Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Supporting Parents Online With Our Screen Smart Program

Supporting Parents Online With Our Screen Smart Program

Takeaways

  • We're kicking off our 2024 Screen Smart program to help parents navigate conversations with their families about using devices safely and learn more about Meta's parental supervision tools.
  • With this program, we want to help parents feel more confident about raising their teens in an increasingly digital world, with boundaries and protections that work best for them.

With a seemingly endless range of apps, websites and devices, parenting in today's digital world can feel overwhelming. Kids today are using devices from early ages, and on average, most teens use about 40 different apps every week. This week, we're kicking off a series of workshops called Screen Smart to empower parents to confidently manage their teens' usage of smartphones and devices - including on Meta's platforms

The series will start this week in Denver, followed by Charleston, Houston, Boston and Los Angeles. At each event we'll provide 1:1 hands-on educational workshops for parents and help them understand the best ways to use our supervision features. Attendees will also hear from academics and clinicians on ways to support their teens' experiences online and learn more from Meta about solutions that would help empower parents. We're calling the series Screen Smart because we want every parent to have the knowledge they need to manage their family's online experiences, with the boundaries and protections that work best for them.

At Meta, we've developed more than 50 tools, resources and features to help teens create, explore and connect on our apps in safe, age-appropriate ways. This includes built-in protections for teens, like private accounts and messaging restrictions, as well supervision features so parents can set the right boundaries for their teens.

However, we know that parenting online is more than just providing the right tools and protections. It's also about building trust with your family when it comes to how they're using smartphones and other devices, helping them navigate unwanted contact online, and approaching conversations about digital safety without being met with eye rolls.

"Instagram and other social media platforms can be great ways to find community, connect with friends, learn new skills and express yourself. Many teens share with me that they ‘find their people' online. For parents, it's important to learn about the tools the platforms offer to help their teen have a positive experience. For example, parents can help teens with their content recommendation settings, time management settings and set up parental supervision if it's right for them." - Screen Smart speaker, pediatrician and adolescent medicine specialist, Dr. Hina Talib

That's why we first piloted the Screen Smart series last year with hundreds of creators, community leaders and parents in five cities: New York, Miami, Chicago, Nashville and Seattle. During these events, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, and Meta's Global Head of Safety, Antigone Davis, shared Meta's ongoing efforts in this space. Attendees also heard from experts including child psychologist Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart, pediatrician and adolescent medicine specialist Dr. Hina Talib and Dr. Katie Davis from University of Washington's Digital Wellness Lab.

Whether it's through events like these, ad campaigns, in-app promotion or resources in our Meta Family Center, we're always working to educate parents on our safety features and tools, and to advocate for legislation that puts parents in charge of teen app downloads.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Meta on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Meta
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/meta
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Meta



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Meta Platforms Inc.METANASDAQ:META
META
The Conversation (0)
International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of a 90% interest in a highly prospective grass roots copper and cobalt property in Northwestern Ontario (Company news release dated February 20, 2024).

The Firesteel project ("Firesteel" or the "Project" or "Property"), previously referred to as the Honeyjack project, is located less than 10 km directly west of Upsala along Highway 17 and stretches for 16 km to the Firesteel River (Figure 1 and 2).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BeiGene Highlights New Hematology Portfolio and Pipeline Data at EHA2024

BeiGene Highlights New Hematology Portfolio and Pipeline Data at EHA2024

Study evaluating BRUKINSA ® in combination with venetoclax in high-risk, treatment-naïve CLL/SLL patients to be shared as oral presentation

BCL2 inhibitor sonrotoclax subject of multiple presentations highlighting promising safety and efficacy as monotherapy and in combinations, including with backbone therapy BRUKINSA

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Drilling Continues to Expand Gold Resource at OKO

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at the Company's 27,719-acre OKO-AREMU gold project. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the OKO-Aremu project comprised of 922,000 ounces of gold (" Indicated ") and 1,099,000 ounces of gold (" Inferred ") [ press release dated April 03, 2024 ].

Figure 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

New AI Increasing 3D Model production up to 40%

Search engine has over 200,000 3D models with unlimited color and texture variations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Achieves Milestone with 3D AI Modeling Profit Margins Hitting 80% in Q2 2024 Up From 30% in 2023

Nextech3D.ai Achieves Milestone with 3D AI Modeling Profit Margins Hitting 80% in Q2 2024 Up From 30% in 2023

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce a major milestone in its 3D modeling business for ecommerce by hitting 80% gross profit in Q2, 2024 which is up 166% from 30% in 2023. This milestone achievement is only possible through the company's investment in AI and its pivot to Hyderabad India in Q3, 2023

The company believes that it can become profitable in 2024 by scaling revenue with 80% profit margins while operating expenses are going down due to its investment in its patented AI. The strategic shift to Hyderabad India aligns perfectly with Nextech3D.ai's commitment to delivering top-tier 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions while maintaining a keen eye on profitability and fiscal responsibility for its valued shareholders.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Bion Gives Company Update

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Related News

Copper Investing

Iran Earmarks US$38 Million for Mining Infrastructure Development

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Base Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Significant Results from Two Additional Exploration New Targets Electra and Maia at PCH Project

×