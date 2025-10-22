Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral resource company. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It is engaged in locating, exploring and developing precious metals with initial focus on the exploration and development of the Ram Property, located approximately 29 kilometers southwest of Port-Cartier in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The Company has an option to acquire approximately 100% interest in the Ram Property. The Ram Property comprises over 31 mineral claims covering approximately 1,699.94 hectares (ha). The Ram Property is situated in the Grenville Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company also has an option agreement (the B2 Option Agreement) with respect to the acquisition of certain mining claims in the Province of Quebec.