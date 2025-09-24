Summit Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Summit Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) ("Summit," "we," or the "Company") today announced the grant of inducement awards of options to purchase a collective total of up to 65,750 shares of common stock. Awards were made to eight new employees of the Company. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees becoming employees of the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and have been approved by the Company's Compensation Committee. The inducement awards were granted on September 18, 2025. The options have a ten (10) year term and an exercise price of $19.23 per share, the closing price per share of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 18, 2025. The options were granted from a pool of equity incentives reserved by the Compensation Committee on January 22, 2025 for issuance as inducements to new employees in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options awarded to the recipients are subject to vesting in equal annual installments over a four-year period. The options awarded are subject to the terms of a stock option agreement to be executed by the recipient of the grant.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of patient-, physician-, caregiver- and societal-friendly medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs.

Summit was founded in 2003 and our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol "SMMT"). We are headquartered in Miami, Florida, and we have additional offices in Menlo Park, California, and Oxford, UK.

For more information, please visit https://www.smmttx.com and follow us on X @SMMT_TX .

Summit Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to, statements about the clinical and preclinical development of the Company's product candidates, entry into and actions related to the Company's partnership with Akeso Inc., the Company's anticipated spending and cash runway, the therapeutic potential of the Company's product candidates, the potential commercialization of the Company's product candidates, the timing of initiation, completion and availability of data from clinical trials, the potential submission of applications for marketing approvals, potential acquisitions, statements about the previously disclosed At-The-Market equity offering program ("ATM Program"), the expected proceeds and uses thereof, the Company's estimates regarding stock-based compensation, and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the Company's ability to sell shares of our common stock under the ATM Program, the conditions affecting the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political conditions, the results of our evaluation of the underlying data in connection with the development and commercialization activities for ivonescimab, the outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities, including the Food and Drug Administration, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials, the results of such trials, and their success, global public health crises, that may affect timing and status of our clinical trials and operations, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, whether business development opportunities to expand the Company's pipeline of drug candidates, including without limitation, through potential acquisitions of, and/or collaborations with, other entities occur, expectations for regulatory approvals, laws and regulations affecting government contracts and funding awards, availability of funding sufficient for the Company's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change to our ongoing trials could cause delays, affect our future expenses, and add uncertainty to our commercialization efforts, as well as to affect the likelihood of the successful completion of clinical development of ivonescimab. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Summit Therapeutics and the Summit Therapeutics logo are trademarks of Summit Therapeutics Inc.
Copyright 2025, Summit Therapeutics Inc. All Rights Reserved

Contact Summit Investor Relations:
Dave Gancarz
Chief Business & Strategy Officer

Nathan LiaBraaten
Senior Director, Investor Relations

investors@smmttx.com
media@smmttx.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Summit Therapeutics Inc.SMMTNASDAQ:SMMTLife Science Investing
SMMT
The Conversation (0)
Summit Therapeutics Inc.

Summit Therapeutics Inc.

Summit Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibiotics for serious infectious diseases. Its lead CDI (Clostridiodes difficile infection) product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic. It has two geographical segments: the United States and the United Kingdom.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

Update: Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements  to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

Related News

Silver Investing

Chris Marcus: Silver Price Breakout? What's Happening, What's Next

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Up as Freeport-McMoRan Announces Force Majeure at Grasberg

Lithium Investing

Lithium Americas Shares Spike as Trump Admin Seeks Equity Stake

Gold Investing

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

Energy Investing

Update: Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements  to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

graphite investing

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

Base Metals Investing

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations