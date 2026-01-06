Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD). Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD). Viemed Healthcare is the leading U.S. provider of in-home post-acute respiratory care, specializing in non-invasive ventilation ("NIV") for patients with COPD and chronic respiratory failure. The Company delivers care through a clinician-driven, high-touch model that integrates respiratory therapists, proprietary clinical workflows, and continuous patient monitoring to improve outcomes and reduce total cost of care. While ventilation remains the core foundation of the business, Viemed has successfully diversified into complementary services—including sleep therapy and resupply, oxygen therapy, staffing, and maternity care—creating a more resilient and scalable platform.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Leading U.S. provider of in-home post-acute respiratory care, specializing in non-invasive ventilation for COPD and chronic respiratory failure.
  • 15 consecutive quarters of organic growth, highlighted by continued diversification among portfolio of services.
  • Strong full year guidance implying ~20% y/y revenue growth and ~22% EBTIDA margins.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/279671_figure1.png

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279671

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Viemed HealthcareVMDNASDAQ:VMDLife Science Investing
VMD
The Conversation (0)
Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Full Year Business Highlights Operational highlights for the full year 2024 include: Listing on the... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Following the October 8, 2024 announcement, Stardust Power finalizes exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies to enhance lithium production efficiency and sustainability. Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power (NASDAQ: SDST)

Stardust Power Secures Exclusivity to Negotiate Licensing Arrangement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Keep Reading...

Viemed Announces Acquisition of Majority Interest in HomeMed, Forging Partnership With East Alabama Health

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced the finalization of its strategic partnership with East Alabama Health ("EAH"), providing Viemed with the controlling interest... Keep Reading...

Viemed Healthcare Announces Record 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. Operational highlights... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project

Seegnal's operating subsidiary Seegnal E-Health Ltd. hires AI VP to Strengthen AI Capabilities and Accelerates Development of Seegnal Guard

Silverco Completes Promontorio Dewatering; Rehabilitation Work Underway

Related News

Gold Investing

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Precious Metals Investing

Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project

Cleantech Investing

Europe's Emerging Green Hydrogen Market Creates Investment Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Why 3D Visualisation is a Game Changer for Resource Asset Management

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Completes Promontorio Dewatering; Rehabilitation Work Underway

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Mid-Quarter Update on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Uranium Investing

US Awards US$2.7 Billion to Expand Domestic Uranium Enrichment