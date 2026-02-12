Stonegate Updates Coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation FY26 Q3

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU,OTC:BRCNF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU,OTC:BRCNF). Burcon's Galesburg production facility represents a pivotal transition from development-stage operations to commercial scale, with 3Q26 revenue of $739,000 reflecting approximately 107% quarter-over-quarter growth driven by protein sales and production activity at the site. Notably, the Company entered CY2025 without a production facility and exited the year meeting its revenue target, underscoring the speed of commercialization following Galesburg's launch. Management indicated that staffing and infrastructure are now in place, positioning incremental volume growth to occur with limited additional fixed costs and supporting operating leverage as throughput increases. Importantly, once a customer's product is commercialized, ingredient purchases typically recur on a month-to-month basis; with approximately 65-70% of expected growth tied to customers already purchasing and over 200 active projects in the pipeline, Galesburg serves as the backbone of durable, recurring revenue expansion.

Key Takeaways:

  • Revenue increased 1,100% y/y
  • Over 200 active projects
  • Double digit revenue expected in CY26

