products designed for use with DeFi and Decentralized Exchange (DEX), and there are no wallets specific to blockchain games and for blockchain game users. The barriers to getting started with blockchain gaming are high, therefore, BCG are not accessible to everyone.

YGGJ, which aims to create a world where games are part of everyday life through "Play and Earn", believes that in order for more users to experience the fun of blockchain games, it is imperative to lower the barriers to starting a game as much as and as easy as possible. Under this mission, it is quite logical conclusion to form a join venture among YGGJ, a regional subDAO of the world's largest blockchain game guild YGG, KryptoGO, a multi-chain, non-custodial wallet developer, and IVC investing pioneering startups in GameFi, DeFi and Web3, to address this challenge and bring the BCG to the next level.

2022 Tokyo Game Show

Comment from Tetsuya Fujiwara , YGG Japan

Currently, only highly literate users are accessible to and enjoy blockchain games and web3 world in Japan . YGG Japan's mission is to spread blockchain games and the new era of gaming culture, and to bring this new experience to as many users as possible. We are looking forward to collaborating with KryptoGO and IVC who share our philosophy, and we are very happy to have partners who can accomplish this mission together.

Comment from Kordan Ou, CEO of KryptoGO Co., Ltd.

In the collaboration with YGGJ and IVC, KryptoGO's role is to optimize the experience of managing on-chain game assets. In GameFi, many game producers are inclined to develop their own blockchain, which raises the bar for gamers entering the space. KryptoGO and their propriety wallet and account model solves this by placing great emphases on "asset management for multiple chains" and "usability and user-friendliness." Users can manage all their virtual assets with just a phone number, making the transition from Web2 to Web3 gaming much easier. Regardless of which blockchain a game runs on, all game assets with be accessible and highly secure in KryptoGO Wallet, making it the best choice as a cross-game inventory!

Comment from Akio Tanaka , Infinity Ventures Crypto

Through our experience in launching and investing in social games in the Japanese market, we see great potential for the explosion of blockchain games in Japan , and we are very pleased to participate with KryptoGO in the development and delivery of the wallet, an important first step in YGGJ's mission to bring a new era of gaming culture and user experience to Japan .

Media Contact:

Cookie Lo, cookielo@kryptogo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-game-guild-ygg-japan-agrees-with-kryptogo-and-ivc-to-develop-and-offer-wallets-specializing-in-web3-games-301626078.html

SOURCE KryptoGO Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CapStone Holdings Inc. and Gamers Outreach Bring Gaming to Children's Hospitals in St. Louis

Eight portable gaming units were donated to St. Louis Children's Hospital and Cardinal
Glennon Children's Hospital, providing entertainment for patients

CapStone Holdings Inc. ("CapStone Holdings") partnered with Michigan -based non-profit organization Gamers Outreach to gift gaming carts (GO Kartsportable gaming kiosks) to St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Each hospital received four GO Karts with the intent to offer a form of recreation to kids and young adults in inpatient care.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G FUEL and Rare Team Up for "Battletoads"-Inspired Zitz Juice!

G FUEL Zitz Juice Collector's Boxes are available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — has once again partnered with Rare Ltd. and has announced its brand-new flavor, G FUEL Zitz Juice inspired by Battletoads is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cosmo Media Labs Launches With Investment From The Sandbox

This marks the first investment in a production studio by The Sandbox, representing a major milestone for both companies

Cosmo Media Labs a multi-functional production studio for content and gaming as well as IP and brand partnerships, announced its official launch today after securing an investment from The Sandbox the leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands . This is the first time The Sandbox has taken a financial stake in an independent production company.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Block Your Calendars! N!CK's Teams Up with Minecraft to Launch Square Pint Collection

One of the world's largest creative gaming communities meets the world's best better-for-you ice cream

N!CK'S, Swedish-style better-for-you snacks and treats brand, is excited to announce the launch of a limited-edition collection of light ice creams in collaboration with video gaming platform, Minecraft. The collection marries the innovation of two Swedish brands, merging N!CK's patented food science technology and flavor expertise with Minecraft's iconic game elements to create delicious treats that are a healthier alternative to the full-fat and high-calorie ice creams on the market.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Guild of Guardians Teams up with the Biggest Names in Esports to Bring Web3 Gaming to Millions

Cloud9, Fnatic, NAVI, Ninjas in Pyjamas, NRG, SK Gaming, T1, and Team Liquid Enter the World of Blockchain Gaming

Guild of Guardians (GOG), a mobile squad-based action RPG game published by Immutable Games Studio and developed by Stepico Games, today announces a multi-year partnership with eight of the world's biggest and most prominent professional esports organizations. Together, the partners will build the future of web3 gaming and digital entertainment and open Guild of Guardians pre-registration to the largest esports communities around the world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×