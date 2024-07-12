- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Summit Minerals Investor Webinar
Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Tuesday, 16 July 2024 at 11:00am AEST / 9:00am AWST, where Summit’s Managing Director, Gower He and Chief Geologist, Stuart Peterson will provide a Company update.
Details of the event are as follows:
Event: SUM Investor Webinar
Presenters: Managing Director, Gower He and Chief Geologist, Stuart Peterson
Time: Tuesday, 16 July 2024 at 11:00am AEST / 9:00am AWST
Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration. To register your interest for the webinar, please click through to the link below.
Registration link:
https://janemorganmanagement-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4pAIB5lSTL25B-DBSlWbFw
After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the Panel throughout the presentation, given this is a pre-recorded webinar we highly encourage attendees to send through questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au.
This announcement has been approved by the Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Summit Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
DY6 Metals
Overview
Rare earth elements (REEs) collectively represent some of the most critical minerals in the world. This group of interrelated minerals has an incredibly broad range of applications — everything from military equipment to consumer electronics. They are also pivotal in the global transition to clean energy and decarbonisation. Neodymium magnets, for instance — composed of neodymium, iron and boron (NdFeB) — are increasingly being used in wind turbines and electric vehicle motors. Dysprosium and Terbium are added to high performance NdFeB magnets to increase the magnet’s resistance to demagnetisation, thereby improving performance through higher operating temperatures.
REEs are also essential to the production of devices such as smartphones, lending context to the news that alongside other critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt, global demand for REEs is expected to increase by as much as 600 percent over the next several decades.It is clear the world needs to ramp up rare earths production — a challenge DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6) understands. This mineral exploration company holds a 100 percent interest in six highly prospective critical metals projects in Malawi. As one of the most stable jurisdictions in Southern Africa, Malawi is home to considerable mineral wealth — a fact which, alongside its mining-friendly government, has seen the country enjoy significant mining investments over recent years.
Successful completion of maiden 35-hole RC and 8 DDH drilling program for 3,643m RC and 900m of DDH at Machinga HREE and Nb project was completed in September 2023. Assay results of the final diamond Drill hole program returned an average of 29 percent heavy rare earth oxide to total rare earth oxide (HREO:TREO) and 3.6 percent dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) (DyTb:TREO) at a cutoff grade of >0.25 percent TREO.
DY6 expanded its overall strategic footprint in Malawi to a total of 1,080 square kilometres by staking a carbonatite ring complex in southern Malawi known as Tundulu and several licences considered to be highly prospective for lithium. An exclusive prospecting licence application for 91.5 square kilometres was submitted over Tundulu while an additional four exclusive prospecting licence applications totaling 746.7 square kilometres have also been submitted for the company’s Mzimba (West, Central and South) and Karonga projects.
Company Highlights
- DY6 Metals is an ASX-listed company building a portfolio of critical minerals projects in Malawi that are highly prospective for rare earths, niobium and lithium.
- The company has completed a successful $7-million initial public offering.
- DY6 employs an experienced management team which includes geotechnical experts and mining professionals.
- DY6's projects feature near-surface, high-grade historical drillings and/or workings, and are significantly underexplored with considerable potential to define new mineralised zones.
- Malawi as a mining jurisdiction is incredibly prospective for rare earth elements. In recent years, multiple resource companies have been engaged in comprehensive exploration and development within the region, including:
- Malawi is also known for its excellent operating infrastructure, mining-friendly regulations, and push for renewable energy.
Key Projects
Machinga
Machinga project location
Located within the Chilwa Alkaline Province (the same province that hosts Lindian’s Kangankunde project), Machinga is DY6's flagship project. The original exploration licence, covering 42.9 square kilometers, was acquired in light of uranium channel radiometric anomalies located by a country-wide airborne survey in the 1980s. In 2023, the Malawian Department of Mines granted DY6 Metals an additional licence area for Machinga, which increased its total area to 197 square kilometres. The Machinga radiometric anomaly is continuous along a strike of approximately 7 km, indicating that potential to discover further eudialyte-hosted REE mineralisation may be significant.
Project Highlights:
- A significant HREE project
- 40km east of Lindian’s (ASX:LIN) “Kangankunde”
- Successful completion of maiden 35-hole RC and 8 DDH drilling program for 4,543m at Machinga HREE and Nb project
- Initial exploration focused on historical 2010 drill program for 4000m (Machinga North)
- Future exploration includes extending NE into new licence EL0705 and south along the anomalous zone
- 2023 Maiden Reverse Circulation and Diamond Core drill Assay significant results:
- 15.1 metres @ 1.01 percent TREO, 0.36 percent Nb2 O5 from 23.9 metres (3.71 percent Dy/ Tb/TREO) incl. 4 metres @ 1.75 percent TREO, 0.63 percent Nb2 O5 from 33 metres (3.8 percent Dy/Tb/TREO) drilled downdip (MDD007)
- 13 metres @ 0.65 percent TREO, 0.25 percent Nb2 O5 from surface; incl. 1 metres @ 1.06 percent TREO, 0.37 percent Nb2 O5 from 7 metres, and 1 metres @ 1.28 percent TREO, 0.42 percent Nb2 O5 from 9 metres (MR019)
- 7 metres @ 1.42 percent TREO with 0.49 percent Nb2 O5 from 65 metres (MR011) – 16 metres @ 0.54 percent TREO with 0.21 percent Nb2 O5 from 78 metres, incl. 3 metres @ 1.63 percent TREO, 0.7 percent Nb2 O5 from 87 metres (MR005)
- 11 metres @ 0.74 percent TREO, 0.29 percent Nb2O5 from surface (3.8 percent DyTb/TREO) incl. 2 metres @ 1.36 percent TREO, 0.49 percent Nb2O5 from 6 metres (4 percent Dy/Tb/TREO) (MR024)
Mineralisation
- Strongly mineralised hydrothermal breccia system striking NW-SE and dipping shallowly ~35° to the NE has been confirmed by the recent drilling
- Drill cross sections demonstrate excellent continuity with radiometric contour predicting the mineralised higher-grade zone
- High grade HREE-Nb confirmed from RC and DD drill results at Machinga Central Zone
- The mineralisation at the Machinga alkaline complex contains a higher proportion of valuable dysprosium-terbium (DyTb) with results indicating an average 3.6 percent DyTb:TREO in samples greater than 0.25% TREO.
Salambidwe Project
Straddling the Malawi-Mozambique border, the Salambidwe project covers an area of 24.9 square kilometres, associated with the Salambidwe Ring Complex, which is known for hosting multiple notable carbonate deposits. Geology in the area is also associated with high radiometric values, typically associated with REE mineralization.
Project Highlights:
- Considerable Potential: The Salambidwe project is a virgin rare earth carbonate prospect. While no drilling has taken place at the project, rock-chip samples returned 2.05 percent TREO including 214 ppm dysprosium oxide.
- Area Geology: With a diameter of approximately 6 kilometres, the Salambidwe Ring Complex is largely syenite and nepheline syenite with an agglomerate rock core. Based on this geology and the radiometric signal, the project has the potential for REE mineralisation.
2023 Exploration Program
- DY6 has completed the initial geochemical and geophysical exploration programs at Salambidwe.
- Analytical results have been received for the grid-based soil and rock chip sampling. Results from the 128 soil and 386 rock chips expand the known area of anomalous responses.
- The maximum values from separate rock chip samples were 1.21 percent TREO & 0.12 percent Nb2O5; maximum values from separate soil samples were 0.23 percent TREO & 0.09% Nb2O5.
- The 45-line kilometre airborne geophysical program confirmed the highly concentric nature of the intrusive complex.
- DY6 is assessing the combined geochemical and geophysical data to refine targets prior to a maiden drill program.
Karonga Lithium Project
In 2024, DY6 Metals entered into an exclusive option to acquire an 80 percent interest in the Karonga lithium project, with granted licence EPL0659, spanning 39 square kilometres in northern Malawi. DY6 Metals Ltd submitted four (4) exclusive prospecting licence applications totalling 746.7 km2 in northern Malawi for tenements it considers to be highly prospective for lithium. The Mzimba licences cover a large area (710.5km2) and remain significantly underexplored for LCT pegmatites.
Reconnaissance field work at the Karonga identified some pegmatites of up to 500 metres in length with the potential to host lithium mineralisation. Rock chip samples include visually observed spodumene and lithium micas (lepidolite). Initial reconnaissance indicates huge potential for a major Li discovery and initial ground reconnaissance sampling at Mzimba South licence returned grades of 6.2 percent Li2O (lepidolite mica) and 0.3 percent Li2O (pegmatite rock assemblage), and also high in cesium and rubidium with significant potential for LCT pegmatite hosted mineralisation. The first pass program at Mzimba South consisted of 8 samples from 5 outcrop locations, where artisanal workers have been excavating pegmatites for gemstones (tourmaline, aquamarine and beryl).
Tundulu REE Project
‘Tundulu’ is a known carbonatite ring complex with abundant REE mineralisation, predominantly in the form of bastnaesite and apatite. Shallow historical drilling (1988) (>max depth of 50 metres), includes:
- 41 metres @ 3.7 percent TREO, from 8 metres (JMT-22)
- 17 metres @ 1.3 percent TREO, from surface and 14 metres @ 1.1 percent TREO, from 21 metres (JMT-14)
- 11 metres @ 2.2 percent TREO, from 17 metres and 14 metres @ 4.1 percent TREO, from 36 metres (JMT-17)
- 14 metres @ 1.1 percent TREO, from 3 metres (JMT-07)
Samples from a recent reconnaissance field visit at Tundulu have been despatched for laboratory analysis. Tundulu complements the company’s existing REE and critical metals portfolio in Malawi. A geological team recently undertook a reconnaissance field visit over parts of the licence application area and samples have been submitted for laboratory analysis in South Africa.
Ngala Hill
Situated just east of the Thyolo Fault, the Ngala Hill Project's zone of mineralization contains a strong magnetic anomaly indicative of an oxidized intrusive. Like Salambidwe, Ngala Hill is a relatively fresh asset. It has not been the target of any significant modern exploration efforts, though the results from historical works are nevertheless promising.
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Mineralization Zones: Ngala Hill's deposit takes the form of an ultramafic chonolith that intrudes onto an underlying Proterozoic Basement Complex quartz feldspar-amphibole gneisses. The chonolith is also cut by Karoo-age dolerite dykes. Currently, DY6 has identified three zones of palladium-rich palladium-platinum-gold-copper mineralization worthy of follow-up.
- Promising Historic Results: After trenching the deposit in 2000, Phelps Dodge identified the following mineralization:
- 12 metres at 3 grams per ton (g/t) platinum group elements (PGE)+gold
- 70 metres at 1.12 g/t PGE+gold, including 8 meters at 3.3 g/t PGE+gold
- Presence of Massive Sulphides: Historical exploration has identified massive sulphides with grades of up to 4 g/t palladium+platinum+gold and 0.7 percent copper in saprolite/saprock.
- Close Proximity to Major Infrastructure: Ngala Hill is located close to the Nacala rail/port corridor, with easy access to grid power.
Management Team
Dan Smith - Non-executive Chairman
Dan Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts, is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and has over 15 years’ primary and secondary capital markets expertise. He is a director and co-founder of Minerva Corporate, a boutique corporate services and advisory firm. He has advised on and been involved in over a dozen IPOs/RTOs on the ASX, AIM and NSX. Smith is currently non-executive director for several companies on AIM/ASX operating in the resources sector with a focus on critical minerals and has been heavily involved in project origination and evaluation.
Myles Campion - Non-executive Director
Myles Campion has over 30 years’ experience in the natural resources sector, including exploration geology, resource analysis, fund management, equities research and project and debt financing. He started his career as an exploration and mining geologist in Australia covering base metals and gold. This included being the project geologist at LionOre responsible for the exploration, discovery and BFS completion of the Emily Ann Nickel Sulphide Mine.
Campion’s financial experience ranges from Australian and UK equities research to project and debt financing in London and fund manager for the OEIC Australian Natural Resources Fund for five years in Perth. He has been the executive director of Europa Metals since August 2020 and is a non-executive director at Katoro Gold.
John Kay - Non-executive Director
John Kay is an experienced corporate lawyer and corporate adviser. He has over 15 years’ experience in equity capital markets, M&A and resources gained through both private practice and inhouse roles in Australia and the UK. He currently operates a corporate advisory practice, Arcadia Corporate, which provides corporate advisory and capital raising services to listed and unlisted companies in the small cap mining sector.
Kay has previously held a number of non-executive and company secretarial roles for ASX listed mining and energy companies and has advised on over a dozen IPOs/RTOs on the ASX. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia and is admitted to practice as a lawyer in Western Australia and England & Wales.
Nannan He - Non-executive Director
Nannan He has over 10 years of experience in geosciences, chemical material trading, exploration and resources investment. Through her investment vehicle Woodsouth Asset Management, she has been actively examining exploration and resource projects worldwide and has built strong networks, particularly in the Southeast Asian market.
Troth Saindi - Senior Exploration Geologist / Country Manager
Troth Saindi’s more than 17 years of experience in the mineral resource sector spans from exploration geology through to development and production. Troth commenced his career with MSA Group Services in 2006, focusing on gold, PGEs and base metal projects in the Barberton Greenstone Belt and the Bushveld Complex. From 2007 to 2013, Troth worked with Platinum Group Metals (PTM) in the Western and Northern Limbs of the Bushveld complex as a project geologist. He successfully led the discovery team in the new Waterberg PGE deposit, where a high-grade PGE ore seam was named after him (T-Reef). From 2013 to August 2023, Troth worked as group geologist with AIM- listed Bushveld Minerals Ltd managing several exploration projects and supporting the company’s mining operations. In September 2023, Troth joined ASX-listed DY6 Metals as a Senior Exploration Geologist and Country Manager for the company’s Malawi based projects. He is currently managing DY6 Metals’ REE & Lithium projects in Malawi.
Allan Younger - Technical Consultant
Allan Younger is a Geologist with over 40 years’ experience in all facets of the resources industry and most commodities. He is a specialist explorer highly experienced in target generation and project generation with advanced expertise in multi-element geochemistry application and Interpretation. Younger has worked for a number of large international and junior mining and exploration companies, within Australia and internationally, both as employee, contractor or consultant.Currently, Younger serves as exploration manager for White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN), a mineral explorer focussing on rare earths and lithium exploration in Western Australia.
Aclara Announces Strategic Alliance with VAC to Develop Permanent Magnet Supply Chain
Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG ("VAC"), which establishes a non-binding, non-exclusive, preliminary agreement, to jointly approach potential clients as a "mine-to-magnets" solution for ESG compliant permanent magnets (the "Preliminary Agreement").
Aclara and VAC believe that there is a significant market opportunity driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles ("EVs"), wind turbines, and other clean technologies that require rare earth permanent magnets produced pursuant to ever-increasing ESG standards. Such permanent magnets require significant quantities of both light and heavy rare earth minerals. Currently, obtaining these rare earth mineral materials whilst also having the capacity to process them, combined with the industrial technology needed to fabricate permanent magnets, is very limited and concentrated among a few Asia-based suppliers. This supply/demand dynamics results in a promising background to develop a new, resilient, ESG-focused supply for permanent magnets.
The strategic alliance between VAC and Aclara is unique due to Aclara being one of the very few potential suppliers of Dysprosium and Terbium, two highly coveted heavy rare earth minerals which are key in the production of permanent magnets and are not easily available outside of Asia. Aclara is currently developing two ionic clay projects, one in Chile and another in Brazil, for the production of a high-purity heavy rare earth carbonate. In addition, the Company is developing processing technology through its US-based subsidiary to be able to receive this carbonate and produce with it magnetic alloys. These alloys, in turn, are the key input required by VAC to produce permanent magnets.
VAC is considered the largest producer of rare earths magnets outside of Asia, with more than 40 years of experience in magnet making technology. VAC, whose main permanent magnet facility is located in Hanau, Germany, recently executed a contract with General Motors (GM) to supply GM with permanent magnets by building a new magnets' plant in the State of South Carolina, United States.
Accordingly, each of Aclara and VAC are strategically positioned to collaborate to build a reliable long-term solution to supply high-performance permanent magnets to power EV motors and other technologies for our global clients.
Agreement Structure and Next Steps
The collaborative relationship between Aclara and VAC is not structured as a legal entity. Instead, each of the parties will engage in collaborative efforts, in a relationship characterized as (i) preferred supplier-purchaser and (ii) cooperation on marketing, customer relations, and related matters. Highlights of a number of the collaborative next steps include but are not limited to:
- VAC's intention to support the further development of Aclara's rare earth metals and alloys existing joint venture project with CAP S.A., by providing product specification requirements to produce the high-performance permanent magnets used in EVs;
- the intention of both parties to jointly analyze the mine to magnets cost structure to develop an optimal cost-effective solution for potential customers; and
- the intention of both parties to jointly approach potential new customers and present them with a ‘one-stop-shop' solution to secure geopolitically independent and ESG responsible permanent magnets.
VAC's CEO, Erik Eschen, commented:
"We are thrilled to announce the fortification of our partnership with Aclara, a frontrunner in the development of ionic clay mines in South America. This collaboration is aimed at streamlining the supply chain for rare earth elements, specifically Dysprosium and Terbium. These elements play a pivotal role in the decarbonisation of the transportation sector and the generation of renewable energy. By joining forces with Aclara, VAC is committed to tackling one of the most pressing issues of our era. Our joint efforts not only create value for our customers and shareholders but also contribute significantly to the well-being of our planet."
Aclara's CEO, Ramon Barua, commented:
"This strategic alliance is expected to offer great synergies to both Aclara and VAC as it combines a clean source of heavy rare earths with the technology needed to convert those resources into actual products. It is the first step towards solving a real need in the market, as the transition to electric vehicles requires new rare earths supply chains, which are currently not being addressed in a comprehensive manner. This strategic alliance will create value for VAC, Aclara, OEMs and for our planet, as we will be closer to achieving our climate change goals in a sustainable manner."
About VAC
VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC) is a leading global producer of advanced magnetic solutions, rare earth permanent magnets, and inductive components. With extensive application know-how and 100 years of experience in material science and product development, VAC designs and manufactures mission critical solutions for a wide variety of industries, including renewable energy, e-mobility, automotive, industrial automation, medical, aerospace and defense. VAC's unique ability to develop and manufacture from base elements through final products enables us to provide customers optimal form factors and performance, generating best in class efficient solutions in an environmentally conscious manner. More information is available at www.vacuumschmelze.com. VAC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity firm that is decarbonizing the industrial economy.
About Acara
Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.
Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's current concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to, among other things, the Company's expectations including statements with regard to, among other things, the Company's strategic investments and partnerships, the current and future valuation of the Company, the economic effect of the Preliminary Agreement, the success of its and its subsidiary's development projects and the Company's expectations as to the partnership and the transactions contemplated thereby. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024 filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results, timing, performance, achievements or future events or developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
For further information, please contact:
Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com
Click here to connect with Aclara Resources Inc.(TSX:ARA to receive an Investor Presentation
New Drill Targets Identified at Campo Grande REE Project
- Drilling campaigns to commence imminently at Jaguaquara, 3km away from Sulista discovery which returned grades up to 22.4% TREO -
Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling will shortly commence at Jaguaquara and will also test the Jitauna prospects at its “Campo Grande” Rare Earth Project, located in the REE province in Bahia, Brazil.
- Drilling targets at Jaguaquara and Jitauna blocks identified using anomalous high REE grades identified through integrated geochemical surface assays and airborne radiometric maps, associated with thorium anomalies.
- Drilling to commence at the highly prospective Jaguaquara block testing targets located ~3 km away from Brazilian Rare Earths (ASX:BRE) Sulista discovery which returned up to a 22.4% TREO assay result.
- The high priority targets are also located ~2 kms away from BRE’s Pele Project that has returned high grade assays up to 10.4% TREO.
- An additional and equally prospective target area at the Jitauna Block has also been identified which will also be tested in this new drilling campaign.
- Surface samples from the Jaguaquara target region is interpreted to be linked to a regional-scale linear structure extending over 15 km NW-SE, indicating high prospectivity.
- This linear structure starts from the Rio Negro drill target and continues into the Jaguaquara block. Assays results from recent drilling at the Rio Negro Prospect are still pending.
- This region is geologically located on the Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite unit, known for hosting high grade mineralisations of rare earth elements in hard rock.
- The Company is in the final stages of awarding drilling contracts for a larger scale drilling program targeting REE in hard rock.
- Company recently completed a $4m capital raise and has a strong cash position of $5.3m allowing for uninterrupted drilling campaigns across its identified REE prospects
- Recent drilling has only covered ~1% of the Project tenement areas
These new targets have been generated through the continuous regional surface sampling campaign undertaken by the Company where additional regional surface samples have been received. These results assist the exploration team in mapping the areas and focusing on selected prospective areas within the Amargosa, Jitauna, and Jaguaquara blocks for further exploration and drilling as the Company awaits the drill assays from Rio Negro and additional surface samples from the region.
Based on the geochemical surface assay results integrated with the geology and airborne radiometric thorium, uranium, and ternary maps, the samples with anomalous high grade REE grades are associated with regions of thorium anomalies, sometimes with associated uranium and ternary anomalies.
The surface samples with anomalous REE grades from the Rio Negro Target region are interpreted to be associated with a regional-scale linear structure with a NW-SE direction that crosses the entire Rio Negro Target and extends for more than 15 km in the NW direction and into the Jaguaquara block (refer figure 8 below). In this region, surface samples located very close to this lineament and with anomalous REE grades indicate the high potential of the area. These prospects are further highlighted due to their proximity to the high grade discoveries that have been made by Brazilian Rare Earths (ASX: BRE) at their Pele and Sulista Projects. For instance, the Jaguaquara site is located just ~3 km from the Sulista discovery, which has yielded peak assays of up to 22.4% TREO1. Additionally, the Jitauna site is ~2 km from the Sulista discovery. The true potential of the Jaguaquara and Jitauna prospects can be further understood through drilling, drilling campaigns expect to commence imminently.
Equinox Resources Managing Director, Zac Komur, commented:
"We're in the very early stages of exploring our REE ground at our Campo Grande prospects, with only ~1% of our prospects currently drilled. By working through geochemical and geophysical data to pinpoint new additional drill targets, we have identified some high-priority areas for a drilling campaign aimed at delineating hard rock REE deposits.
This process has focused our efforts on areas within the Amargosa, Jitaúna, and Jaguaquara blocks. We plan to deploy in depth drilling programs on these new drilling targets proximal to Brazilian Rare Earths Discovery imminently."
Amargosa, Jitaúna and Jaguaquara are geologically inserted in the Jequié Complex and Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite that is known for hosting high-grade rare earth mineralisations in hard rock. The Jequié Complex is an assemblage of predominant metatonalites, metatrondhjemites and metagranodiorites closely associated with subordinate metabasic to intermediate rocks, metaultramaic rocks as serpentinites and pyroxenites.
The Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite is composed of three main petrographic rock types: granodiorites and monzogranites with normal contents of mafic minerals, a bimodal association of amphibole- bearing-metaleucogranites and associated pegmatites–aplites, maic-ultramaic to intermediate rocks and cumulates.
The high-grade mineralisation in hard rock of the Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite can occur from the surface in outcrops and extend up to 75 m deep. The Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite is distinguished by a bi-modal formation of light coloured granite gneiss and REE-Nb-Sc-U cumulate mineralization. The high grade REE-Nb-Sc-U cumulate appears to be layered within the province scale and most likely formed via the separation process of the parent magma.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Equinox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to report it is preparing for commencement of a reconnaissance program at the Company’s highly prospective PGE project at Ngala Hill in southern Malawi. The Company has commenced community engagement with local community members at the project site with the purpose to facilitate awareness of the exploration program planned by DY6.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Targeted reconnaissance sampling program commences at DY6’s highly prospective PGE, Cu & Ni project at Ngalla Hill, Southern Malawi
- At Ngala Hill, 3 key target zones of palladium rich Pd+Pt+Au+Cu mineralisation have been identified from historical trenching and limited drill testing
- DY6 will undertake a rock chip and soil sampling program to follow up on known high grade areas as well as aiming to expand the zone of mineralisation
- No significant modern exploration including electromagnetics (EM) to target massive sulphides has been undertaken at Ngala Hill
- Trenching by Placer Dome in 2000 included results of:
- 12m at 3g/t PGE+Au; and
- 70m at 1.12g/t PGE+Au, including 8m at 3.3g/t PGE+Au
- The main mineralised zone has only had limited modern drilling
The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said:“Our team in Malawi has actively built strong relationships with local communities across our projects and this early engagement at Ngala Hill is setting the foundation between the Company and the community as we prepare to mobilise the geo team and embark on our first exploration campaign at Ngala.”
Figure 1: Location of the Ngala Hill PGE Project in southern Malawi
Background on the Project
The Ngala Hill ultramafic chonolith is an arcuate-shaped intrusion, with dimensions of approximately 2.4km by 0.7km and was intruded into the underlying Proterozoic Basement Complex gneisses. The Ngala Hill Project is characterised by an intrusive ultramafic suite of pyroxenites and hornblende- pyroxenites that intrude basement gneisses. The pyroxenite facies of the ultramafic complex is prospective for platinum group elements (PGEs), predominantly palladium, and associated copper.
Initial work at Ngala Hill in the late 1960s included geochemical sampling programs undertaken by the British and Malawian Geological Surveys. Phelps Dodge started an exploration program for PGEs on Ngala Hill in 1999 with approximately 600 m of trenching. Metapyroxenite and amphibolite with an PGE- gold-copper nickel association was intersected trenching and yielded 1.41g/t Pt+Pd+Au and 1,430 ppm Cu over a length of 64m.
In 2000, Placer Dome confirmed further anomalies with encouraging results received from several trenches including 12m at 3g/t PGE+Au and 70 m at 1.12g/t PGE+Au, including 8m at 3.3g/t PGE+Au.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earths Sector with New Rules
China's State Council has reportedly rolled out a new set of regulations aimed at strengthening control over the country's rare earths resources and securing its local supply chain.
According to a June 29 Reuters article, the regulations, which are set to take effect on October 1, introduce stringent oversight on the mining, smelting and trading of rare earth elements.
These 17 minerals are key for high-tech applications, including electric vehicle magnets and consumer electronics. China's new rules assert that rare earths resources are owned by the state, which will strictly supervise the industry.
Enterprises involved in the mining, smelting, separation and export of rare earths are now required to maintain detailed records of product flow and input this data into a traceability system.
China is considered to be a superpower in the rare earths market, with the country accounting for nearly 90 percent of global refined output. Last year, the Asian nation imposed restrictions on the export of germanium and gallium — both of which are essential to the semiconductor industry — citing national security concerns.
In addition, China has banned the export of technology used to produce and extract rare earth magnets.
This decision has sparked fears of increased tensions with western nations, particularly the US, which has accused China of leveraging its economic power to influence global markets. China, however, denies these allegations.
Elsewhere, the EU is working to decrease its reliance on Chinese rare earths through a new law that came into effect last May. It sets ambitious targets to increase domestic production of critical minerals, including rare earths, by 2030.
This initiative is part of the EU’s broader strategy to support green technology — as mentioned, rare earths are vital for the production of magnets used in electric vehicles and other applications like wind turbines.
European explorer Rare Earths Norway recently announced the discovery of the continent's largest deposit of rare earth elements at the Fen Carbonatite Complex in Southeastern Norway. The deposit is estimated to contain 8.8 million metric tons of total rare earth oxides. Of that amount, 1.5 million metric tons are magnet-related rare earths.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
ChemX Materials
Overview
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) is a critical materials company developing innovative processing technology to produce high purity alumina for advanced technology and clean energy applications.
ChemX Materials’ 100 percent owned, Australian patented HiPurA® process technology offers a low cost and energy intensity production method to produce high purity alumina (HPA).HPA is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors and synthetic sapphires. Synthetic sapphires are critical in the production of applications such as smart watches, iPhones and laptop screens.
Company Highlights
- ChemX Materials Limited (ChemX Materials) is an Australian company developing an innovative, processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA), this process is called HiPurA®.
- ChemX Materials owns 100 percent of HiPurA® and was granted an Australian patent for this technology in January 2024.
- High purity alumina is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors, smart watches and iPhones.
- The HiPurA® process is modular, scalable and uses a readily available aluminous chemical as its feedstock, therefore is not reliant on mine production offtake, all of which enable the technology to be deployed close to end users' manufacturing operations.
- ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) high purity alumina at micro plant scale. This testwork indicates HiPurA® is low in cost and energy intensity.
- ChemX Materials is constructing a pilot plant to demonstrate HiPurA® can work at scale, which is the next step towards commercialisation. The pilot plant construction is underway and on track for commissioning in June 2024.
Key Business Segments
High Purity Alumina Processing Technology - HiPurA®
ChemX Materials is developing an innovative processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA). This process is called HiPurA®. ChemX Materials owns 100 percent and holds an Australian patent for HiPurA®. ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) pure HPA at micro plant scale. This test work has also demonstrated that HiPurA® is superior compared to alternative technologies, offering several advantages, including:
- Lower costs – both capital and operating.
- Independent feedstock - – process is not tied to mine production and uses a readily available aluminous industrial chemical.
- Easily scalable – production output can increase based on demand.
- Modular – can be built near end users’ manufacturing operations.
- Optionality – patented technology can be licenced to end users.
- Lower carbon footprint – technology is not energy intensive.
HPA has several applications, the most important being lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage applications. HPA is used in the coating of the battery separator to enhance safety and performance. The outlook for EVs is very promising. With the adoption of EVs growing rapidly year on year as governments across the globe deploy domestic incentives and regulations to reduce the use of internal combustion engines to meet net zero targets.
HPA is also a key in the production of synthetic sapphire, which is used in LEDs, semiconductors, lasers, optical lenses and medical devices.
ChemX Materials has proven its HiPurA® technology can achieve above 99.99 percent (4N) HPA purity at micro plant scale. Following the technical success of the micro plant, ChemX Materials is constructing a 24 tpa pilot plant in Western Australia. The pilot plant is expected to be operational in June 2024.
In January 2024, ChemX Materials was granted an Australian Patent for its innovative HiPurA® technology. Based on the success of the Australian patent, it is anticipated that ChemX Materials will be afforded similar protections in other international jurisdictions. The patent is important as it provides intellectual property protection as ChemX Materials seeks to commercialise the technology globally.
HPA production from the pilot plant will be used for customer qualification and marketing purposes. ChemX Materials is actively pursuing commercial opportunities globally. Commercialisation options include:
- Build, own, operate a commercial scale plant to sell high purity alumina to end users.
- Licence the HiPurA® technology for deployment at end users’ manufacturing locations.
High Purity Manganese Project
ChemX Materials is developing a high purity manganese project. The Jamieson Tank project is located on two exploration tenements, EL 5920 and EL 6634 in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. These tenements collectively cover an area of 718 km2.
ChemX Materials completed a 94-hole drill program at the Jamieson Tank project, totaling 6,164 metres and released its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in September 2023. The Mineral Resource Estimate reported 13.1 Mt at 5.7 percent manganese, with 21 percent classified as Indicated and 79 percent classified as Inferred.
High purity manganese has essential applications in lithium-ion batteries as a cathode material. Manganese provides energy density, stability and lower costs and is a critical material for modern battery chemistries. As the world pursues decarbonisation it is forecasted that the demand for manganese will grow.
With the objective of the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce its reliance on Chinese sources of critical minerals, by 2025, the Jamieson Tank project is an important prospect. China currently supplies around 95 percent of the global manganese sulphate.
The South Australian jurisdiction offers excellent infrastructure. The Jamieson Tank project is in a province that is characterised by rapidly growing renewable energy infrastructure (wind, solar and hydrogen) and access to a local skilled workforce. The Jamieson Tank project is accessible by road, approximately 160 kms from the port of Whyalla and near a major regional airport.
The tenements in which the Jamieson Tank project is located also host kaolin and rare earth elements (REE) deposits. The area has historically been well known and explored for its potential for kaolin. The Kelly Tank exploration target is estimated to be 55 - 130 Mt of extractable kaolin.
In 2022, ChemX Materials undertook a drilling program and identified REE hosted within the kaolin throughout the tenements. The drilling program intersected high-grade REE mineralisation with intervals of up to 5 metres @2,468 parts per million total rare earth oxides from 7 metres. Importantly, it remains open in various directions, providing potential exploration upside for future drill programs.
Management Team
Peter Lee – Chief Executive Officer
20+ years’ experience across mining, metals processing and chemical industries within Canada and Australia. Lee has held technical leadership roles with companies including Rio Tinto, BHP, Roy Hill and WSPGolder. He is an expert in refining and electrochemical processes and a registered P. Eng Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada, and a member of AusIMM and AICD.
Warrick Hazeldine – Non-executive Chair
Warrick Haseldine has more than 20 years of experience across capital markets and strategic communications with a focus on battery materials. He is the co-founder of advisory firm Cannings Purple, and former chair and non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1). Hazeldine is currently a director of Surfing WA, advisory board member of Curtin University, and a non-executive director of Purple.
Stephen Strubel – Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
Stephen Strubel is the company founder with 20 years’ experience in finance and corporate governance. Struber held a senior leadership role with Patersons Securities and has been a director and company secretary for ASX-listed companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and international trade from Victoria University and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.
Alwyn Vorster – Non-executive Director
Alwyn Vorster has 30+ years’ experience in the resources industry, spanning several commodities including rare earths, iron ore, bauxite, potash and salt. Vorster has several senior leadership positions including chief executive officer of Hastings (ASX:HAS) and managing director of BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) and Iron Ore Holdings (ASX:IOH). Vorster is currently non-executive director of Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) and Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD).
Latest News
