Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its project include Bulong Taurus Gold Project, Laverton Tectonic Zone, Keith-Kilkenny Tectonic Zone, Kalgoorlie Project, Pianto South Project, Davies Dam Project and Perrinvale Project.

