Strategy Announces ATM and BTC Activity Updates

Raised $27.3 million; Purchased 220 BTC; Now Holds 640,250 BTC

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR) ("Strategy"), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced the following updates with respect to its at-the-market ("ATM") offering programs and bitcoin holdings:

ATM Update

ATM Program Summary

During Period
October 6, 2025 to October 12, 2025

As of
October 12, 2025

Shares Sold

Notional Value
(in millions) (1)

Net Proceeds
(in millions) (2)

Available for
Issuance and Sale
(in millions)

STRF ATM

170,663 STRF

Shares

$17.1

$19.8

$1,699.0

$2.1 billion of 10.00% series A perpetual strife preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share ("STRF Shares"), established May 22, 2025

STRC ATM

-

-

-

$4,200.0

$4.2 billion of variable rate series A perpetual stretch preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share ("STRC Shares"), established July 31, 2025

STRK ATM

16,873 STRK

Shares

$1.7

$1.7

$20,367.1

$21 billion of 8.00% series A perpetual strike preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share ("STRK Shares"), established March 10, 2025

STRD ATM

68,775 STRD

Shares

$6.9

$5.8

$4,145.7

$4.2 billion of 10.00% series A perpetual stride preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share ("STRD Shares"), established July 7, 2025

MSTR ATM

-

-

-

$15,908.8

$21 billion of class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share ("MSTR Shares"), established May 1, 2025

Total

$27.3

(1)

The total face value of the shares of preferred stock sold, which is used to calculate dividends thereon.

(2)

Net proceeds are presented net of sales commission.

BTC Update

During Period October 6, 2025 to October 12, 2025

As of October 12, 2025

BTC
Acquired (1)

Aggregate

Purchase

Price (in
millions) (2)

Average
Purchase
Price (2)

Aggregate
BTC
Holdings

Aggregate
Purchase
Price (in
billions) (2)

Average
Purchase
Price (2)

220

$

27.2

$

123,561

640,250

$

47.38

$

74,000

(1)

The bitcoin purchases were made using proceeds from the STRF ATM, STRK ATM and STRD ATM.

(2)

Aggregate and average purchase prices are inclusive of fees and expenses.

About Strategy

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury Strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.

Strategy, MicroStrategy, Intelligence Everywhere, are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com .

Strategy
Shirish Jajodia
Corporate Treasurer
ir@strategy.com

