Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

SurgePays, Inc. Announces Launch of Prepaid Wireless Brand LinkUp Mobile

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that they have launched the LinkUp Mobile website, www.linkupmobile.com, and are well underway in the national rollout.

CEO Brian Cox stated, "We are excited to deliver this service to the expanding robust prepaid market in North America. We aim to revolutionize the industry with our unique subscription model. Subscribers enjoy a free first month of service and ongoing savings of up to 10% each month, setting us apart from the competition. Our goal was to create operational and economic efficiencies to enable us to offer a free month of service and ongoing savings to the consumer for their loyalty. We believe a huge opportunity exists to enhance the prepaid customer experience and utilize each new subscriber as a potential multiproduct consumer by offering more value to an often-overlooked market."

LinkUp Mobile is not just for the underbanked; it's for anyone value-conscious looking to save money on their monthly wireless bills. LinkUp Mobile will offer a range of innovative wireless plans, each designed to provide maximum value to customers. Plans include unlimited talk and text for the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with no roaming charges in Mexico and Canada. LinkUp's easy activation process allows users to keep their existing certified smartphone, making the switch to LinkUp Mobile hassle-free.

LinkUp Mobile is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) offering value-conscious wireless plans nationwide. For additional information on all LinkUp Mobile plans, please go to linkupmobile.com .

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 11,000 convenience stores to provide prepaid wireless and financial technology products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 260,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "attempting," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as regarding our initial rollout of LinkUp Mobile and the features of our planned LinkUp Mobile plans, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including but not limited to, our initial rollout of LinkUp Mobile and the features of our planned LinkUp Mobile plans. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
SURG@mzgroup.us
561 489 5315


Surge Copper Announces $1.6M FT Offering To Accelerate Exploration at Berg Project

Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG ) (OTCQB: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) (" Surge " or the " Company ") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,666,667 charity flow-through common shares (the " CFT Shares ") at a price of $0.245 per CFT Share for gross proceeds of up to $1.6 million (the " Offering ").

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: " We are very grateful for the strong support from new and existing investors. Having recently closed a $5 million hard-dollar funding package to advance the Berg Project toward PFS, we have decided to take advantage of the prevailing tax regime to further strengthen our treasury position with this critical minerals flow-through Offering. This will allow Surge to more aggressively test its highest priority exploration targets, including the Berg SW target, and provide the Company with greater financial flexibility.Our February 7, 2024 press release provided a summary of recent reconnaissance exploration work including an overview of the Berg SW target."

The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the CFT Shares will be used prior to December 31, 2025 for general exploration expenditures which will constitute Canadian exploration expenses (within the meaning of subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), that will qualify as "critical mineral flow through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Tax Act.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or before June 21, 2024, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange conditional acceptance. The CFT Shares and the NFT Shares (as defined below) will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay certain finders a cash fee equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from subscriptions under the Offering arranged by such finders.

In addition, the Company may also complete one or more private placements for a total of up to 1,176,470 non-flow-through common shares of the Company (" NFT Shares ") to certain strategic investors, including those who may hold participation rights, at a price of $0.15 per NFT Share.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall ‎there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale ‎would be unlawful including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities ‎have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as ‎amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the ‎United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under ‎the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an ‎exemption from such registration requirements is available.‎

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Berg Project and the Ootsa Property as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 41-101 ") and has approved the technical and scientific disclosure contained in this news release.

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian company that is advancing an emerging critical metals district in a well-developed region of British Columbia, Canada. The Company owns a large, contiguous mineral claim package that hosts multiple advanced porphyry deposits with pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver – metals which are critical inputs to the low-carbon energy transition and associated electrification technologies.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berg Project, for which it announced a maiden PEA in June 2023 outlining a large-scale, long-life project with a simple design and high outputs of critical minerals located in a safe jurisdiction near world-class infrastructure. The PEA highlights base case economics including an NPV8% of C$2.1 billion and an IRR of 20% based on long-term commodity prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold. The Berg deposit contains pit-constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories. 1

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Leif Nilsson"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications & Development
Telephone: +1 604 416 2978
Email: info@surgecopper.com
Twitter: @SurgeCopper
LinkedIn: Surge Copper Corp
https://www.surgecopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

This News Release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "may", "should", "expects", "plans", or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the use of proceeds from the Strategic Placement and side-car financing, including without limitation, to deliver several technical work streams to advance the Berg Project toward PFS, and the ability to do so, and commencement of the metallurgical test work program; ARM's exercise of its rights grants under the IRA , if at all; the planned technical work programs in support of a PFS for the Berg‎ Project, including timing and results thereof, along with the timing for announcing same; and the Company's plans regarding the Berg Project and the Ootsa Property.

These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management, including but not limited to, in connection with the work programs of the PFS, for example, not yielding results as anticipated, cost exceeding estimates, and timing concerns, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct its planned exploration programs, inability to procure labour, equipment, and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis, equipment breakdown, impacts of the current coronavirus pandemic, and bad weather.

While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Appia Begins Uranium Exploration Season with Ground Reconnaissance at "Eastside" Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Begins Uranium Exploration Season with Ground Reconnaissance at "Eastside" Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the beginning of their summer uranium exploration season for 2024. To start, Appia recently completed a ground reconnaissance and exploration program for their uranium-bearing Eastside property located in the Peter Lake Domain, east of Wollaston Lake. Appia followed up on several uranium, rare earth element, and platinum group element targets brought to light during the company's Mineral Prospectivity Map Analysis conducted in 2023 (Figure 1). As a result, the company collected:

  • Sixty-three (63) hand samples, five (5) of which read 10,000 - 53,000 counts per second (cps) from two (2) main uranium-bearing pegmatite-hosted mineralization trends, with additional potential for rare earth elements (REE) and platinum group metals (PGM),

Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Phase 12 pivotal study met the primary safety and efficacy endpoints –

51% (18 out of 35) of patients achieved Complete Response, requiring no surgeries after treatment with PRGN-2012; complete responses have been durable beyond 12 months with median duration of follow up of 20 months as of data cutoff –

Snowflake Unveils Polaris Catalog and Emphasizes Commitment to Interoperability with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and More

Snowflake Unveils Polaris Catalog and Emphasizes Commitment to Interoperability with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and More

Open catalog for Apache Iceberg helps organizations gain control and flexibility over their enterprise data

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024 , Polaris Catalog , a vendor-neutral, open catalog implementation for Apache Iceberg — the open standard of choice for implementing data lakehouses , data lakes , and other modern architectures. Polaris Catalog will be open sourced in the next 90 days to provide enterprises and the entire Iceberg community with new levels of choice, flexibility, and control over their data, with full enterprise security and Apache Iceberg interoperability with Amazon Web Services (AWS) , Confluent , Dremio , Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure , Salesforce , and more.

Peloton Commences Summer Lithium Exploration Program in Northern Nevada & Oversubscribes Financing

Peloton Minerals Corporation

June 3, 2024 TheNewswire - London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is pleased to announce that it:

