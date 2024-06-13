Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it proposes to undertake an up to $4,500,000 non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") to be sold to charitable purchasers at a price of $0.30 per Charity FT Share. The gross proceeds received from the sale of the Charity FT Shares will be used for work programs on the Company's exploration properties. All securities issued and sold under this financing will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada. The Company expects to complete this Charity FT Share financing on or before June 24, 2024.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director

For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.
info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 778.231.2767

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212796

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Elements


StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $1.5M Private Placement Resulting in Creation of a Control Person

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $1.5M Private Placement Resulting in Creation of a Control Person

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.10 per Share to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. The proceeds received from the sale of the Shares will be used to fund a drill program on the Company's Nagvaak Property and for general working capital purposes. When issued, the Shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada.

It is proposed that all of the Shares will be purchased by David Haig Associates Inc. ("DHA"), which will result in DHA holding 28.5% of the issued shares of the Company, on a non-diluted basis. As such, DHA will become a new control person. This financing is subject to CSE approval. Pursuant to CSE policies, the creation of a new control person is subject to shareholder approval which may be obtained by way of written consent of shareholders holding 50% + 1 of the issued shares of the Company. This private placement is expected to close as soon as all approvals have been obtained.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 26, 2024, and has issued 2,900,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $290,000. In connection with the financing, the Company paid a total of $12,000 as finder's fees. All shares issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring September 4, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") reports a 45.6-metre drill core interval within the identified 6-kilometre mineralized corridor rich in critical metals, which shows great potential in all directions. This interval is located 4 kilometres from the initial discovery drill hole which returned 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent as detailed in our previous press release (click here to view). Furthermore, preliminary results have returned significant high-grade graphite >20% Cg, much higher than typically observed in other graphite deposits in North America.

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Executive Change and New Board Member

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Executive Change and New Board Member

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces a transition in leadership with the departure of Andrea Yuan from her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") to pursue other endeavours. Ms. Yuan was instrumental in navigating the Company through its IPO process and subsequent listing on the CSE. The Board and CEO would like to thank Andrea for her efforts and contributions over the past few years. Ryan McEachern, a director of the Company and previous Chair of the Audit Committee, has been appointed interim CFO effective immediately. Mr. McEachern brings a wealth of experience to the role, ensuring a smooth transition. Concurrently, he has stepped down from the Company's Audit Committee position.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Increases the Size of the Nagvaak Critical Metals Discovery on the Melville Peninsula in Northern Canada

StrategX Increases the Size of the Nagvaak Critical Metals Discovery on the Melville Peninsula in Northern Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a considerable advancement reporting additional positive assay results for surface rock samples and drill core from its 100%-owned (2,665-hectare) Nagvaak property. This confirms the discovery of additional zones of critical metals on surface and at depth. These results expand the length of the mineralized corridor to over 6 kilometres and correlate well with previously interpreted geophysical anomalies. The exploration team is focused on prioritizing drill targets and preparing a first phase of drilling to potentially define a large polymetallic deposit in nickel, copper, vanadium, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals at Nagvaak.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

Heritage Mining Announces up to $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement with lead orders over C$500,000

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Acquires Mann Twp Claims and Spruce Ridge Units, and Agrees to Purchase Interest in Carnegie Twp Claims

Noble Acquires Mann Twp Claims and Spruce Ridge Units, and Agrees to Purchase Interest in Carnegie Twp Claims

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - June 11, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to provide the following updates:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") would like to thank all those who participated and enriched the discussions during the public information period of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) and reiterates its commitment to working closely with the community, environmental groups, and authorities for the success of Falco's Horne 5 Project (" Falco's Horne 5 Project " or the " Project" ).

This information period, which was held from April 24 to June 10, 2024, allowed citizens, groups, the municipality and organizations to learn about the various environmental, economic and social aspects of the Project. During this period, it was also possible to make requests for public consultation or mediation to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 11:20am ET . Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings. Please find additional details about the event below.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

2024 Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 , 11:20am ET
Webcast: Click Here

Relmada management will also be available for one-one-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Goldman Sachs representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/for-investors . An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).  Relmada's ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. The development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD includes two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, Reliance II (Study 302) and Relight (Study 304). Reliance II and Relight have the same key study design parameters.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully carried out, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-goldman-sachs-45th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302167986.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the re-initiation of exploration activities at the Company's Mich property (" Mich "), located 50 km southeast of Whitehorse in the Yukon.  The Company has recently expanded its claims at Mich by over 350% and will conduct a wide-ranging surface sampling program over the summer of 2024 with the goal of advancing Mich to drill-ready status.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: Files Motion to Modify its EPA Veto Complaint by Adding New Claims Against the US Army Corps of Engineers

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") have filed a motion for leave to file an amended complaint in the federal district court in Alaska to reverse the U.S. Army Corps ("USACE") decision to deny the project a permit

Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty, said "It is important to understand that this is not a new lawsuit. It is simply an amendment of the complaint we filed against the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") by adding the USACE as another defendant. We think this substantially strengthens the existing case by focusing directly on the permit denial which was an underlying reason for the EPA veto."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×