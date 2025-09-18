Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed induced polarization (IP) survey across the JD Porphyry Trend at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

  • New IP data enhances the JD Porphyry Trend: New chargeability and resistivity data demonstrate strong prospectivity for porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization along the JD Porphyry trend.

  • Untested anomalies: Only 850 meters of the 8.5 km long chargeability anomaly has been tested by drilling, where all 5 widely-spaced holes from 2013 and 2018 intersected porphyry-related alteration and mineralization (see February 5th, 2025, news release).

  • Follow-up programs ongoing: Geological mapping and prospecting surveys along the McClair Creek alteration zone are ongoing. Data from recently completed soil surveys along parts of the JD Porphyry trend are being compiled and interpreted to refine drill targets.

  • Phase II IP Survey: a subsequent phase of closely-spaced IP survey south of the Creek Zone is newly completed and results are being integrated with the 2024 IP survey historical data and with the current 3D model of the Creek zone.

"We have now defined a broad 8.5 km long chargeability-high anomaly at JD, significantly enhancing the project's copper-gold porphyry potential along the McClair Creek alteration zone," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "This impressive alteration zone transects the JD Porphyry trend, yet remarkably, only five historic drill holes have tested it. The vast majority of this large-scale anomaly remains untested and represents a high-priority area for further target definition and exploration."

The JD Porphyry Trend IP Survey

The IP survey across the JD Porphyry trend consisted of over 31-line kilometers across eight northeast-southwest oriented lines. Line spacing varied from 500 to 1,200 meters depending on design depth of earlier survey arrays (Figure 1). The 2025 survey was designed to characterise and detect subsurface sulfide mineralization associated with pronounced magnetic anomalies and strong hydrothermal alteration observed along McClair creek (see February 5th, 2025, news release). The IP survey expanded on previous surveys that defined a north-south trending, open ended, high-chargeability anomaly. New and historic data was compiled and inverted (Figures 1 and 2).

The broadly, north-south oriented >18 mv/v McClair Creek chargeability-high anomaly spans 8.5 by ~2 kilometers and is open to the north and south (Figure 2). The broad anomaly is locally spatially coincident with discrete strong magnetic-high anomalies (Figure 2) and near the Belle South target, a strong resistivity-high anomaly. The intensity of the chargeability anomaly increases with depth, particularly to the north where the anomaly increases to +40 mv/v near the Fericrete and Oxide Peak targets (Figure 1).

Besides five widely-spaced drill holes near the McClair target in 2013 and 2018 (Figure 1), no other chargeability anomaly along the 8.5 km trend has been drill tested. Results from the five McClair holes (see February 5th, 2025 news release) suggests the entire trend may also be prospective for porphyry-related mineralization.

The McClair Creek anomaly is along trend, 17 km north of Amarc Resources' Aurora discovery (Figure 3). Porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization at Aurora is spatially associated with strong coincident chargeability-high and resistivity-high anomalies centered on a magnetic-high anomaly1.

Next Steps

This new chargeability and resistivity data supports the strong prospectivity for partially concealed, porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization proximal to the McClair Creek alteration zone (Figure 1). Additional IP surveying is warranted to infill widely spaced lines and to extend the survey footprint to the north and south (Figure 3).

Data from recently completed soil surveys along parts of the JD Porphyry trend are being compiled and interpreted to refine drill targets. Data from these surveys together with results from ongoing geological mapping and prospecting along the McClair Creek alteration zone (Figure 1) will be used to inform drill targeting and testing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/266939_eff55888c4b95891_001.jpg

Figure 1. JD Porphyry Trend, A. Map of the JD Project showing the recently acquired and compiled IP data (400m depth slice through the chargeability model). New (black) and historical IP lines (dashed) shown. Key targets are highlighted. Inset photo looking south down McClair Creek showing parts of the 10 km long McClair Creek gossan. The Belle South porphyry target is situated above the gossan on a till covered plateau, where the coincident high-chargeability and high-magnetic intensity (Figure 2b) is located, B. Sections through the chargeability 3D voxel model showing the strong-chargeability anomaly at Fericrete (A-A'), McClair (B-B') and Belle South (C-C') targets. Section lines shown in (A).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/266939_eff55888c4b95891_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/266939_eff55888c4b95891_002.jpg

Figure 2. JD Porphyry Trend, A. Map of the JD Project showing the recently acquired and compiled IP data (400m depth slice through the resistivity model). New (black) and historical (dashed) IP lines shown, B. Map of the JD Project showing total magnetic intensity data acquired in 2021 overlain with IP lines and key target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/266939_eff55888c4b95891_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/266939_eff55888c4b95891_003.jpg

Figure 3. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis, TDG and Centerra's corporate websites. The QP has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/266939_eff55888c4b95891_003full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource's AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

References

  1. Greig, R., Steiner, A, Dudek, N., (2024), 2023 Joy Project Assessment Report, Omenica Mining Division, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 41856, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.

Link to Figures

Figure 1: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/09/SMN_JD_IP_20250918_Fig1-scaled.jpg

Figure 2: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/09/SMN_JD_IP_20250918_Fig2-scaled.jpg

Figure 3: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/09/SMN_JD_CZ007_20250903_V4_Figure-5.jpg

On behalf of the board of directors

Niel Marotta
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@sunsummitminerals.com

For further information, contact:

Matthew Benedetto, Simone Capital
mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca
Tel. 416-817-1226

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the timing of and size and scope of the drill program at the JD property; indications and results from drilling may be materially different; the Company's exploration plans, expectations and forecasts. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as currently contemplated; the anticipated results based on current indications; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266939

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sun Summit MineralsSMN:CCTSXV:SMNBase Metals Investing
SMN:CC
Sun Summit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Sun Summit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing district-scale gold and copper projects in British Columbia.

Sun Summit Drills 78.0 Meters of 3.72 g/t Gold Including 19.1 Meters of 7.50 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Drills 78.0 Meters of 3.72 g/t Gold Including 19.1 Meters of 7.50 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first drill hole completed in 2025 at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Hole CZ-25-007 returned one of strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization drilled to date at the Creek Zone: 78.0 meters of 3.72 g/t gold starting at 30.0 meters down hole. This interval of near-surface gold mineralization is in an area previously untested by drilling and is interpreted to represent a parallel trend of mineralization north of the Creek Zone where it remains open to the northwest. Follow-up drilling is planned for this season.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Provides Exploration Plan for Theory Project, in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Provides Exploration Plan for Theory Project, in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming exploration program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").

The Theory Project borders Thesis Gold's Ranch Project to the north and is located within 10 km to the northwest of Sun Summit's JD Project. Sun Summit signed an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to earn up to a 100% interest in 10,000 hectares of mineral claims in the highly prospective Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia (for additional details, refer to the news release of the Company dated March 17, 2025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Commences Drilling and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Commences Drilling and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its ongoing project-wide exploration program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "JD Project"). Drilling has now commenced with over 5,000 meters of drilling planned.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Commences 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Sun Summit Commences 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its $6 million 2025 project-wide exploration program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Over 5,000 meters of drilling together with geophysical and geochemical surveys are designed to focus on target advancement, target generation and discovery.

Highlights and Next Steps:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Announces Closing of $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in the Company's press releases on April 24, 2025 and April 28, 2025, through the issuance of (i) 40,868,432 charity flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of $0.105 per Charity FT Unit; (ii) 33,832,770 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.075 per FT Unit; and (iii) 47,338,602 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.07 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $10,142,345, representing a partial exercise of the Company's over-allotment option.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: "The growth potential of the Gaspé Copper deposit continues to be demonstrated with today's new high-grade results. Holes 30-1106 and 30-1109 reveal the presence of a thick, higher grade tabular zone lying at depth around the E Zone horizon near the eastern margin of our 2024 MRE model. This tabular zone may extend significantly to the east if it correlates to historical drilling results. Our expansion drilling is exceeding expectations, hand-in-hand with the solid infill results on our main resource area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration - OTC Markets Request

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") confirms that, as previously announced on September 4, 2025, it has engaged Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") as an arms-length, third party firm contractually retained by the Company in accordance with routine industry practices to provide investor relations services for a 12 month term.

As part of the Company's efforts towards investor awareness, SFLLC organizes and facilitates the creation and distribution of promotional material concerning the Company and its common shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace (the "Promotional Material") on behalf of the Company. On September 10, 2025, the Company became aware that SFLLC had commenced distribution of Promotional Material which discussed the Company, its business and a general assessment of, and commentary on, the broader market for silver and silver exploration globally. The Promotional Material was available via email and online via click-through of digital media ads.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Vertex Minerals Limited Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Flagship Project for Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) - Reward Gold Mine, Hill End Corporate Presentation to Mining Forum Americas.

- Commenced Gold processing with new Gekko Gravity Gold Plant

- 100% owned

- No hedge - No Secured debt - fully funded

- Low operating Cost

- High Grade Gold Resource and Reserve 225 ozs at 16.7g/t + more

- Inherited >AUD $50m of underground development

- 1.8M Au oz historically mined

- Reward sits below the Hawkins Hill Mine 435kozs at 309 g/t

- Up to 95% recovery by gravity processes only

- Big Gold System, ~21Miles (34km) with >3,000 old workings

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/484ZF4X8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

2025 FIELD WORK PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

Cygnus reports a 78% increase in M&I resource at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Global Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource ("M&I") estimate of 6.4 Mt at 3.0% CuEq for 193kt CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.5 Mt at 3.5% CuEq for 295 kt CuEq in accordance with JORC 2012 and CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014)
  • Total contained metal is exclusively Copper, Gold and Silver:
    • M&I: 149kt Cu, 167 koz Au & 1.6 Moz Ag (for 193 kt CuEq or 884 koz AuEq)
    • Inferred: 182 kt Cu, 454 koz Au & 2.2 Moz Ag (for 295 kt CuEq or 1.3 Moz AuEq)
  • This update includes an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the new Golden Eye deposit and the other existing hub-and-spoke deposits of Corner Bay, Cedar Bay, Devlin, and Joe Mann
  • The initial high-grade Golden Eye resource contains:
    • Indicated: 91 koz @ 5.6 g/t AuEq
    • Inferred: 182 koz @ 4.6 g/t AuEq
  • The 78% tonnage increase in M&I Resources will underpin an updated Scoping Study / Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), which will also reflect the significant increase in commodity prices on the economics of the Project since the 2022 PEA completed by Doré Copper 1
  • Today's announcement demonstrates proven upside at the Chibougamau Project with two diamond drill rigs still turning and additional potential to add to the resource base
  • Chibougamau Project is a premier near-term development copper-gold opportunity with established infrastructure including a 900 ktpa processing facility, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure, and 25 kV hydro power to the processing site
  • The Project has excellent metallurgy with test work recoveries of up to 98.2% producing a high-quality clean copper concentrate of up to 29.6% 2
  • Cygnus is continuing to generate an exciting pipeline of exploration targets using its in-house AI-driven solution for the compilation of historic drill logs and maps; This work has proven highly successful and has helped deliver the initial Golden Eye MRE
  • The Company remains fully funded to drive further growth and the ongoing study work with A$23M cash at 30 June 2025
  • A new fly through video and resource presentation will be available in the coming week, given the finalisation of the MRE as announced today

Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said: "Within just nine months of acquiring the Chibougamau Project, we have been able to deliver a significant resource upgrade with substantial scope for further growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Sun Summit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Sun Summit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Gold Investing

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook