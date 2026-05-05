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Great Boulder Resources Ltd is a new mineral exploration company, with a primary focus on exploration, discovery and delineation of nickel-copper-cobalt and gold resources within the Eastern Goldfields Region of Western Australia. It holds interest in various projects such as Winchester, Mt Carlon, Tarmoola, Yamarna and Whiteheads. The company operates as a single segment which is Mineral Exploration and in a single geographical location which is Australia.
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