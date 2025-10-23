Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending and presenting at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2–5, 2025 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

Niel Marotta, CEO and Director, will host a Sunrise Session presentation on Tuesday, November 4 at 7:15 AM (Churchill B2), where he will share updates on the Company's flagship JD Project in British Columbia's Toodoggone District, following the completion of a successful 2025 exploration season.

Space is limited. Investors are invited to RSVP by October 31 to info@sunsummitminerals.com, and to visit Sun Summit at Booth #229 throughout the conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference brings together leading analysts, newsletter writers, and investors to discuss emerging opportunities across all major asset classes. Register today at https://neworleansconference.com/online-registration/.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource's AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes its flagship JD Project and the nearby Theory Project in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., as well as the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Niel Marotta
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@sunsummitminerals.com

For further information, contact:

Matthew Benedetto, Simone Capital
mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca
Tel. 416-817-1226

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical in nature may be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements "), which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require Sun Summit to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", "objective", "strategy", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including the assumptions, qualifications, limitations or statements relating to the pending results of the drill holes, the success of the exploration program, the impressive results of the drill campaign, the ability of exploration activities (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, future drill programs and high-priority targets, our timing and ability to receive assay results, the reliability of historical information that cannot be independently verified by Sun Summit, interests in the JD Project, errors in geological modelling, and the adjacent properties having any significance to the projects in which Sun Summit has an interest. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the Company's ability to obtain assay results for the completed drill program; the anticipated results varying from current indications, including the already released drill results; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this news release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271649

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sun Summit MineralsSMN:CCTSXV:SMNBase Metals Investing
SMN:CC
Sun Summit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Sun Summit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals

Advancing district-scale gold and copper projects in British Columbia.

Advancing district-scale gold and copper projects in British Columbia. Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has been completed at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The Theory Project... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has now been completed at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Highlights: Extensive drill program completed:... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Adds Second Drill Rig to Follow Up on Success at Creek Zone and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Adds Second Drill Rig to Follow Up on Success at Creek Zone and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its 2025 exploration program, including the addition of a second drill rig, at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed induced polarization (IP) survey across the JD Porphyry Trend at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Drills 78.0 Meters of 3.72 g/t Gold Including 19.1 Meters of 7.50 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Drills 78.0 Meters of 3.72 g/t Gold Including 19.1 Meters of 7.50 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first drill hole completed in 2025 at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Hole CZ-25-007 returned one of strongest... Keep Reading...
Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in CobreDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration review of the Combination Creek Zone at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.COMBINATION CREEK ZONE... Keep Reading...
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Feather Cap data review and update

Feather Cap data review and update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Feather Cap data review and updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project Achieved

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced 100% Native Title Consent for Marree Project AchievedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Nobel Resources (TSXV:NBLC)

Nobel Resources Issued Diamond Drill Permits for Cuprita Project, Antofagasta Region, Chile

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC) (the "Company" or "Nobel") is pleased to announce all necessary permits have been received to commence drilling at Cuprita (the "Project") as early as November. This will be the first ever drill campaign at Cuprita. A notice was filed by the Company with the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Sun Summit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Sun Summit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Uranium Investing

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Resource Investing

Australian Resource and Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025-2026

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant