Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD). Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD). Viemed Healthcare is the leading U.S. provider of in-home post-acute respiratory care, specializing in non-invasive ventilation ("NIV") for patients with COPD and chronic respiratory failure. The Company delivers care through a clinician-driven, high-touch model that integrates respiratory therapists, proprietary clinical workflows, and continuous patient monitoring to improve outcomes and reduce total cost of care. While ventilation remains the core foundation of the business, Viemed has successfully diversified into complementary services—including sleep therapy and resupply, oxygen therapy, staffing, and maternity care—creating a more resilient and scalable platform.
Key Takeaways:
- Leading U.S. provider of in-home post-acute respiratory care, specializing in non-invasive ventilation for COPD and chronic respiratory failure.
- 15 consecutive quarters of organic growth, highlighted by continued diversification among portfolio of services.
- Strong full year guidance implying ~20% y/y revenue growth and ~22% EBTIDA margins.
