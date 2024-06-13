Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Store Expansion in North Vancouver and a New Venture

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Quantum 1 Cannabis

QQ:CNX

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
True North Copper

Successful completion of Retail Entitlement Offer

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the retail component of the fully underwritten accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer announced on 23 May 2024, to raise approximately$16.7 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer).

Highlights:

  • The Retail component of the Entitlement Offer (Retail Entitlement Offer) closed on 12 June 2024, with approximately $1.3m in successful applications received.
  • The total unallocated shortfall remaining from the Entitlement Offer (Unallocated Shortfall) is approximately $6.4m. The Unallocated Shortfall is fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) and Morgans Corporate Limited (Morgans) (the Underwriters).

The Retail Entitlement Offer closed at 5.00pm (AEST) on 12 June 2024. The Retail Entitlement Offer was on the same terms as the Institutional Entitlement Offer, which was an offer of new fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in the capital of the Company on a 1 for 2 basis at an issue price of $0.056 per Share.

Summary of the Entitlement Offer Results

Results of the Retail Entitlement Offer are as follows:

Underwriting and Shortfall

The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by the Underwriters pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated 23 May 2024 between the Company and the Underwriters (Underwriting Agreement), as detailed in the replacement prospectus released on 24 May 2024 (Prospectus). The total Unallocated Shortfall Shares will be allocated and subscribed for pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement. This will include allocations to sub-underwriters, including Tembo Capital Holdings UK Limited (Tembo) and Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fun II LP (Nebari), who each committed to sub-underwrite the Retail Entitlement Offer for up to $2 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

The Shares to be issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer will rank equally with the existing Shares on issue in all respect. The Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer are expected to be issued on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 and commence normal trading on Thursday, 20 June 2024.

Key Dates

Capital Raising Overview

Canaccord and Morgans acted as joint lead managers and underwriters to the fully underwritten $24.3 million capital raising announced on 23 May 2024, comprising:

  • an institutional placement of approximately 135.2 million Shares utilising the Company’s available capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, to raise A$7.6 million (Placement); and
  • a 1-for-2 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of 298.2 million Shares to raise $16.7 million.

The proceeds from the capital raise will be used to fund TNC through to steady state production at the Cloncurry Copper Project (including contingency, working capital, and other corporate expenses), strengthen its financial position and fund exploration to grow resources and reserves at Cloncurry and target new discoveries at its Mt Oxide Project in 2024.

Refer to the Prospectus and the Company's announcements on 23 May 2024 and 24 May 2024 for further details.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscopper explorationcopper stocksasx:tnccopper investingCopper Investing
TNC:AU
True North Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

True North Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper

https://investingnews.com/stocks/asx-tnc/true-north-copper/

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Keep reading...Show less
Paper saying "petition to file for bankruptcy."

Nevada Copper Files for Bankruptcy After Challenges at Pumpkin Hollow

Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU,OTC Pink:NEVDQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under the US Bankruptcy Code on Monday (June 10) following an inability to secure funding or a change-of-control deal.

The move comes less than a month after copper prices reached a new all-time high.

The company also announced the appointment of Tom Albanese, former CEO of Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), as the new chair of its board of directors following the resignation of Randy Buffington as president and CEO.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Release of its Integrated Annual and Sustainability Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced the release of its integrated annual and sustainability report ("Integrated Annual Report") which provides transparency and progress on key business accomplishments and sustainability initiatives in 2023 along with goals for the upcoming year and longer term.

"For close to a century, Hudbay has been mining critical metals the world needs and creating value for our stakeholders – employees, community members, customers, consumers and investors – that extends far beyond investment returns," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2023, we made significant advances concerning organization-wide priorities, including purpose, culture and sustainability. We also enhanced our operating platform with the recent completion of brownfield investments in Peru and Manitoba along with the acquisition of Copper Mountain, which contributed to significant revenue generation, free cash flow growth and balance sheet deleveraging. We remain committed to building close relationships with our local communities and to always operating safely and efficiently. By producing essential metals and operating sustainably, we strive to align our actions with a broader vision of responsible and ethical business practices."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Release of its Integrated Annual and Sustainability Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced the release of its integrated annual and sustainability report ("Integrated Annual Report") which provides transparency and progress on key business accomplishments and sustainability initiatives in 2023 along with goals for the upcoming year and longer term.

"For close to a century, Hudbay has been mining critical metals the world needs and creating value for our stakeholders – employees, community members, customers, consumers and investors – that extends far beyond investment returns," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2023, we made significant advances concerning organization-wide priorities, including purpose, culture and sustainability. We also enhanced our operating platform with the recent completion of brownfield investments in Peru and Manitoba along with the acquisition of Copper Mountain, which contributed to significant revenue generation, free cash flow growth and balance sheet deleveraging. We remain committed to building close relationships with our local communities and to always operating safely and efficiently. By producing essential metals and operating sustainably, we strive to align our actions with a broader vision of responsible and ethical business practices."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Commence Airborne MobileMT Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Commence Airborne MobileMT Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Airborne geophysical survey will resolve conductors to greater depth and help augment future drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have commenced a helicopter-borne MobileMT (Mobile MagnetoTellurics) survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The survey is being completed by Expert Geophysics based out of Aurora, Ontario. A total of 1,781 line-km will be surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing and will collect high resolution magnetic and VLF data. The survey will be conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within eight weeks from completion of the survey from Expert Geophysics and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper's Tucumã Project Awarded Operational License - Commissioning On Track for First Copper Production Early Q3 2024

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the Operational License for the Tucumã Project (the "Project") the last remaining permitting milestone for commercial operation. With physical completion at approximately 99%, commissioning well advanced, and over 90% of the operational staff hired and trained, first concentrate continues to be expected early in the third quarter of 2024. The total direct capital cost estimate for Project completion remains unchanged at approximately $310 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

True North Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

True North Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Element 25 Extends Share Purchase Plan

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Altech – Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for Cerenergy® Financing Phase

Production Starts at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Related News

manganese investing

Element 25 Extends Share Purchase Plan

Gold Investing

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Graphite Investing

Altech – Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for Cerenergy® Financing Phase

Uranium Investing

Production Starts at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Gold Investing

Jp Cortez: Fix the Money, Fix the World — Gold and Silver Will Win Out

Uranium Investing

When Will Uranium Prices Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Base Metals Investing

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

×