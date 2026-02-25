Stratasys F900 Drives 22% Year-Over-Year Reliability Gain Through Customer Advisory Board Guided Manufacturing Improvements

Customer Collaboration Establishes Improvements in Uptime, Equipment Effectiveness, and Production Performance

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced that it delivered a 22% year-over-year increase in system reliability for its F900™ industrial printer, based on targeted 2025 manufacturing improvements developed in conjunction with its industrial Customer Advisory Board (CAB). These enhancements addressed production-scale challenges, positioning customers to expand their use of additive manufacturing for end-use parts and tooling in real-world environments.

Members of the Stratasys Customer Advisor Board have been key in driving improvements in industries such as aerospace and automotive with the Stratasys F900.

By strengthening reliability, transparency, and workflow optimization across the Stratasys installed base, the program has delivered clear, measurable customer value. Customers realized higher overall equipment effectiveness, improved quality reporting, and greater process repeatability, enabling more sustainable operations with reduced carbon impact and fewer production disruptions. The result was more predictable uptime and cost‑per‑part performance, alongside a scalable foundation for industrial production.

The Customer Advisory Board is composed of aerospace, defense, and automotive manufacturing leaders who actively use additive manufacturing in production at scale. Its mission is to identify barriers limiting wider industrial adoption and define the technical, operational, and economic standards required for scalable deployment. Participating members include General Motors, Toyota, TE Connectivity, SCOT FORGE, National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), General Atomics, Aston Martin F1, Northrop Grumman, RP+M, Sikorsky, Siemens Mobility, Boeing, Ford, and Lockheed Martin.

"The Customer Advisory Board ensures our strategy is grounded in the operational realities of industrial manufacturing," said Foster Ferguson, Vice President, Industrial Business Unit, Stratasys. "Their input directly shapes our priorities, from validated material performance and reliability metrics to integrated digital workflows and automation frameworks that enable repeatable, scalable production."

Moving into 2026, the CAB formalized three strategic execution pillars that further build upon the 2025 improvements:

  • Prove It – Validated production data, credible material standards, and performance benchmarking
  • Scale It – Integrated end-to-end workflows, automation, and multi-site fleet management
  • Lead It – Ecosystem enablement, education, and broader industry adoption

The framework reflects a continued shift from machine-centric deployment toward process ownership, emphasizing validated parts, standardized digital twins, AI-enabled in-situ monitoring, and measurable industrial performance aligned with leading global manufacturing benchmarks.

"The Customer Advisory Board is invaluable in driving strong adoption of additive to the overall manufacturing ecosystem," said Rich Garrity, President, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. "Having their insight into what works, what doesn't and how additive can fit onto their factory floor leads to better products and better outcomes for everyone."

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

