Stria Completes Change of Business Transaction, Concurrent Offering and Changes Name to Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.

Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV: SRA,OTC:SRCAF) ("Stria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement for gross proceeds of $12 million, and its previously announced acquisition under an investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") with Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (now Sinclair Gold Ltd., "Sinclair") (ASX: SGC) for the acquisition of a net smelter return (NSR) royalty (the "Royalty") of up to 2% (the "Acquisition") on the advanced West Australian Mt Henry Gold Project (the "Project") (see the Company's news release dated April 8th, May 29th, July 22nd and 30th, and August 24, 2026). As previously reported, the Acquisition constitutes a Change of business transaction ("COB") under Policy 5.2 - Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").
Acquisition
As per the Investment Agreement, the Company paid a total of A$5 million (approx. CAD $4.8 million) and issued 4 million common shares to acquire a 1 % net smelter returns royalty on the Project. Concurrently with payment of the consideration by the Company for the Royalty, the parties executed a royalty deed (the "Royalty Deed") to govern the terms and conditions of the Royalty. In addition to a voluntary hold period of 6 months as per the Investment Agreement, the shares issued to Sinclair as partial consideration for the Acquisition are subject to a regulatory hold period of four months and one day expiring on January 2, 2026.
Under the Royalty Deed, the Company also holds an option, exercisable at its discretion, to acquire an additional 1% net smelter return royalty for a further cash payment of A$10.0M (approx. CAD $9.7 million). The option must be exercised within 30 days following Sinclair's announcement of a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource of 2.0M oz for the Project.
The Acquisition remains subject to the final approval of the Exchange. Trading in the Company's common shares is expected to resume on the second trading day following issuance of the Exchange's final bulletin in connection with the acquisition (the "Final Bulletin").
For more information on the Acquisition, the Project, the Offering (as defined below) and the Company following the completion of the COB, please refer to the Company's filing statement dated August 20, 2026 (the "Filing Statement") filed on SEDAR+ under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Private placement
Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $12 million (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 16 million common shares at a price of $0.75 per share.
No cash finder's fee was paid in connection with the Offering, but the Company issued a total of 4 million non-transferable finder's fee warrants, each non-transferable warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of 5 years expiring on August 27, 2031.
All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a regulatory hold period of four months and one day expiring on December 28, 2026. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the Exchange.
Name Change
In connection with the COB, the Company has changed its name to "Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd." (the "Name Change"), subject to final acceptance of Exchange. In connection with the Name Change, the Company's trading symbol on the Exchange will change to "ARO". As reported above, the Company's common shares will begin trading under its new name "Arc Mineral Royalties Inc." and ticker on the second trading day following the issuance of the Final Bulletin.
Pursuant to the Name Change, no action will be required by existing shareholders nor will any certificates representing common shares of the Company be affected or need to be exchanged. A new CUSIP number, 03882B102, and ISIN number, CA03882B1022, has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP and ISIN numbers. The Company encourages shareholders with any questions or concerns to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.
The Name Change has been approved by the Company's board of directors and was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at a meeting held on June 9, 2026 (see news release dated July 22, 2026).
Amendment to the Company's Incentive Share Plan
As disclosed in the Filing Statement, concurrently with the closing of the COB, the Company has amended it's June 2025 equity incentive plan (the "Plan") which contemplated that a total number of 7,881,807 common shares were reserved for awards under the Plan. Following the closing of the COB, the Plan now provides a total of 13,129,485 common shares (i.e. 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company following the COB) are reserved for awards under the Plan. The Company has also implemented a series of administrative and housekeeping amendments to the Plan following a review by the TSXV.
The amendments to the Plan, including the number of common shares reserved under the Plan, remain subject to the final approval of the Exchange and will also be subject to the approval of the Company's disinterested shareholders at its next annual and general meeting shareholders. For more details on the Plan and the amendments thereto, please refer to the Filing Statement.
RSU / Option Grants and Issuance of Inducement Shares
As disclosed in the Filing Statement, concurrently with the closing of the COB, the Company has granted of series of options to consultants of the Company ("Options") and has further issued restricted share units ("RSU") under the Plan, as amended, and issued common shares to the Company's new management ("Inducement Shares") as permitted under Policy 4.4 of the Exchange. The Options, RSU and Inducement Shares (collectively, the "Awards") were issued as follows:
|Name
|Number of shares subject to Award under the Plan
|Award Type
|Exercise Price
|Expiry
|Consultants as a group
|3,770,000
|Options
|$0.78
|5 years from closing
of the COB
|Adam Davidson
|2,458,073
|RSU
|N/A
|N/A
|615,366
|Inducement Shares
|$0.75 (deemed price)
|N/A
|Tyron Rees
|1,899,266
|RSU
|N/A
|N/A
|615,366
|Inducement Shares
|$0.75 (deemed price)
|N/A
The Awards remain subject to the final approval of the Exchange. The Options and the RSU will also be subject to the approval of the Company's disinterested shareholders at its next annual and general meeting shareholders. All Awards will be subject to the 4-month Exchange Hold Period (as defined in the policies of the Exchange). Furthermore, the RSU and Options will be subject to a 36-month escrow under an escrow agreement with Computershare Investor Services. For more details on the Awards and the escrow of the RSU and Options, please refer to the Filing Statement.
Board of Directors and Management
As disclosed in the Filing Statement, the Company welcomes a new Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adam Davidson, and a new Vice-President of Corporate Development, Mr. Tyron Rees, to manage the Company's activities going forward following completion of the COB. Mrs. Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean will continue acting as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and the current board of directors will remain unchanged. For more details on the Company following completion of the COB, please refer to the Filing Statement.
About Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.
Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. is a mining royalty and streaming company focused on establishing a portfolio of high-conviction royalty assets. Arc combines an experienced royalty management team with project development expertise to pursue both traditional royalty transactions and differentiated royalty creation opportunities. Arc's foundational transaction is the agreed acquisition of a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia, with an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR royalty.
For more information about, please contact :
| Adam Davidson
CEO
adavidson@arcroyalties.com
+1(757) 208-5171
| Media
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474
|Investors Relations, Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. info@arcroyalties.com.
Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the final acceptance of the COB by the Exchange, the listing on the Exchange, the business plan of the Company, the composition of management and the board of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: following the closing of the COB, the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and other factors more fully described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
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