Streamex Corp. Announces GLDY Is Now Live and Available for Purchase

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex") (NASDAQ: STEX), a commodity focused digital asset and real-world asset tokenization company, today announced that GLDY is now live and available for purchase on app.Streamex.com.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said: "Today marks an important milestone for Streamex, GLDY is now officially live and available to investors. With this launch gold is no longer an asset investors need to pay to hold, through GLDY investors can now get paid to hold gold. This innovation fundamentally changes the landscape for gold investing and with launch now underway, we can begin taking subscriptions and converting initial indications of interest into binding orders."

How to Purchase

Investors can purchase GLDY by completing the following steps:

  1. Visit app.Streamex.com
  2. Create an account and complete KYC onboarding
  3. Review and sign subscription documentation
  4. Purchase GLDY using USDC, BTC, SOL, ETH, or USD wire
  5. GLDY tokens will be minted and credited to the investor's account following receipt of funds and trade execution of gold purchase
  6. Begin earning yield paid in gold

GLDY Information

GLDY is a gold-backed, tokenized security that provides 1:1 exposure to physical gold. The initial GLDY APY will open at 3.5% and will be distributed in additional GLDY on a monthly basis. Yield is generated through gold leasing with Monetary Metals, enabling investors to earn yield while maintaining direct exposure to gold.

Data feed: RWA.xyz/GLDY

Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle: Chain.link/gldy-reserves

GLDY on chain address: 0x632db1aAaCe73401a5dc8cDE6e9062B8eC0FD819

GLDY CUISIP (*CSX): G8538C100

GLDY ISIN: KYG8538C1006

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.Streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the availability of GLDY, investor onboarding and participation, expected issuance timing, anticipated yield characteristics, and Streamex's expectations regarding adoption and market activity. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, operational and technological factors, and other risks described in Streamex's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations
Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations
IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Company Contact
Henry McPhie
Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.
contact@streamex.com | www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex


