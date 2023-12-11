Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Technical report shows expected gross revenues for ATOof $2.2B
  • Phase 2 Expansion funding is secured with $9.6M drawn in October
  • ATO expected to generate over 100,000ox of gold annually

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/190573_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190573

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

STGO:CA
Steppe Gold
