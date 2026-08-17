SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS SEPTEMBER 2026 DIVIDEND

Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY,OTC:SGYEF) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on September 15, 2026, in respect of August 2026 production, for the shareholders of record on August 31, 2026, will be $0.043333 per share.

SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS SEPTEMBER 2026 DIVIDEND

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company's defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

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