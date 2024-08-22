Immutep Limited

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3's unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep's lead clinical candidate, eftilagimod alpha ('efti'), is a soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist that stimulates both innate and adaptive immunity to fight cancer.