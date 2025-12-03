Successful $1.8m Placement to Accelerate WA Gold Strategy

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 02, 2025
Corazon Mining Limited (ASX:CZN) (‘Corazon’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $1.8 million (before costs) via a placement to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors and Directors (subject to shareholder approval) of 12 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (‘New Shares’) at an issue price of $0.15 per New Share (‘Placement’). The Placement received strong demand and will see the Company well-funded to accelerate exploration activities across its Western Australian Gold Portfolio.
Highlights
- $1.8 million raised via a strongly supported Placement to new and existing sophisticated and institutional investors at $0.15 per share.
- Funds to be used to accelerate the Company’s WA Gold strategy including the maiden drill program at the Feather Cap and Two Pools Gold Projects, following the successful granting of key exploration tenements at Two Pools.
- Corazon Directors have committed to subscribe for 500,000 New Shares ($75,000) in the Placement, subject to shareholder approval.
- Strong pipeline of news flow planned for CY2026, with maiden drill program at Two Pools planned for early Q1 to confirm high-grade historical results, subject to completion of heritage surveys.
Corazon Mining Ltd Managing Director, Simon Coyle, commented: “We are extremely pleased with the strong support received from new and existing investors. This funding puts Corazon in a strong position to fast-track on- the-ground activities at our high-priority WA gold projects, particularly the Two Pools Gold Project, where preparations for our maiden drill program are well underway. We look forward to commencing drilling in early 202c to test the significant gold potential of this area.”
Use of Funds
Funds raised from the Placement will primarily be used to accelerate the Company’s strategic WA gold strategy. Following the successful granting of two core tenements at the Company’s Two Pools Gold Project (E52/4460 and E52/4468)1, Corazon is well positioned to fast-track on-the-ground exploration.
Preparations for the maiden drill program at Two Pools are currently being finalised, with a diamond drill program expected to commence in early 2026, subject to completion of heritage surveys. This initial program will aim to confirm high-grade historical results and provide Corazon with critical information to inform the Company’s geological modelling and future exploration activities.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Corazon Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Sign up to get your FREE
Corazon Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
26 August
Corazon Mining
A high-grade gold explorer in a proven Australian gold province, with a strategic portfolio of battery and base metal assets.
A high-grade gold explorer in a proven Australian gold province, with a strategic portfolio of battery and base metal assets. Keep Reading...
1h
Drilling Confirms Continuity of Higher-Grade Copper
Cosmos Target, Ngami Copper Project, Botswana
Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce further results from the Cosmos Target drill programme (see ASX announcements of 23 October 2025 and 24 November 2025)) on its wholly owned Ngami Copper Project (NCP), Botswana. HIGHLIGHTS:Further positive visual mineralisation... Keep Reading...
16h
Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of its Fall mechanical stripping and channel sampling program on its Burchell Copper-Gold Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt approximately 100 km west of... Keep Reading...
18h
Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest two step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
01 December
Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference
Empire Metals Limited (AIM: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF), announces that Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Day Conference in partnership with OTC Markets and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th at 9am ET. The... Keep Reading...
01 December
Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development
Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with U.S. based Exploration Technologies Inc. (" ExploreTech ") to deploy generative artificial intelligence across... Keep Reading...
01 December
Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the signing of a drill contract for 1000 meters in two holes located in Carnegie Township near Timmins,... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Corazon Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00