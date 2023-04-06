Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of approximately $9,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), through the sale of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to accelerate the Phase 2 Expansion currently underway, to fund ongoing exploration as well as to support the announced plans to pursue a dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Private Placement is anticipated to close on or about May 2, 2023, or such later date as the Company may determine. The closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For more information, please contact:

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, CEO and President

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia

Website: www.steppegold.com
Email: investors@steppegold.com
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Forward-looking and other cautionary statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Private Placement; the use of proceeds from the Private Placement and closing of the Private Placement. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including the Company obtaining the approval of the Private Placement from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the other factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict", and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161503

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe GoldTSX:STGOPrecious Metals Investing
STGO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold

Overview

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is a precious metals development company and gold and silver producer in Mongolia. The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold commenced gold production in April 2020, at its flagship Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) Gold Mine. As at December 31, 2022, the company had mined 3.4 million tonnes, crushed and stacked 2.8 million tonnes @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ based on internal reserve estimates.
Operational progress at ATO Gold Mine

Operational progress at ATO Gold Mine

The 100-percent-owned flagship ATO Gold Mine’s Phase 2 expansion project has been updated to approximately 103,000 oz of gold per annum, with a 12 year mine life, for a total of 14 years to 2036 at AISC of US ~$850

Existing defined fresh rock resources are expected to be supplemented by the new discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the Mungu trend. Steppe Gold’s exploration is showing that the high-grade Mungu discovery is semi-continuous to the structurally-controlled mineralization drilled at the ATO 4 deposit and that significant resource expansion is possible.

The UK gold project is the first-of-its-kind joint venture (80/20) between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government. The company has completed an initial exploration program on this project consisting of IP and magnetic surveys, as well as rock chip and soil geochemical programs. The program resulted in four discoveries that the company plans to further explore with an extensive program of trenching and drilling in the near-term.

Steppe Gold is continuing to assess a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia, led by a management team with a track record of success in the country. As of March 2023, the Steppe team has also entered into a binding agreement with Anacortes Mining, to further the company’s growth strategy beyond Mongolia.

Company Highlights

  • Steppe Gold is a gold producer in Mongolia.
    • Initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million, average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.
  • As of December 31, 2022, the company has mined 3.4 million tonnes (Mt), crushed and stacked 2.8 Mt @ 1.92 grams per ton (g/t) for approximately 173,958 ounces (oz) of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad.
  • In 2022 alone, Steppe Gold produced 33,500 oz of gold, a 180 percent increase over 2021.
  • US$28 million gold and silver streaming agreement with Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. in place.
  • Updated resource estimate and feasibility study underway for the larger fresh rock project underlying the current mining project at open cuttable depths. This larger Phase 2 expansion would involve the construction of a grinding and CIL circuit and has now been updated with an expected life-of-mine of 14 years and an annual production profile that could reach approximately 103,000 oz on a gold equivalent basis.
  • Joint venture partnership in place for the UK project with the Mongolian government.
  • Management has a proven track record of success in Mongolia.
  • Entered a binding agreement to acquire Anacortes Mining, to fulfill its vision of becoming a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional gold mining company

Key Projects

Mongolian Assets

Steppe Gold Mongolian Assets

The 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia. Steppe Gold’s mining license for the project is fully permitted for 30 years.

Steppe Gold commenced gold production at the ATO project in April 2020. As of December 31, 2022, the company has mined 3.4 Mt, crushed and stacked 2.8 Mt @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ, based on internal reserve estimates.

In 2023, Steppe Gold plans to complete the financing for the Phase 2 expansion and start construction of the new flotation plant to increase annual production to approximately 103,000 oz gold equivalent, according to company CEO Bataa Tumur-Ochir.

ATO Mine Mineral Reserves and Resource

As at August 27, 2022, the ATO gold deposit contains combined proven and probable mineral reserves totaling 29.1 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.13 g/t gold and 12.43 g/t silver, containing 1.1 million ounces of gold and 11.7 million ounces of silver. The reserves have been classified as approximately 59 percent proven and 41 percent probable on a tonnage basis. The mineral reserve within the 2022 reserve pit shell was based on a AuEq cut-off grade of 0.43 g/t AuEq for Fresh material and 0.40 g/t AuEq for Oxide material and revenue of $1,700 per ounce gold, $20 per ounce of silver, zinc price of $2,500/t and lead price of $1,970/t. as the price assumptions.

Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective August 27, 2022

Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective August 27, 2022

Exploration

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG), the prior operator and owner of the ATO project, spent over US$25 million on exploration, including the completion of 67,000 meters of drilling and 28,421 meters of trenching. Since acquiring the property, Steppe Gold has completed an additional 20,000 meters of drilling.

ATO4 & Mungu Discovery

The Mungu discovery is located northeast of the current resource from the ATO 4 deposit. The discovery is located on a 20-kilometer-long structurally controlled, north-trending, mid-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. Steppe Gold believes that the ATO 4 deposit may be semi-continuous to the mineralization at the Mungu discovery. The ATO 4 Deposit currently remains open along strike to the north and at depth.

Moving Forward

Now that the company has been in production for three years, Steppe Gold plans to turn its focus towards exploration at the ATO deposits and Mungu discovery. The company is also working towards releasing an updated feasibility study for the fresh rock project that is expected to include the Mungu discovery. Steppe Gold is also looking to complete the following activities at ATO:

  • Receive cyanide permit, begin leaching and pour first gold.
  • Complete maiden mineral resource on Mungu deposit.
  • Restart exploration program at ATO and Mungu deposit.

The UK Gold Project

The 14,397-hectare Uudam Khundii property consists of one exploration license and is located 800 kilometers southwest of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The property is an 80/20 joint venture with the Provincial Government of Bayankhongor.

The property is located between Erdene Resource Development Corporation’s (TSX:ERD) Bayan Khundii gold discovery and Altan Nar epithermal gold deposits.

Steppe Gold has completed an initial exploration program on the property that included geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. The company expects to commence its trenching and drill programs in the near term. Steppe Gold is also looking into expansion opportunities to further consolidate its footprint in the area.

To date the company has completed:

  • 1,940 line kilometer ground magnetic survey
  • 12-line kilometer IP survey
  • 346 rock chip samples
  • 8,427 soil geochemical samples

A maiden program commenced in July 2022 with the drilling of 3,000 meters with assay results pending.

Management Team

Matthew Wood - Executive Chairman

Matthew Wood is a mineral resource explorer and developer with over 25 years of global industry experience in mining and commodities investments. He has managed investment deals in diamonds, coal, energy, ferrous metals, base and precious metals, among other commodities.

His unique skills in technical and economic evaluation of resource opportunities have resulted in a record of nurturing resource deals from early-stage, to market listings and exit strategies for his investors.

He was formerly the founder and executive chairman of the Mongolian coal company, Hunnu Coal Limited. Hunnu Coal was IPO of the year for all sectors on the ASX in 2010, and its sale for approximately A$500 million in 2011 to Banpu PCL was recognized as the Mines and Money 2012 Deal of the Year. Wood has founded and been involved in many other resource companies and investments over the years. He has extensive experience and many key relationships in Mongolia and was recently awarded the Order of the Polar Star, the highest state honor that can be awarded to a non-citizen of Mongolia. He has an Honors Degree in Geology from the University of New South Wales and a Graduate Certificate in Mineral Economics from the Western Australian School of Mines.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir - President and CEO

Bataa Tumur-Ochir is responsible for new business acquisitions, development, government and community relations and the daily operations in Mongolia. He has strong relationships with all levels of government in Mongolia and was recently appointed independent advisor to the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry responsible for foreign investment and promotion.

He is currently a director at GCD Mongolia and CEO and executive director of ASX-listed Wolf Petroleum. Under his guidance, Wolf Petroleum was awarded the “Operator of the Year Award” from the Petroleum Authority of Mongolia, and today, Wolf Petroleum is recognized as the fastest-growing petroleum exploration company with the largest petroleum exploration acreage in Mongolia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduate certificates in international business and marketing from Australia and Singapore.

Aneel Waraich - Director and Executive VP

Aneel Waraich is the founder of ATMA Capital Markets and ATMACORP LTD. He is a financial service professional with progressive experience in asset management and corporate finance businesses. Waraich focuses primarily on advising public and private companies in the natural resource sector.

In previous roles at Goodman and Company Investment Counsel and Dundee Capital Markets, he worked as an analyst valuing private companies. Most recently he worked as an investment banker focusing on deal origination, going-public transactions and financings for both public and private companies in the resource and technology sectors. He completed his MBA from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management at the John Molson School of Business.

Jeremy South - Senior VP and CFO

Jeremy South has been a director of Steppe Gold since March 2017. He has over 33 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity in Europe, North America and Australia, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte. For 10 years, he was a Global Leader and Mining M&A Advisor at Deloitte.

Based in Beijing for four years, he advised leading Asian trading houses and financial investors on mining M&A, financing and strategy, and he has worked with some of Asia’s largest companies. He acted as chairman of Aldridge Minerals Inc. up until its recent sale to Trafigura Ventures. South is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Economics from Monash University (Australia). He holds the ICD.D designation as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Greg Wood - VP Operations

Gregory Wood is an Australian citizen and was appointed as Vice President of Operations of Steppe Gold LLC in 2016. He is responsible for all mining-related operations in Mongolia. Before joining Steppe, he held positions as director and non-executive chairman of Carajas Copper Company, operations manager of Harvest Minerals and as CEO of Black Star Petroleum. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry through his past family oil business and has completed the Petroleum Engineering for non-engineers programmer in Houston, Texas.

Wood was a systems accountant with over 12 years of extensive experience in financial reporting, financial analysis, developing key performance indicators and modeling of financial reports over several industries including transport, media and infrastructure. He held management positions at Asciano and Patrick Stevedores.

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren - VP Exploration

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren has over 30 years of Mongolian mineral exploration experience. He spent the first 10 to 12 years of his career at Central Geological Expedition doing regional geological mapping in various areas of Mongolia, followed by seven years as senior exploration manager on the exploration of precious metal in Mongolia for Harrods Minerals.

Since 2005, he has been running his own company, Erdenyn Erel, which provides exploration and consulting services to western exploration and mining companies. He is responsible for identifying targets and properties based on his knowledge and experience. His experience has resulted in the discovery of several prospective gold and copper deposits in Mongolia; such as the multimillion-ounce gold deposit Olon Ovoot, the Zuun mod molybdenum porphyry deposit and the Shand copper porphyry deposit. He holds a bachelor's degree in geological exploration from Azerbaijan State University and a Master’s in geological science from Shimane University, Japan.

Patrick Michaels - Director

Patrick Michaels is the Chairman of Zuri-Invest AG and the Chairman of Asty Capital AG in Zurich, Switzerland. He has been involved in numerous financings of gold mines in North America, among others. He is a well-respected financial adviser and fund manager throughout Europe.

Michaels has extensive experience in the fields of mining finance, fund management and asset allocation. He has a background in law and economics and did his training in the areas of private banking and investment research at UBS in Zurich. Additionally, he attended post-graduate courses at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

Dr. Zamba Batjargal - Director

Dr. Zamba Batjargal has over 35 years of experience working for the government in Mongolia, dealing with issues of environmental protection and climate change. He was the Minister of the Environment of Mongolia from 1990 to 1996 and Director General of the National Agency for Meteorology, Hydrology and Environmental Monitoring from 1996 to 2001. Dr. Batjargal has experience in working outside of Mongolia due to his engagement in international bi-and multilateral cooperation activities.

He was the Ambassador of Mongolia to Japan from 2001 to 2005. Between 2005 and 2011, he worked in New York as a Representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to the UN. Since 2014, he has served as an independent consultant on climate change and the development of green policy for public institutions and non-profit organizations. He was also an advisor at the Office of the President of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in Ulaanbaatar (2014 to 2016). He received his Ph.D. in physics and mathematics in 1978 from the Hydrometeorological State University, St.Petersburg, Russia.

Batukhuu Budnyam - Director

Batukhuu Budnyam is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert who has extensive experience in the banking and finance sectors in Mongolia. Until recently, Budnyam served as Advisor to Chinggis Khaan Bank. Prior to joining Chinggis Khaan Bank, he was Managing Director of Organic Solutions Mongolia LLC and previous to that, he was Managing Director of MFS Capital LLC. Budnyam is a Mongolian native and speaks fluent English, Russian and German. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the National University of Mongolia.

Sereenen Jargalan - Director

Sereenen Jargalan has been a professor at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology since September 2003 and head of the Department of Mineral Exploration since 2011 where she teaches ore geology and metallogeny to bachelors, masters and doctorate students and supervises Ph.D. student research projects. She has a Ph.D. and Master’s in Earth Science from the Institute of Mineralogy, Petrology and Economic Geology at Tohoku University in Japan, focused on petrology of igneous rocks and a Bachelor of Mineral Exploration from the Mongolian Polytechnical University.

She completed postdoctoral work focused on the REE potential in Mongolia at the Mineral Resources Research Group, Institute for Geo-Resources and Environment and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan. She has co-authored or contributed to over 50 academic books, articles and other publications. She has been the recipient of numerous academic awards and honors in both Magnolia and Japan.

Steve Haggarty – Director

Steve Haggarty is the Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corporation and a registered member of the Professional Engineers Ontario. He has over 35 years of industrial experience both on-site and at a corporate level, involving several precious metal and copper producers, with a background in project design, commissioning, start-up, metallurgy, process optimization, project management, reclamation and closure.

With a mining career spanning nearly four decades, Haggarty’s industry experience includes 24 years in operations and 14 years in corporate and EPCM-related roles. Most recently, he was Senior Director for the Metallurgy at Barrick Gold Corp. In this role, he was responsible for operational performance improvements, defining GeoMet models, processing strategy and risk mitigation. Haggarty has worked at multiple mine sites around the world, including as General Manager of Barrick Gold’s Veladero heap leach project in Argentina. He is considered a technical leader in heap leach processing, implementation and optimization.

Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp to Create a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp to Create a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Binding Agreement") pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Anacortes Common Shares") of Anacortes by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all-share transaction (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Binding Agreement, Anacortes shareholders will receive 0.4532 of a Steppe Gold common share (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Common Share, which represents consideration of approximately C$0.48 per Anacortes Common Share and a premium of 36% based on the closing prices of the Anacortes Common Shares on the TSX-V and the Steppe Common Shares on the TSX, each as of the close of trading on March 3, 2023. Shareholders of Steppe Gold and Anacortes will own 79% and 21% of the combined company, respectively, on a basic basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to pursue a dual primary listing of its common shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"), the premier listing venue for Asia-based companies, anticipated to occur later in 2023.

The Company believes that a listing of its common shares on the HKEx will assist with historical liquidity and valuation issues and will also serve as a better venue for trading for its Asian based shareholders, as Hong Kong and Mongolia are in the same time zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Updated LOM Plan for ATO Gold Mine to 2036 - Higher Revenues and Profits

Steppe Gold Announces Updated LOM Plan for ATO Gold Mine to 2036 - Higher Revenues and Profits

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated life of mine ("LOM") for the 100% owned ATO Gold Project in Mongolia, comprising a further 1.5 years at the fresh rock expansion ("Phase 2 Expansion"), for a 12 year aggregate mine life.

The results reinforce the Company's current Phase 2 Expansion plans with construction already underway, and existing permitting and infrastructure in place. The Phase 2 Expansion is scheduled to start with first concentrates in Q1 2025. The LOM plan includes the ongoing oxide operations which has a further three years to run, for a total of 14 years of mine life, from January 1, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operations Update

Steppe Gold Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operations Update

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update for the final quarter of 2022.

  • Gold production was 5,600 oz in the fourth quarter for a total of 33,500 oz for 2022
  • Mined 958,288 tonnes and 922,051 tonnes crushed and stacked in the year ended 2022
  • Strong reagent supplies at the year end and new supply routes functioning well
  • At December 31, 2022, total estimated recoverable gold from oxide ores is 80,000 oz
  • Construction start for Phase 2 Expansion is planned for Q2 2023

The Company is pleased to report a strong finish to 2022 with uninterrupted gold production since the resumption of irrigation in the Spring. Gold production was approximately 5,600 oz in the fourth quarter for a total of 33,500 oz for 2022, and sales for the year was 33,700 oz. We expect 2023 production to come in at a similar level to 2022 with some potential for upside. First quarter production is expected to be approximately 6,000 oz.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company "), further to its news releases of March 31, 2023, is pleased to announce that Merk Investments LLC (" Merk ") has expressed its interest in participating in the Company's previously announced private placement (the " Upsized Offering "). It is anticipated that Merk will purchase securities under the Upsized Offering such that it will own approximately 9.9% and 14.2% of the pro forma issued and outstanding shares of the Company, on a basic and partially diluted basis, respectively. Prior to the Upsized Offering, Merk did not own any securities of Red Pine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has renegotiated terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") to purchase three mineral concessions, originally signed in June of 2018 (see news release of June 25, 2018 ). On June 21, 2019 the first agreement addendum was signed. A second addendum to the agreement was signed on April 4, 2023 outlining an overall reduction in this year's cash payment, and now including the issuance of shares as partial compensation. Furthermore, the new agreement provides an additional year of cash and share issuances to complete the concessions purchase schedule. The Agreement remains otherwise unchanged and continues to grant Silver Viper the right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives Drill Permit for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Receives Drill Permit for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for its 5289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The permit contemplates construction of as many as 23 trenches and 30 drill sites.

"We are very pleased to receive the environmental permit that will allow the first ever drill program to be conducted at Los Pavitos," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company, "We are looking forward to be able to construct trenches across mineralized structures in our ongoing program for target generation, and to subsequently drill test the mineralized structures."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tower Resources Encounters Higher Au Grades in Hole 041 on the Thunder Zone 200 m Along Strike from Hole 039 at Rabbit North, with Two Closely Spaced Intercepts of 3.28 g/t Au over 13.25 m and 2.16 g/t Au over 10.12 m, and Intersects a New, Near-Surface Zone of Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Mineralization

Tower Resources Encounters Higher Au Grades in Hole 041 on the Thunder Zone 200 m Along Strike from Hole 039 at Rabbit North, with Two Closely Spaced Intercepts of 3.28 g/t Au over 13.25 m and 2.16 g/t Au over 10.12 m, and Intersects a New, Near-Surface Zone of Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Mineralization

Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assays received from Hole 41 on its new Thunder Zone gold discovery (see press release from March 1, 2023) at the Company's Rabbit North property near Kamloops, British Columbia, between New Gold's New Afton underground Cu-Au mine and Teck's Highland Valley open pit Cu-Mo mine (see Fig. 1), have revealed two closely spaced, 13.25 and 10.12 m intercepts containing 3.28 and 2.19 gt Au, respectively (see Figs. 2 and 3).

Hole 41 also intersected a new and potentially robust zone of porphyry-style Cu-Au±Mo mineralization - the "Rainbow Zone" - beneath the cover basalt flows immediately southwest of the Thunder Zone (see Fig. 3).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

  • Grinding selected samples to 90% (finer grind) instead of 70% increases gold grades from 5% to 38% for these samples.
  • Best result from the 2,958-metre drill program includes 27.75 metres grading 0.84 g/t Au (90% grind), intersecting the A-Po Zone.
  • About 300 additional samples from previous drilling have been sent to the laboratory for reanalysis.
  • TomaGold will begin a 1,500-metre drill program on Obalski next week to test new targets identified by geophysics.

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the results of the year-end 2022 drilling program on its wholly owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. In addition, the Corporation presents the results of reanalysis of selected samples from drilling on Obalski.

"While this latest program has continued to intersect significant intersections on Obalski, we are particularly excited about the reanalysis results, which have increased certain historical gold grades significantly," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "After extensive testing by independent laboratories, we have concluded that the mineral material on Obalski needs to be grinded finer at 90% instead of 70% for optimal results and that the best results appear to come from lower grade intersections that do not have a nugget effect. To further confirm our theory, close to 300 samples from previous drilling were sent to the laboratory for reanalysis."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on two large copper-molybdenum porphyry targets on its Pedlar and Hayes properties situated in the southern portion of its 350,000 hectare land package, and located approximately 25 km northeast and 30 km east of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino copper-gold porphyry deposit respectively. The Casino deposit has Measured & Indicated Resources of 7.6 Blbs copper & 14.8 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 3.1 Blb copper & 6.3 Moz gold ( 4 ) and is contiguous to the Company's Betty property (see Figure 1). The Company is primarily targeting similar Casino-style porphyry mineralization on these early-stage projects. These results form part of the Company's 2022 $6 million exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Gold Investing

Pre-Feasibility Study Underway For The Lake Hope HPA Project In WA

Graphite Investing

Altech - Presentation Future Facing Commodities Conference

Lithium Investing

Investor Presentation

×