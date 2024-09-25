- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Mulga Bill Delivers Exceptional Assays Ahead of Resource Update
Multiple high-grade intersections with grades up to 194.50g/t Au from infill and extensional RC drilling at Mulga Bill
Great Boulder Resources (“Great Boulder” or the “Company”) (ASX: GBR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Company’s flagship Side Well Gold Project (“Side Well”) near Meekatharra in Western Australia which hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 668,000oz @ 2.8 g/t Au.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Reverse circulation (RC) at Mulga Bill has intersected more extremely high gold grades, extending the resource and adding thickness and grade to existing lodes
- Highlights include:
- 5m @ 43.13/t Au from 185m, including 2m @ 102.80/t Au from 186m in 24MBRC028
- 5m @ 40.61g/t Au from 256m, including 1m @ 194.50g/t Au from 258m in 24MBRC030
- 6m @ 20.52g/t Au from 179m, including 2m @ 57.10g/t Au from 179m in 24MBRC027
- 5m @ 16.93g/t Au from 91m, including 2m @ 39.70g/t Au from 92m in 24MBRC023
- Maiden AC drilling to commence imminently on the high priority Side Well South Prospect
Great Boulder’s Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:
“These are sensational new intersections at Mulga Bill. The holes were designed to add definition within areas of inferred resource and they have done so in emphatic style, with intersections that are both thicker and higher grade than previously estimated.”
“Equally impressive is the deep result in hole 24MBRC030 which is well outside the resource, down- dip and further north than previous drilling in that area.”
“After several rounds of drilling at Mulga Bill the high-grade lode positions fit our interpretation perfectly, which means we have very high confidence in the validity of this resource model. The drilling has added high-grade intersections up-dip from previous holes on several sections within the resource, which should add gold ounces closer to surface than the current estimate. This will be important for potential mine economics when we start scoping studies.”
Nine RC holes were drilled at Mulga Bill for a total of 1,587m. The program was designed to test poorly defined areas around the edges of the Mulga Bill high-grade vein positions as part of the process to upgrade less-drilled parts of the resource from inferred to indicated category. Highlights from the drilling include:
- 5m @ 43.13g/t Au from 185m, including 2m @ 102.80g/t Au from 186m in 24MBRC028.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling.
- 5m @ 40.61g/t Au from 256m, including 1m @ 194.50g/t from 258m in 24MBRC030.
- This HGV lode was previously insufficiently drilled to be classified in the resource; it will now be added to the resource estimate and extends the Cervelo Lodes by approximately 30m to the north.
- 6m @ 20.52g/t Au from 179m, including 2m @ 57.10g/t Au from 179m in 24MBRC027.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling.
- 5m @ 16.93g/t Au from 91m, including 2m @ 39.70g/t Au from 92m in 24MBRCD023.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling. The intersection contains supergene mineralisation.
- 10m @ 7.92g/t Au from 82m, including 4m @ 18.83g/t Au from 85m in 24MBRC022.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling. The intersection also contains supergene mineralisation.
- 2m @ 6.18g/t Au from 90m in 24MBRC025.
Figure 1: Mulga Bill long section looking west
The mineralised wireframes at Mulga Bill will be updated and extended to incorporate the new intersections in preparation for a resource update which will be completed towards the end of the year.
Figure 2: Plan view of the north end of Mulga Bill
Next Steps
The RC rig is currently drilling the final resource definition RC holes at Mulga Bill, after which reconnaissance AC drilling will commence on exciting new targets at Side Well South.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Great Boulder Resources licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement
Proceeds to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at Mandilla and Feysville, including completion of Pre-Feasibility and Definitive Feasibility Studies
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche placement for the issue of approximately 263 million new fully paid shares (New Shares) at an offer price of $0.095 per New Share (Placement). Tranche 1 of the Placement has raised approximately $21.0 million whilst Tranche 2 of the Placement, which includes the issue of New Shares subject to shareholder approval, is set to raise approximately $4.0 million.
Highlights
- Firm commitments received to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) in a two-tranche share placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors at $0.095 per share.
- Issue price represents a discount of 9.1% to the 5-day VWAP up to and including 20 September 2024 and a 5.0% discount to the 30-day VWAP up to and including 20 September 2024.
- The Placement was well supported with strong demand from existing and new domestic and offshore institutional investors.
- Astral is now fully funded to FID including acceleration of exploration activities at the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, and completion of the Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study and Definitive Feasibility Study.
Following completion of the Placement, Astral will be fully funded to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at its Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, where the Company has to date delineated consolidated Mineral Resources of 1.38Moz1,2.
Proceeds of the Placement ensure that Astral is funded through to completion of the Mandilla Pre- Feasibility Study (PFS) and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).
Commenting on the Placement, Astral’s Managing Director, Marc Ducler, said:
“We are delighted with the strong support shown by both new and existing investors in the Placement.
“The calibre of new investors we were able to attract and the quantum of funds we were able to raise is testament to the quality of the Mandilla Gold Project as one of Australia’s best near-term gold development stories.
“Proceeds from the Placement will enable Astral to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at both Mandilla and Feysville in order to unlock the genuine potential of these projects.
“Furthermore, the Placement will see Astral funded through to completion of the Mandilla DFS.
“On behalf of the Astral Board and management, I would like to extend our appreciation to our new shareholders and thank current shareholders for their ongoing support.”
Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement, with Cumulus Wealth Pty Ltd acting as Co-Lead.
Use of Funds
Together with the Company’s current cash reserves, the proceeds of the Placement will be used to accelerate the exploration and evaluation of the Company’s 100%-owned Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.
Specific activities will include:
- Various study and technical work streams relating to the Mandilla PFS and DFS;
- Exploration and infill drilling at both Mandilla and Feysville;
- Ongoing Mineral Resource Estimate updates for both Mandilla and Feysville;
- Exploration and evaluation support and overheads;
- General working capital purposes; and
- Costs of the Offer.
Placement Details
Astral has undertaken this two-tranche Placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to eligible sophisticated, institutional and professional investors to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs). Approximately 263 million shares are to be issued at $0.095 per share (Placement Shares).
Tranche 1 of the Placement includes the issue of approximately 221 million shares at an issue price of $0.095 per share, utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and Listing Rule 7.1A (Tranche 1 Placement Shares). A total of 129,113,197 new Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1. A total of 91,939,435 new Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.
Tranche 2 of the Placement involves the issue of approximately 42 million shares at an issue price of $0.095 per share (Tranche 2 Placement Shares). The issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares is subject to shareholder approval, with the enabling resolution to be put to shareholders at the Company’s AGM to be held on 20 November 2024. Subject to receipt of shareholder approval, a total of 42,105,263 new Tranche 2 Placement Shares will be issued following the AGM.
Additionally, directors of the Company subscribed for 789,474 shares (Director Participation Shares) on the same terms as the Placement Shares. The issue of the Director Participation Shares is subject to shareholder approval, with the enabling resolution also to be put to shareholders at the AGM.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources Updates on Progress of Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition
Key Transaction Conditions Satisfied & Exploration Program Commenced
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that the Company’s acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the “Project”) in Western Australia is advancing towards completion with a majority of the key conditions precedent having been met.
The acquisition received strong support from shareholders at the Company’s recent Annual General Meeting and Sarama has received requisite approval and conditional approval from securities exchanges in Australia and Canada respectively. The Company anticipates the Transaction (defined below) will be completed in late October 2024.
The 580km² project(2) covers the entirety of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt and is located approximately 85km north-east of Laverton in a region known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1). As one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia, the Project presents a unique and compelling opportunity for the Company.
Highlights
- Sarama acquiring a majority interest in and control of Cosmo Gold Project in Western Australia
- Majority of key closing conditions satisfied and completion of transaction anticipated in late October 2024
- Sarama acquiring an initial 80% interest(1) with ability to increase to 100% in the majority of the Project(1)
- 580km² landholding capturing +50km strike length in highly prospective gold producing region; 95km from both the world-class Gruyere Mine and Laverton gold district
- Project captures one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia; virtually no effective exploration undertaken for several decades
- Soil geochemistry program to commence imminently to generate regional targets in unexplored areas
Sarama’s President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning commented:
“We are pleased to have made significant progress toward completing the acquisition of the Cosmo Gold Project which we view as a compelling opportunity for the Company. Sarama’s shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Transaction and we look forward to closing the deal and embarking on more extensive exploration programs which will follow on from field programs currently being mobilised.”
Cosmo Newbery Project
The Project is comprised of 7 contiguous exploration tenements covering 580km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 85km north-east of Laverton and 95km west of the world-class Gruyere Gold Mine. The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community.
The Project captures one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and with a strike length of +50km, the Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890’s. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date, has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.
Despite this significant prospectivity, the Project has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit due to a lack of land access persisting over a significant period. As a result, the Project has not benefited from the evolution of geochemical and geophysical techniques which now facilitate effective exploration in deeply weathered and complex regolith settings which is particularly pertinent given approximately 75% of the Project area is under cover.
Following the relatively recent securing of land access, the Project is now available for systematic and modern-day exploration programs to be conducted on a broad-scale. It is anticipated that future exploration programs will initially follow-up preliminary targets generated from regional soil sampling and limited reconnaissance drilling programs, a majority of which extended to approximately 5m below surface with a small percentage extending up to 30m below surface.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)
The top countries for gold production are poised to benefit from the current gold bull market, as are the gold mining operations in those countries.
The price of gold has soared through 2024, setting and breaking new all time highs. Prices surged above US$2,600 on the heels of a 50 basis point cut to the US Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate announced on September 18. The widely expected cut comes as the most recent data shows inflation continues to edge closer to the Fed’s 2 percent target rate and alongside a more balanced job market.
Additionally, escalating tensions in the Middle East that threaten to destabilize the oil-producing region may be having a knock-on effect as more investors seek safe-haven assets like gold.
So which countries are producing the most gold? Here the Investing News Network outlines which nations mined the most of the yellow metal in 2023 using the latest output numbers from the US Geological Survey. The organization notes that global gold production totaled 3,000 metric tons (MT) last year, down 60 MT from 2022.
1. China
Gold production: 370 metric tons
China was the world's top gold mining country in 2023 with output of 370 metric tons. While China's gold output peaked at 455 MT in 2016, it hasn’t dipped below 300 MT in more than a decade. This consistent production continues to ensure the China's status as the world's top gold producer.
China's gold mining industry is dominated by state-owned operators. Some of the largest companies include China Gold International Resources (TSX:CGG,HKEX:2099), Shandong Gold (HKEX:1787) and Zijin Mining Group (HKEX:2899).
China also hosts major gold-smelting operations. Its Belt and Road Initiative has resulted in Chinese companies exploring and developing sites elsewhere in Asia and Africa, subsequently sending raw resources back to China for refinement.
In addition to being the top producer of gold in 2023, China was the largest consumer of gold at 1,089.69 metric tons. China’s central bank was the largest buyer of the precious metal in 2023, adding 225 metric tons of gold to its coffers during the year to bring its total to 2,235 MT.
2. Australia
Gold production: 310 metric tons
Australia's 2023 gold production came in at 310 metric tons, largely on par with the previous year's 314 MT.
Gold is mined at a slew of major operations in the country, with the top five gold mines all located in different states. The top-producing mine is top producer Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Boddington mine in Western Australia, which produced 589,000 ounces through the first three quarters of 2023.
Australia hosts the world’s largest gold reserves at 12,000 MT, and has an important role in the global supply of gold. It contributed AU$24 billion to the Australian economy in the 2022/2023 period.
2. Russia
Gold production: 310 metric tons
Gold production from Russia came in at 310 metric tons in 2023, the same as the prior year. The country's output has risen fairly significantly since 2017, when it produced only 255 MT of gold.
The US Geological Survey states that Russian gold reserves stand at 11,100 MT, making it the second largest country for reserves after Australia. However, despite high production and reserves, Russian gold has had problems reaching world markets since the country's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response, Russian operators have sought out alternative markets, particularly the BRICS nations and other Asian countries like Kazakhstan.
4. Canada
Gold production: 200 metric tons
For 2023, gold production in Canada was 200 metric tons, down a marginal 6 MT from 2022.
Ontario and Quebec are the largest gold-producing provinces in the country; together, they represent more than 70 percent of Canada’s gold output. The Canadian government states that gold is the nation’s most valuable mined commodity, with domestic exports reaching C$22.34 billion worth of the precious metal in 2022.
Additionally, BC's Golden Triangle is a hotbed for exploration. The region hosts Newmont's Brucejack gold mine and Red Chris copper-gold mine, the latter of which is a 70/30 joint venture with Imperial Metals (TSX:III,OTC Pink:IPMLF). Junior companies like Goliath Resources (TSXV:GOT,OTCQB:GOTRF) have also made significant discoveries in the region, which has further fueled optimism about the region's potential.
5. United States
Gold production: 170 metric tons
In 2023, the Unites States produced 170 metric tons of gold, down slightly from the 173 MT it produced in 2022. While that is a marginal decrease, it continues a trend of production declines from 2017, when the US produced 237 MT of gold.
According to the US Geological Survey, the top state for production of the yellow metal was Nevada, which accounted for 73 percent of total domestic production, followed by Alaska with 13 percent. The top 27 operations in the country were responsible for 97 percent of American gold output in 2023.
An assessment of US gold resources shows that the country has approximately 33,000 MT of gold in identified and undiscovered resources. The US Geological Survey notes that close to a quarter of the gold in undiscovered resources can be found in copper porphyry deposits. Gold reserves in the US are estimated at 3,000 MT.
6. Kazakhstan
Gold production: 130 metric tons
Kazakhstan's 2023 gold output of 130 metric tons represents continued growth in the country's production of the yellow metal, up from just 69 MT produced in 2016. Kazakhstan’s largest gold-mining operation is the Altyntau Kokshetau mine, which is owned by mining giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF).
In August 2023, Anglo-Russian company Polymetal International (AIX:POLY), one of Kazakhstan's largest producers, delisted from the London Stock Exchange in a move geared at severing the link between its Kazakhstan and Russian subsidiaries; it did so in response to tensions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It remains listed on the Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan and has major operations in the country.
7. Mexico
Gold production: 120 metric tons
Mexico has a long history of gold mining; in fact, the Spanish colonization of Central America in the early and mid-1500s was largely targeting gold and silver. Today, Mexico is among the global leaders in gold production, extracting 120 metric tons in 2023. Precious metals account for 50 percent of the country’s total metal output.
While much of Mexico's gold mining is controlled by foreign entities, one of the largest operations, the Herradura mine — owned by Mexico City-based Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF) — produced 355,485 ounces of gold, or about 10.08 MT, in the company's 2023 fiscal year. The mine represents more than half of Fresnillo’s gold production and generates about a quarter of the company's total adjusted revenue.
8. Indonesia
Gold production: 110 metric tons
The mining industry is one of Indonesia’s most important sectors, and the country is among the world’s top producers of nickel, copper and gold. In 2023, Indonesia produced an estimated 110 metric tons of gold, up 5 MT over the prior year.
Indonesia is home to several large gold operations. The largest is the Grasberg Mining District, a joint venture between Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Indonesia’s state-owned Indonesia Asahan Aluminium. In 2023, the area produced 1.98 million ounces of gold, or 56.1 MT; it has an estimated 23.9 million ounces contained in mineral reserves.
9. South Africa
Gold production: 100 metric tons
In 2023, South Africa produced 100 metric tons of gold, up from 89 MT in 2022. An estimated one-tenth of global gold reserves are located in the country, and its Witwatersrand Basin is one of the largest gold resources in the world.
South Africa has been a top gold producer for decades, but between 1980 and 2018 the nation’s gold output fell by 85 percent. In recent years, South Africa has been the site of conflicts between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and gold producers in the area. The AMCU has held many protests and strikes at several gold and platinum mines in the hopes of garnering more wages and stopping any mergers that could cause job losses.
Power outages have been creating further strife for South Africa's gold industry. Limited power generation in the country has caused rolling blackouts, including for miners, the majority of which are connected to the nation's power grid.
10. Uzbekistan
Gold production: 100 metric tons
Uzbekistan produced 100 metric tons of gold in 2023, in line with its output over the last decade.
Operated by Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company, Uzbekistan's Muruntau gold mine is one of the largest gold operations in the world. Massive deposits of gold were first discovered at the site in the 1950s, and it still holds some of the largest reserves in the world at 4,500 MT. The discovery marked the beginning of gold mining in Uzbekistan. The mine produces more than 2.5 million ounces of gold per year and is expected to continue operating into the 2030s.
Following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, mining for the yellow metal fell to its all-time lows in the mid-1990s. In 2019, the country’s government announced renewed investment into development and exploration. While that hasn't yet been reflected in its annual production, upgrades at Muruntau scheduled to be completed in 2026 are expected to increase its output from 38.5 million to 50 million MT metric tons of ore per year.
FAQs for gold investing
How is gold mined?
Gold is mined by several different methods, including: placer mining, hard-rock mining, by-product mining and by processing gold ore. The method a gold-mining company chooses depends upon the size, location, geological model and metallurgy of the deposit in question.
What is the production cost of gold?
The cost of producing gold varies from one miner to the next, and is reported as the all-in sustaining cost (AISC). AISC was first introduced in 2013 by the World Gold Council. Deposit type, energy costs and inflation are the factors that have the largest impact on AISC. The average AISC for the entire gold industry is calculated by averaging the production costs of the largest gold producers. The average AISC fluctuates with changes in energy costs and inflation.
Which nation is the largest owner of gold?
The country with the largest central bank gold reserves is the US, which had 8,133.5 metric tons as of May 2024. Most US central bank gold is held in deep storage in Denver, Fort Knox and West Point.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Brunswick Exploration
Overview
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF,1XQ:FF) is among the only public companies aggressively and systematically conducting grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada and Greenland using state-of-the-art exploration technology to identify high-potential targets. Specifically, our team has staked major under explored pegmatite fields across Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Greenland.
Our team of geologists begins by compiling available data and conducting research to identify locations where they believe the potential for minerals of interest might be found. Our technical field team is dispatched to conduct a prospecting program by gathering robust observational data using tried-and-true field geology techniques. The goal of the program is to reveal the presence of mineralization that may predict the presence of an unknown mineral deposit.
The company's exploration team is guided by Robert Wares, Executive Chairman of the company and co-founder of the original Osisko Mining, who was responsible for discovering the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining into one of Canada's largest gold producers. Wares is an established and award-winning professional geologist with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.
Brunswick Exploration has identified five high-priority projects in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec: Mirage, Elrond, Anatacau, PLEX and Mythril. In 2023, grassroots lithium discoveries were made at Mirage, Elrond and Anatacau, which are currently the focus of drilling.
Company Highlights
- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW) is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV under symbol BRW. The company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada and Greenland, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition.
- This has generated one of the largest grassroots lithium portfolios globally.
- BRW's board includes Robert Wares, one of the founders of Osisko Mining.
- BRW was recognized as one of the Top 50 TSX Venture listed companies in 2023.
- The company has staked hundreds of untested prospective pegmatites measuring a minimum strike length of 500 meters and within 50 kilometers of infrastructure.
- In 2023, three discoveries were made in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec at the Mirage, Anatacau Main and Elrond projects.
- In 2023, BRW completed a maiden 3,712-meter drill program at the Anatacau West project in Quebe that generated up to 26.5 metres at 1.51 percent Li2O.
- BRW completed 2 drill programs at the Mirage project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Intercepts include up to 58.1 metres at 1.59 percent Li2O.
- The company also completed a maiden drill program in early 2024 at the Elrond project to test the Arwen pegmatite discovered in 2023. Results are pending.
- The company will launch a Maiden drill program at the Anatacau Main project in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec to test the Anais showing in H2 2024.
- Sirios Resources signed an agreement with Brunswick Exploration granting it the right to purchase a 0.5 percent net smelter return (NSR) held by Sirios on eight claims that are part of Brunswick Exploration's Mirage lithium property located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay.
Key Projects
Mirage Project
The Mirage Project comprises 427 claims with a total surface area of 21,230 hectares (staked and optioned claims), located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec’s James Bay region. Fruitful discussions with a geologist that worked the area twenty-five years ago for gold exploration led to the staking of the BRW claims, as he recorded the presence of several angular pegmatitic glacial boulders hosting well-defined, decimetric spodumene crystals. The largest observed boulder measured 8 meters by 4 meters by 3 meters. In the fall of 2023, BRW discovered several high grade spodumene outcrops over a 2.5 kilometer trend as well as an adjacent 3.0 kilometer spodumene boulder train that has different minerology than the discovered outcrops.
In 2023, BRW completed a 5,000-meters drill program at the Mirage Project. The phase 1, 26-hole program, aimed to test the continuity and widths of the six widest spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes that have been discovered to date on the property over a total cumulative strike length of 2,500 meters. Final drill results from the 2023 program at the Mirage project have outlined two new spodumene mineralized dykes (MR-5 and MR-6) with significant thickness and grade, all within the Central Zone. MR-23-28 intersected high-grade mineralization of 1.80 percent Li2O over 37.2 meters starting from surface in newly discovered dyke MR-6 located 500 metres northeast of MR-3. Evidence of potential stacking of dykes in Central Zone where MR-23-35 intercepted 11.5 meters grading 1.1 percent Li2O approximately 100 meters south of MR-3 in new dyke MR-5.
In H1 2024, a Phase II drilling campaign, containing 35 holes was completed at the Mirage project by targeting the extensions of known pegmatite dykes (MR-1 to MR-6) while new prospective outcrops have yet to be drill-tested. Results have generated up to 58.10 meters of 1.59 percent Li2O. Final results will be released when available.In 2024, Brunswick Exploration signed an agreement with Sirios Resources to repurchase an existing 0.5 percent NSR on certain claims within the Mirage project
Elrond Project
The Elrond Project comprises 136 claims with a total area of 7,048 hectares, located roughly 12 kilometers east of the Billy Diamond Highway in Quebec’s James Bay region. Elrond is part of the Mythril option agreement with Midland Exploration whereby BRW can earn a maximum of 85 percent interest in the project.
In the fall of 2023, BRW uncovered a new, undocumented spodumene-bearing pegmatite, known as the Arwen showing, that is exposed over a surface area measuring approximately 250 meters by 100 meters, dipping very shallowly to the north. The pegmatite remains open in all directions.
The Arwen outcrop is well mineralized in spodumene throughout the showing with an apparent higher-grade zone, containing up to 30 percent spodumene, which has a visible extent of approximately 75 by 15 meters. The spodumene crystals are well formed and up to 30 centimeters in length with an off-white color and were confirmed through LIBS analysis and UV light.
In early 2024, the company completed a maiden drilling campaign at the Elrond project to test the Arwen spodumene-bearing pegmatite. The Arwen pegmatite is well mineralized and three representative grab samples returned values between 1 and 3 percent Li2O. A high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was flown in the fall of 2023 and suggests that the Arwen showing is emplaced in a favorable structural corridor that is 4 kilometers long and 500 meters wide. The target area is proximal to infrastructure, located approximately 12 kilometers from the Billy-Diamond Highway and drilling activities will be ground supported via a winter road.
Results will be released when available.
Anatacau
Comprising the Anatacau Main and Anatacau West projects, these assets are under an option agreement with Osisko GP, a subsidiary of Osisko Development, under which Brunswick Exploration can earn a 90 percent interest in the projects. The Anatacau property is located just east of Arcadium’s (NYSE:ALTM) James Bay Lithium deposit (previously known as the Cyr deposit), which has a total mineral resource of 110.2 million tons (Mt) at 1.30 percent lithium oxide and a total ore reserve of 37.3 Mt at 1.27 percent lithium oxide.
BRW completed a maiden drill program at the Anatacau West property totalling 3,712 meters. 17 of the 18 drilled holes intersected spodumene mineralization that generated up to 26.5 metres at 1.51 percent Li2O.
In the summer of 2023, Brunswick discovered a significant lithium pegmatite outcrop, measuring at least 100 meters long by 15 meters wide known as the Anais showing in Anatacau Main. The outcrop is within a larger cluster of pegmatite dykes all of which contain high-grade lithium mineralization.
This discovery is located 22 kilometers east of Anatacau West and Arcadium’s James Bay Project along a large-scale E-W deformation corridor which is host to the known lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes in the region.
BRW is planning a maiden drill program in 2024 to test the Anais pegmatite as well as a property wide prospecting and geochemical program.
Management Team
Robert Wares - Executive Chairman
Robert Wares is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for discovering the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining into one of Canada's largest gold producers. Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007. He was also named one of the "Mining Men of the Year" for 2009 by the Northern Miner. He has a bachelor of science and an honorary doctorate in Earth sciences from McGill University.
Killian Charles - President and CEO
From 2017 to 2021, Killian Charles worked as VP of corporate development for Osisko Metals. Charles was previously the manager of corporate development at Integra Gold Corp, which was an advanced-stage gold development company until it was acquired by Eldorado Gold in July 2017. He worked as a mining analyst at Industrial Alliance Securities and Laurentian Bank Securities. Charles covered small and mid-cap exploration and production companies as a mining analyst. Charles holds a bachelor of science with a major in Earth and planetary sciences from McGill University.
Anthony Glavac - CFO
Anthony Glavac has more than 17 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 12 years in the mining industry. Since August 2017, Glavac has served as vice-president, and corporate controller for Falco Resources, and previously served as director, financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines. Glavac spent 10 years at KPMG, working with both public and private companies, providing audit, taxation, strategic advisory and public offering services. Glavac is also involved with other public companies in the mining industry.
François Goulet - Exploration Manager, Quebec
François Goulet holds a master’s degree in structural geology from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQÀM). In recent years he was president and CEO of Harfang Exploration, a gold project generator in the James Bay region. He has extensive experience working in the James Bay region of Quebec as well as international experience in a variety of exploration projects. Goulet has worked for Virginia Mines, Unigold, Maya Gold and Silver, the Canadian Malartic Partnership, Glencore Canada and several other junior companies. He is a member of the board of directors of l’Association de l’exploration minière du Québec (AEMQ) and a registered geologist with the Ordre des géologues du Québec since January 2011.
Charles Kodors - Exploration Manager, Atlantic Canada
Mr. Kodors is the Manager, Atlantic Canada at Brunswick Exploration Inc. and has been with the company since January 2021. Having 15 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry, he most recently served as an Exploration Manager for Osisko Metals and a Senior Exploration Geologist for Kirkland Lake Gold. Mr. Kodors received his B.Sc. from Brock University and is a registered Professional Geologist within the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Simon Hébert - Vice-president, Development
Simon Hébert is a professional geologist with over 13 years in the mining exploration industry. He began his career with Virginia Mines and Osisko Mining. Hébert has worked on several metallogenic projects and in various environments, mainly in the Baie-James territory, Nunavik and the Northwest Territories. He was a mining director in April 2019 where he participated in the formation of NQ Mining Investment, where he subsequently became general manager in 2023. Hébert is a registered professional geologist and a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Quebec since 2012. He has sat on the AEMQ board of directors since 2019, serving as vice-president. He is president of the board of directors of the Table Jamésienne de concertation minière. Hébert holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from Université Laval.
Chris Blasi: Gold's Biggest Gains Still to Come, Key Price Driver is Simple
Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, shared his bullish outlook on gold with the Investing News Network, saying that although the yellow metal continues to reach new all-time highs it still has room to run.
"You can't say gold is at a high — you have to look at why, at what brings it to this number and is that still valid. The US they say is creating a trillion dollars of new debt every 100 days," he said.
"I would say gold is not at its high, and looking at it thinking it's at a high because you value it like a stock or a bond — that would mislead you and prevent you from taking a position that I think you should to preserve your wealth."
Explaining why it's important to establish a position in gold sooner than later, Blasi pointed to large entities like central banks, many of which continue to make large purchases of the yellow metal.
"The central banks see that we are devaluing this currency," he said. "A lot of people don't get it, they say we have inflation — well that's what it is, inflation is the devaluation of the currency. And the move is on for sound money."
Watch the interview above for more from Blasi on gold. He also discusses the silver, platinum and palladium markets.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Neptune Global is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Exploring Northern Australia’s Golden Potential
Australia is tied with Russia for the second largest gold producer in the world. However, the majority of Australia’s mines are located in Western Australia, leaving significant parts of the large island nation underdeveloped.
Both the Northern Territory and North Queensland have considerable untapped potential for gold mining. As governments seek to foster mining in these regions, there is now a golden opportunity for exploration and development.
New projects underway may shift the gold mining focus in Australia in the coming years, providing an opportunity for local economies and investors.
Gold in the west
Western Australia produced 211.22 tonnes of gold in 2023, while the rest of the country produced just 80.73 tonnes.
The region is considered one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world, according to a 2023 ranking from the Fraser Institute. The state is home to Boddington, the world’s biggest gold mine, which produces 798,000 ounces of gold annually, as well as 84 million pounds of copper.
Many of the largest gold mining companies in the world have stakes in Western Australia, given its excellent infrastructure, political stability and reasonable regulations. The region has what may be the largest gold reserves in the world with 9,100 tonnes, representing 16 percent of the world’s estimated reserves of 56,000 tonnes.
Untapped potential
Other regions in Australia have considerable gold reserves and potential for industry growth — especially the north. North Queensland has a long history of mining, with explorers finding gold there in the 1860s, which attracted international attention. Historical mines now serve as tourist destinations, with recreational fossickers frequenting the region.
Commercially, the region is known for other types of mining, but it’s also home to a number of productive gold mines. That includes the privately owned Ravenswood gold project, which produces 220,000 ounces of gold a year.
Northern Territory has produced 20 million ounces of gold to date. Annually, the region’s gold production as of 2022/23 was at 13.7 tonnes and worth AUS$1.21 billion.
The area boasts three historic goldfields: Pine Creek, Tennant Creek and Tanami.
The Tanami mine, owned by Newmont (TSX,NGT,NYSE:NEM), is still in operation and is one of the largest gold mines in Australia. This is a fly-in, fly-out operation located on an Aboriginal freehold in the remote Tanami Desert. It produced 448,000 ounces in 2023 and is set to expand.
Other notable legacy gold mines in the region, include the Red Dome mine, which operated from 1986 to 1997, producing about 1 million ounces of gold and 35,000 tonnes of copper from about 15 million tonnes of ore; the Pajingo gold operation, now owned by Yuxin Holdings, has produced more than 3.4 million ounces since 1996, with a current target production of over 80,000 ounces per annum; Navarre Minerals’ (ASX:NML) Mount Carlton operation; the Mount Leyshan gold mine, which is currently managed by Newmont Australia; and the historical Kidston gold mine, once regarded as one of Australia’s largest open-cut gold mine and has now been repurposed as a pumped hydro energy storage system operated Genex Power.
Regulatory improvements
The Northern Territory has become an increasingly competitive location for mining. The Fraser Institute reports an improved attractiveness ranking, with improved quality in the geological database, more certainty in administration and enforcement of regulations, and an improved legal system.
In 2022, the Northern Territory’s Mineral Development Taskforce issued a report, offering a list of opportunities for encouraging mining and economic development. They included better regulations, speedier approvals, more infrastructure and more government support.
That report mentions royalties, and in early 2024, the territory enacted the Minerals Royalties Act. It outlines more competitive royalty rates for mining organizations working in the region, moving them from a net profits royalty regime to an ad valorem regime.
New projects underway
In North Queensland, Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR,OTC Pink:ELKMF) has some finds in development, including the Greenvale project, in a region with historical mines. On-ground exploration has begun at the project via surface mapping and soils-rock chip geochemistry, with further work planned this year. The company’s nearby Galloway project also shows strong potential for gold mining.
The Empire gold project from Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) is located in an old mining town that featured a smelter used to treat locally mined ore. The site includes four identified polymetallic targets. The company’s Rocks Reef project, also in North Queensland, shows early-stage promise for gold and copper deposits.
In the Northern Territory, Far Northern Resources is developing the Bridge Creek project in the historical mining area of Cosmos Howley-Pine Creek. The company has plans for exploration and development at the project’s target sites.
Under construction in the territory is the Nobles Nob project by Tennant Minerals (ASX:TMS). This historic mine had underground operations from the 1930s, and open pit mining starting in the 1960s. The new operation is expected to produce 65,000 ounces of gold annually starting in 2025.
Investor takeaway
Gold mining in Australia is becoming much more of a nationwide endeavour. The country’s less populated northern reaches are home to considerable untapped gold reserves. The political will to develop these regions is leading to more attractive environments for mining development. A wide range of gold and polymetallic mining projects are underway and seeking investor support amid this new, attractive landscape.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Far Northern Resourcesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Far Northern Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Far Northern Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
