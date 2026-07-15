Edgewater Wireless Moves from Investor Validation to Engineering Execution with Spectrum Slicing and PrisimIQ Design Review

(TheNewswire)
Detailed architecture and design review marks an important step toward waveform generation, prototype validation and partner demonstration readiness
July 15, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Sunnyvale, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP, today announced that it has initiated a detailed architecture and design review for key elements of its patented Spectrum Slicing™ technology and PrismIQ™ platform roadmap.
The review marks an important execution milestone as Edgewater moves from recent investor validation into disciplined semiconductor development. The work is intended to support future waveform generation, prototype validation and partner demonstration readiness, while helping align the Company's technical roadmap with commercial use cases where predictable wireless performance is increasingly important.
"Edgewater is moving from validation to execution," said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "The recently announced strategic investor-led first close was an important confidence signal. We are now putting that momentum to work through a focused design review of Spectrum Slicing, PrismIQ and the next stage of our technology roadmap."
The review is being supported by world-class expertise across Wi-Fi silicon architecture, communications theory, RF and baseband design, semiconductor commercialization and advanced wireless systems engineering.
"Our objective is clear," added Skafel. "We are advancing Spectrum Slicing from a validated technology advantage toward practical commercial implementation for real-world applications where reliability matters."
Edgewater's Spectrum Slicing technology is designed to enable multiple concurrent channels within a Wi-Fi band, helping address congestion, interference and performance challenges in dense wireless environments. The Company believes the architecture is well aligned with the industry's shift toward more predictable and resilient connectivity for AI, autonomy, industrial systems, mission-critical edge applications and future Wi-Fi evolution.
"Reliability is becoming the new speed in wireless," said Eric Smith, VP Product for Edgewater. "As more systems depend on real-time coordination, edge intelligence and always-on connectivity, best-effort Wi-Fi is no longer enough. Edgewater is focused on building technology for the next generation of wireless performance."
The Company's execution path is focused on a disciplined milestone progression: detailed design review, waveform generation, prototype validation and partner demonstration readiness. Edgewater believes this progression can support future technical evaluations, partner discussions and commercial engagement as it advances Spectrum Slicing and PrismIQ.
Edgewater expects to provide further updates as it advances key elements of its technology roadmap.
About Edgewater Wireless
We make Wi-Fi. Better.
Edgewater Wireless is the industry pioneer in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP. The Company's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing™ platform — delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family — is designed to enable multiple concurrent channels within a single band, delivering more usable capacity, lower latency and more reliable performance in congested wireless environments.
PrismIQ™ powers Edgewater's Wi-Fi 8-ready solution set for Ultra High Reliability and predictable performance across residential, enterprise and Industrial IoT deployments, while opening adjacent opportunities in drones, UAVs, robotics, defence and other mission-critical applications where resilient wireless performance is essential.
With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patent applications pending and a capital-efficient fabless semiconductor model, Edgewater is building the intelligent wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity.
Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com
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Edgewater Wireless Contacts:
Andrew Skafel, President and CEO
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
T: +1.416.479.9547
Forward-Looking Statements
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