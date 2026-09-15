Stewart, Hagan and Pruett Reveal New TSR Dodge Charger Super Bee, Purple Haze-themed Liveries Heading into Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals in Michigan

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- New Charger Super Bee and Purple Haze livery will be featured on the Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) Dodge nitro cars of drivers Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan at the Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar
- Pruett (Top Fuel) and Hagan (Funny Car) will pilot their 12,000-horsepower machines in the new Super Bee and Purple Haze livery as NHRA returns for the first National event in Michigan in 66 years
- 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition will be on display during race weekend at the Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals
- Limited-run Purple Haze exterior color for 2027 Charger lineup is open for orders
- Dodge and NHRA team up for "Tour de Michigan" cruise to the race on September 17
Dodge and Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) celebrate the return of NHRA National event racing to Michigan for the first time in 66 years with the reveal of new Dodge Charger Super Bee and Purple Haze color-themed race car liveries, leading up to the inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar, scheduled for Sept. 18-20 at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan.
Team owner and racing legend Tony Stewart and TSR drivers Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett unveiled the new race car graphics for Pruett's TSR Dodge Top Fuel dragster and Hagan's TSR Dodge Funny Car today at the Chrysler Technology Center campus in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
"Dodge is bringing NHRA national-event racing back to Michigan for the first time in more than 60 years. With TSR, we're also putting the spotlight on the recently announced SIXPACK-powered Charger Super Bee, the most power-dense muscle car ever, and Charger's new Purple Haze color," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "There's no better way to cap our summer-long celebration of 60 years of the Dodge Charger than seeing Matt and Leah race for the winner's circle in bold new Dodge colors and graphics."
In August at the brand's Roadkill Nights event in Metro Detroit, Dodge reignited a legendary nameplate and injected peak firepower into the SIXPACK-powered Charger era with the reveal of the new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition with a SAE-certified 600 horsepower, creating the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger - and the most powerful Dodge Super Bee - ever. The Charger Super Bee will be featured in the Dodge display on Manufacturers Midway at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park.
Purple Haze joined the Charger color palette in June, leaning into the Dodge brand's heritage of bold colors. A limited-run exterior shade exclusive to the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup, Purple Haze is a high-gloss clearcoat paint that shifts in bright sunlight yet retreats to a rich, deep purple in the shade. Available at a U.S. MSRP of $795, Purple Haze is currently open for orders for the 2027 Dodge Charger.
The famed Super Bee logo on the side of each car, along with Purple Haze paint, will give the 12,000-horsepower drag machine monsters of Pruett and Hagan a striking look for racing fans in attendance at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, as well as viewers on the Fox Sports 1 television broadcast. This weekend's race marks Michigan's first NHRA National event since 1960 at Detroit Dragway, previously located in Brownstown Township, Michigan, which hosted the U.S. Nationals.
Hagan, the four-time NHRA Funny Car world champion from Virginia and the 2026 NHRA regular season champion, has captured 58 career NHRA wins, all in Funny Car and all in a Dodge, and the veteran racer now is battling for his coveted fifth overall crown with the opening of the six-race "Countdown." Hagan has recorded three victories in 2026 (Pomona, Bristol and Brainerd).
"This Purple Haze color looks amazing on my TSR Dodge Funny Car," said Hagan. "It will look so badass going down the track at the Martin, Mich., NHRA event. I have won all of my NHRA races in a Dodge, and I always have enjoyed the different liveries that the Dodge folks come up with. I just really want to put the Super Bee logo in the winner's circle this weekend. I think the drag racing fans would love that, too."
Pruett, a 13-time NHRA Top Fuel national event winner, is ready to run with the new Dodge look in Michigan.
"It's very exciting to bring the Super Bee and popular Dodge Charger Purple Haze color livery to the inaugural Dodge Great Lakes Nationals," said Pruett, wife of team owner Stewart. "I have already put the Dodge livery in the winner's circle with the New England Nationals victory, and it would be so special to add the Purple Haze colors in our trophy case in the first NHRA National race in Michigan in 66 years."
"Tour de Michigan:" To Hell and The Track
To mark the return to Michigan, Dodge and the NHRA are staging an NHRA Dodge "Tour de Michigan" on Sept. 17, giving car and truck enthusiasts an opportunity to cruise together from Dodge headquarters in Auburn Hills to Martin, Michigan, for the 2026 Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar. The tour is open to Dodge owners and performance-vehicle enthusiasts of all makes and models.
Participants will meet at 7:30 a.m. on the campus of Stellantis North America headquarters before embarking on an unforgettable end-of-summer cruise showcasing the automotive culture that makes Michigan unique. Participants can travel at their own pace on a suggested route - with stops including Hell, Michigan - along with Dodge and NHRA representatives, all the way to the fastest race ever run in the Great Lakes state.
For more information, visit www.nhra.com/register-2026-nhra-dodge-tour-de-michigan.
The nitro action for this weekend's Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar begins on Friday, Sept. 18 with qualifying rounds at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. EDT. Saturday's qualifying sessions are set for noon and 2:30 p.m. EDT. Final eliminations are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The final eliminations will be shown on the Fox Sports 1 network at 2 p.m. EDT.
For more information on NHRA, visit NHRA.com.
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:
- SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
- 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
- Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack
Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 16 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.
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SOURCE Stellantis