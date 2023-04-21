VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Azincourt Energy Options Big Hill Lithium Project

Azincourt Energy Options Big Hill Lithium Project

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive property option agreement, dated April, 19, 2023, with Atlantis Battery Metals Corp. (the " Optionor "), an arms-length party, pursuant to which it has been granted the option (the " Option ") to acquire up to a seventy-five percent interest in three exploration licenses covering 300 contiguous mineral claims located in the Province of Newfoundland and collectively known as the "Big Hill Lithium Project" (the " Project ").

The Big Hill Lithium Project is a 7,500-hectare Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") exploration property located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada, along the south side of the Hermitage Flexure, approximately five kilometres south of the Benton/Sokoman JV partnership ("the Alliance") discovery of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field (1.04% Li 2 O over 15.23m, 8.4m of 0.95% Li 2 O, and 5.5m of 1.16% Li 2 O*). The Benton/Sokoman JV partnership has also discovered the cesium-tantalum-rubidium-lithium Hydra Dyke which is located 12 kilometres northeast of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field. Channel samples returned results as high as 8.76% Cs 2 O, 0.41% Li 2 O, 0.025% Ta 2 O 5 , and 0.33% Rb 2 O over 1.20m*.

The Kraken Lithium Pegmatite discovery features numerous granitic dykes and unmapped pegmatites in a variety of rock types with a strike length up to 40 kilometres in length. The Big Hill Lithium Property is host primarily in the Burgeo granite with large enclaves of older mafic paragneiss. The boundary between the two properties is marked by the Hermitage Flexure, which in part appears to be locally segmented by sub-parallel fault segments, and the intrusive contact between the Burgeo granite and older stratigraphy. Similar structural controls are recognized within the global tectonic boundary stretching from the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt, through Avalonia in Nova Scotia, to Newfoundland, and then on to Laurentia (Leinster) on the east side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Location of the Big Hill Lithium Project, Southern Newfoundland, Canada

Image 1: Location of the Big Hill Lithium Project, Southern Newfoundland, Canada

At the Big Hill Lithium Project numerous granite dykes can be seen cutting the Burgeo granite. Coarse-grained pegmatite dykes greater than 2 meters wide and 20 meters long occur south of the property and are anticipated to be present on the Big Hill exploration licences.

Recent preliminary prospecting at Big Hill has identified four known target areas, based on extrapolation of bedrock geology, structural disaggregation of stratigraphic blocks, and apparent folding and late shear faulting. Similar structural elements are observed in the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite field although host rocks differ. These targets are known as the River, Road, MK, and Ridge Targets and will be the focus the initial exploration.

Initial soil and rock assay results, along with other geological information are expected by mid-June. Other information suggesting potential for lithium-bearing pegmatite mineralization comes from extrapolation and evaluation of multiple shear fault orientations projected onto the property. Strike length of the targets ranges from 1.5-5.5 kilometres.

Priority Target Areas, Big Hill Lithium Project, Newfoundland, Canada

Image 2: Priority Target Areas, Big Hill Lithium Project, Newfoundland, Canada

The area around the Big Hill Lithium Project has seen extensive mineral exploration over the past several decades. The Peter Snout mineral occurrences immediately east of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite discovery and the White Bear River area further to the northeast have seen exploration for many years for polymetallic mineralization, but not for lithium until 2021. The Grey River area to the southeast has been explored for many years for tungsten and gold. The Hope Brook Mine, located to the southwest of Big Hill, operated from 1987 until 1997 and produced 752,163 ounces of gold**.

"We're pleased to add this project to our portfolio. The potential at Big Hill is significant," said president and CEO, Alex Klenman. "The area is underexplored for lithium, and thanks to the highly impactful Kraken find we feel it's extremely prospective for additional, substantial discoveries. The project has size, numerous priority targets, and the potential for many more. With year-round access this project gives us the ability to be active outside of our normal, limited, winter drilling window at the East Preston uranium project in Saskatchewan.

"The team at the optionor, Atlantis Battery Metals, has extensive exploration success in the lithium space and will provide ongoing technical support. We share the belief that Big Hill is a meaningful exploration opportunity, and their ongoing technical involvement was an important consideration in making the deal. We're excited to utilize their expertise going forward. Overall, this is a great opportunity for Azincourt, and we look forward to announcing immediate exploration plans in the coming weeks," continued Mr. Klenman.

The terms of the Option provide that the Optionor will act as operator throughout the option period, in conjunction and close collaboration with Azincourt's management team. The Project was identified by the team at the Optionor, which includes Mr. Nick Rowley and Mr. James Abson.

Mr. Rowley is an experienced corporate executive with a strong financial background with over 16 years' experience specializing in marketing and sales of various raw materials, corporate advisory, M&A transactions, and equities markets. His most recent position was Director – Corporate Development of ASX-listed lithium company, Galaxy Resources Limited. Mr. Rowley through this role saw the implementation and closing of the A$6 billion merger with Orocobre Limited, which created the world's fifth largest lithium producer, Allkem, in mid-2021.

Mr. Abson is a professional geologist with over 28 years of experience in multi-commodity mining and mineral exploration, specializing in Lithium and Tantalum. He was previously Chief Geologist and exploration manager for Bikita Minerals Lithium in Zimbabwe, where he primarily oversaw the Geology department that undertook the pit reserve and resource expansion and hard rock mineral resource exploration for spodumene.   Over the last 15 years, Mr. Abson has also been involved in the exploration and assessment of various lithium plus tin-tantalum pegmatite projects in Afghanistan and Africa, including the Manono lithium project in the DRC, Desert Lion and UIS in Namibia and the Arcadia lithium mine in Zimbabwe.

Mr. Abson was educated at Rhodes University, South Africa, and holds a BSc. Honours degree in Geology. He has also been registered as a Professional Natural Scientist for over 13 years.

Option Terms

Pursuant to terms of the Option, the Company can acquire a sixty percent interest in the Project by completing a series of cash payments and share issuances, and incurring certain expenditures on the Project, as follows:

Cash
Payments 		Common
Shares 		Exploration
Expenditures
On the grant of the Option $75,000 3,850,000 Nil
Within 12 months $75,000* 4,500,000 $250,000
Within 24 months $75,000* 5,500,000 $1,000,000
Within 36 months Nil Nil $2,000,000

* Subject to an additional top-up payment in the event the volume-weighted average closing price of the common shares of the Company is less than $0.05 in the five trading days preceding any subsequent share issuance to the Optionor.

Following completion of these requirements, the Company will hold a sixty percent interest in the Project. The Company will then have a further option, exercisable for a period of thirty business days, to acquire a further fifteen percent interest in the Project by completing a one-time cash payment to the Optionor equivalent to the fair market value of the interest at the time. In the event the Company elects to exercise this additional option, the fair market value will be determined by a mutually agreeable independent third-party valuator.

All securities issued in connection with the Option will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. A finder's fee totaling $20,000 cash and 1,310,000 common shares is payable by the Company to an arms-length third party in connection with the Option, of which $20,000 cash and 935,000 shares is payable upon closing of the Option with the remaining common shares issuable upon completion of the second anniversary payments and expenditures needed to maintain the Option in good standing. The Option remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

* Sokoman Minerals Corp., news release March 28, 2023

** Big Ridge Gold Corp., website presentation

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the Company by Paul K. Smith, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project, while pursuing an option agreement on the Hatchet Lake uranium project, both located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Azincourt Energy Corp.

"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Azincourt.  Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.  No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 604-638-8063
info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.
1430 – 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.Azincourtenergy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9179162-0281-4171-8936-1a8da8f94b61

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a07f02eb-61de-4327-937d-cb8fe7ec33eb


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Azincourt EnergyTSXV:AAZEnergy Investing
AAZ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Azincourt Energy: Entering Their Largest Drill Program to Date, CEO Clip Video

Azincourt Energy: Entering Their Largest Drill Program to Date, CEO Clip Video

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF Alex Klenman, CEO & President, speaks about the company's East Preston Project and its significant potential.

Azincourt Energy Corp.(TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF)

https://azincourtenergy.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109196

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Azincourt Energy's 2021 Winter Exploration Program on its East Preston Uranium Project in Western Athabasca Basin - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Azincourt Energy (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC Pink: AZURF) (FSE: A0U2) has mobilized a drill rig and crew to begin the 2021 winter exploration program on its East Preston uranium project. The company recently completed the acquisition of a 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston uranium project located in the western Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project, one of the largest tenure land positions in the Patterson Lake region, is strategically located near NexGen Energy's high-grade Arrow deposit, Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and the AREVACamecoPurepoint joint venture.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Azincourt" in the search box.

Azincourt previously had an option to acquire its 70% interest through an agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. and Dixie Gold Inc. with both companies now holding 15%. To earn its majority interest, Azincourt completed $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and paid a total of $1 million in cash payments over the previous four years.

Multiple prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property.

These distinct corridors have a total strike length of more than 25 kilometers, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The 2021 exploration program will be a minimum of 10 to 12 diamond drill holes, totalling 2,000 to 2,500 meters and is expected to begin this weekend, with drilling starting in the AB-Zone and continuing southwest along the G-Zone. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition.

The program is based on a compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs, 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys. The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor.

Alex Klenman, President and CEO, stated: "Naturally, we're eager to get the drill program underway. The most exciting part of what we do is drilling. We're only 12 holes into East Preston, and to date the data generated is suggesting we're getting closer to a potential discovery. The data is strong, and it is reflected through multiple exploration activities that essentially stack on top of one another. This coincidental layering creates very strong targets. We have dozens of targets to test, we're really only scratching the surface."

Azincourt is also developing the Escalera Group which consists of three concessions covering a combined area of 7,400 hectares of prospective exploration targets for uranium and lithium in the Puno district of southeastern Peru.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.AzincourtEnergy.com, contact Alex Klenman, President & CEO, at 604-638-8063 or email info@AzincourtEnergy.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75313

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Azincourt Energy Announces First Tranche Closing of $887,500 and Additional Flow Through Private Placement

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed on $887,500 being the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 and, due to strong market interest, it has elected to conduct an additional offering of flow through units (each, a "FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit and FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for 5 years at a price of $0.07 per common share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Azincourt Energy Closes Fully-Subscribed Flow-Through Offering

 Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the offering of 30,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each "FT Unit" is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.07 until January 19, 2026. The placement was fully-subscribed and included participation from a significant institutional investor.

The gross proceeds from the placement will be used to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which shall qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). It is anticipated that expenditures will largely be focused on continuation of the Company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Azincourt Energy Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 7,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company until January 5, 2026 at a price of C$0.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (" GoviEx " or the " Company ") (TSXV: GXU; OTCQB: GVXXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital and Sprott Capital Partners, as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (collectively, the " Underwriters "), in connection with a "bought deal" private placement financing of 68,572,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,000,100 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cameco Signs Nuclear Fuel Agreement to Support Bulgaria's Diversification Efforts

Cameco Signs Nuclear Fuel Agreement to Support Bulgaria's Diversification Efforts

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has signed a 10-year supply contract to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet the full requirements of the Kozloduy 5 Reactor at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, the only nuclear generating station in the Republic of Bulgaria.

"This is Cameco's first agreement to supply fuel for Bulgaria's nuclear energy sector," said Cameco's president and CEO Tim Gitzel. "We are very pleased to add another market to Cameco's global commercial portfolio and to expand our contributions to countries like Bulgaria that are seeking to enhance their energy security while affirming their commitment to carbon-free nuclear power in achieving their climate goals."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia, Commencement of Drill Program

Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia, Commencement of Drill Program

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an updated drilling program at the Company's Norasa Uranium Project sites ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) ("Valencia") and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) ("Nambiplaas") in the Erongo region of Namibia.

With the advancement of metallurgical, engineering and mining technology since drilling work was last undertaken for the Norasa Project's Definitive Feasibility Study in 2015, the Company has started a 4,100 metres drilling program, which commenced on March 31, 2023. This program aims to retrieve fresh samples at depths of up to 420 meters from the slope areas for both the planned mining pits at Valencia and Namibplaas.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Moon Lake South JV Intersects High-Grade Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

CanAlaska Announces Moon Lake South JV Intersects High-Grade Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

Drillhole MS-23-10A Drills 8.7 Metres @ 1.38% eU3O8

Mineralization Open Minimum 1.2 Kilometres Along Uranium-Rich Target Corridor

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denison Releases 2022 ESG Report, Highlighting Progress on Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

Denison Releases 2022 ESG Report, Highlighting Progress on Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 ESG Report. Annually, Denison provides a report on its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives for its operations, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 54th Emerging Growth Conference on April 19, 2023.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 31 March 2023

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Festival Hydro to Pilot Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell with Supporting Cleantech

TerrAscend Continues to Progress Towards TSX Listing

GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Related News

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ended 31 March 2023

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold and Silver Price Targets, "Epic" Bitcoin Level to Watch

Gold Investing

Gold Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review

Silver Investing

Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

Rare Earth Investing

Panelists: Better Rare Earths Supply Chains Needed, Transparency Key

×