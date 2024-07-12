Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Summit Minerals Limited

Summit Minerals Investor Webinar

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Tuesday, 16 July 2024 at 11:00am AEST / 9:00am AWST, where Summit’s Managing Director, Gower He and Chief Geologist, Stuart Peterson will provide a Company update.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: SUM Investor Webinar

Presenters: Managing Director, Gower He and Chief Geologist, Stuart Peterson

Time: Tuesday, 16 July 2024 at 11:00am AEST / 9:00am AWST

Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration. To register your interest for the webinar, please click through to the link below.

Registration link:

https://janemorganmanagement-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4pAIB5lSTL25B-DBSlWbFw

After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the Panel throughout the presentation, given this is a pre-recorded webinar we highly encourage attendees to send through questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au.

This announcement has been approved by the Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Summit Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

DY6 Metals Logo

DY6 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces Strategic Alliance with VAC to Develop Permanent Magnet Supply Chain

Aclara Announces Strategic Alliance with VAC to Develop Permanent Magnet Supply Chain


Keep reading...Show less
Equinox Resources Limited

New Drill Targets Identified at Campo Grande REE Project

- Drilling campaigns to commence imminently at Jaguaquara, 3km away from Sulista discovery which returned grades up to 22.4% TREO -

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling will shortly commence at Jaguaquara and will also test the Jitauna prospects at its “Campo Grande” Rare Earth Project, located in the REE province in Bahia, Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to report it is preparing for commencement of a reconnaissance program at the Company’s highly prospective PGE project at Ngala Hill in southern Malawi. The Company has commenced community engagement with local community members at the project site with the purpose to facilitate awareness of the exploration program planned by DY6.

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese flag superimposed over shipping containers.

China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earths Sector with New Rules

China's State Council has reportedly rolled out a new set of regulations aimed at strengthening control over the country's rare earths resources and securing its local supply chain.

According to a June 29 Reuters article, the regulations, which are set to take effect on October 1, introduce stringent oversight on the mining, smelting and trading of rare earth elements.

These 17 minerals are key for high-tech applications, including electric vehicle magnets and consumer electronics. China's new rules assert that rare earths resources are owned by the state, which will strictly supervise the industry.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Keep reading...Show less

×