Stellar AfricaGold - First Gold Exploration Targets Identified Within Fifty-Five Prospect Area, Zuenoula Gold Project, Cote D'ivoire

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC May 13, 2026 TheNewswire - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF) provides the following update on the exploration progress at the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
Highlights
• Within Zuénoula's Fifty-Five Prospect area, two gold anomalous trends defined by parallel +2.5 km-long NE-trending clusters of gold anomalous soil samples (>20 ppb Au), peaking at 583 ppb Au, were identified and have been selected as Priority Exploration Targets.
• Existing broad-spaced soil sampling (200m by 200m) to be infilled to 200m by 50m to tighten definition of these two 1.5 km2 exploration targets ahead of auger drilling.
• NE-orientation of gold anomalous trends interpreted to reflect principal fault architecture of this prospective greenstone belt.
• Sampling of termite mounds and mesothermal quartz vein float located within the vicinity of +100ppb gold soil sample sites completed. Samples are at the laboratory for assay.
• Topographical mapping completed using high-resolution LiDAR-orthophoto survey data to support soil geochemistry interpretation and infill soil sample and auger drill planning
• Auger drilling program considered feasible during the coming wet season (June – September)
• Assay results received for 1000 soil samples, with another 617 soil samples at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Abidjan.
Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd. subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit called Zuénoula in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 2 below). Pursuant to the joint venture agreement MetalsGrove, the project operator, may earn up to a 50% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring US$3,000,000 in exploration expenditures and up to an 80% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring a total of US$6,000,000 in exploration expenditures. (For further details of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Agreement see Stellar news release December 9, 2025.)
Stellar Management Commentary
Stellar President and CEO J. François Lalonde commented:
"Stellar is very pleased with the continued exploration success at the Zuénoula Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire.
Identifying and selecting the first priority gold exploration targets at the Fifty-Five Prospect is an important milestone for the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture and further validates the prospectivity of the Zuénoula Gold Project.
The identification of two parallel +2.5km-long gold anomalous trends, peaking at 583ppb Au, together with favourable NE-oriented structures, highlights the potential scale of the system emerging from the Joint Venture's systematic exploration approach.
Exploration activities are now progressing to tighter-spaced infill sampling and auger drill planning to further refine these targets ahead of deeper drilling, while additional assay results and ongoing regional programs continue to build momentum across the project."
Priority Exploration Targets Selected
Stellar is pleased to announce that two parallel +2.5 km-long gold anomalous trends identified from completed 200m x 200m soil sampling have been ranked as Priority Exploration Targets (see Figure 1 below) at Zuénoula's Fifty-Five Prospect area. These trends are defined by clusters of gold anomalous (>20 ppb Au) soil samples with two or more samples assaying greater than 100 ppb Au (105 to 583 ppb Au).
The soil sampling will be infilled to 200m x 50m to tighten definition of these two 2.5 km Exploration Targets ahead of auger drilling. Auger drilling during the coming wet season (June – September) is considered feasible following site assessment of access routes.
The NE-orientation of these trends is interpreted to be favourable for gold deposit discovery and reflects the orientation of the principal fault architecture of this prospective greenstone belt and is characteristic of the NE-orientation of the structures that control many of the large gold deposit is Côte d'Ivoire.
Further termite mounds (see Images 1 and 2 below) and mesothermal quartz vein float located within the vicinity of +100ppb gold soil sample sites have been sampled by the Joint Venture's local exploration team and assays are pending. The soil in termite mounds can be transported from up to 15m below surface and provides an inexpensive opportunity to collect soil samples from deeper in the soil profile.
Topographical mapping of the Fifty-Five Prospect has been completed using high-resolution LiDAR-orthophoto survey data imaging technology (image shown on Figure 1). Mapping of the topography (elevation), the direction of water flow and geochemical dispersion pathways supports soil geochemistry interpretation and the planning of infill soil sample and auger drilling traverses.
Next Phases of Work
The Joint Venture has planned the following next phases of exploration programs to advance the identification of additional gold exploration targets:
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Infill soil sampling programs in new areas (400m by 400m ) commenced across three areas:
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Rouge Prospect,
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South-West Prospect and
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Konezra Prospect
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Infill 200m by 50m soil sampling at Fifty-Five Prospect (planning completed, sampling scheduled)
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Planning of auger drilling traverses at Fifty-Five Prospect (planning pending 200m x 50m infill completion and assessment of assay results).
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 1. Zuénoula soil sampling progress on LiDAR topographical image
Red and Orange: high ground. Blue: low ground with transported soil cover
Image 1. Sampling of Termite Mounds at Fifty-Five Prospect
Image 2. Sampling of Termite Mounds at Fifty-Five Prospect
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 2. Location of Zuénoula permit and the Fifty-Five Prospect within Zuénoula
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Robert Perring, a current member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and Exploration Manager of MetalsGrove Mining Limited. Mr. Perring is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals
in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its
early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is operated in Joint venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.
The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
QA/QC
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1- Sampling Techniques and Data
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Criteria
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JORC Code Explanation
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Commentary
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Sampling Techniques
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Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialied industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.) These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
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Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
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Aspects of the determination ofmineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done, this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
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No drilling has been undertaken on Zuenoula PR-750
All soil samples collected on Zuenoula PR-750 have been analysed for gold by fire assay at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
SOIL SAMPLING STAGES
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Stage 1: Initial, permit-wide, broad-spaced soil sampling on 1000m x 1000m grid
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Stage 2: Gold anomalous clusters and trends defined by multiple anomalous soil samples (+20ppb Au) are then infilled with soil samples collected on 400m x 400m grid
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Stage 3: Coherent gold soil anomalies are then infilled with soil samples collected on 200m x 200m grid
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Stage 4: Higher density 200m x 50m soil sampling to sharpen definition of gold soil anomalies
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Stage 5: Augering and trenching of coherent gold soil anomalies
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Stage 6: Aircore drill testing of gold soil and auger anomalies.
SOIL SAMPLING PROCEDURES
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MGA has contracted the experienced consulting group SEMS Exploration Services (SEMS) to conduct all soil sampling
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Up to four sampling crews may be active at any one time
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The MGA Exploration Manager was onsite at the start of the field program to instruct the sampling crew on the Standard Sampling Procedure required by MGA
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MGA provided SEMS Exploration Services with an Excel table listing the designated sample point locations using WGS-84 UTM zone 29N coordinates
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Each soil sample is collected from within 20 metres of the designated sample point, with the actual sample point then recorded
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At each sample point: 1) the organic rich soil is brushed away, 2) a 40cm deep hole dug and the sample collected by taking a channel-cut along the bottom 20cm of the hole, 3) 1000g of the minus 2mm sieved fraction of each sample is collected from the sample point, 4) gold is determined by fire assay (LDL 2ppb)
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Duplicate samples are collected every 20th sample, certified reference material (CRM) inserted every 20th sample, and blanks inserted every 20th sample.
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Samples are stored at the secure SEMS field compound in Zuénoula prior to transport to Bureau Veritas in Abidjan of gold analysis.
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Drilling Techniques
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Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. corediameter,tripleorstandard tube,depthofdiamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
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Drill Sample Recovery
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Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
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Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
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Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade,andwhether samplebias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarsematerial.
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Logging
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Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnicallyloggedtolevel of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, miningstudiesandmetallurgical studies.
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Whether loggingisqualitativeor quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
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Thetotallengthandpercentage oftherelevantintersections logged.
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No drilling has been undertaken
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Soil samples are comprehensively logged for a range of parameters including colour, soil horizon, sample weight, slope, dominant grain size (clay, silt, sand), general topography, residual or transported, proximity to artisanal workings, other ground disturbances such as field plowing, and general land use (grassland, plantation, crop, etc.).
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Sub-sampling Techniques and Sample Preparation
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Ifcore,whethercutorsawnand whether quarter, half or all core taken.
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Ifnon-core,whetherriffled,tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
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For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
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Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stagestomaximise representivity of samples.
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Measures taken to ensure that thesamplingisrepresentativeof the in-situ material collected, including, for instance, results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
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Whethersample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
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No drilling has been undertaken
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No sub-sampling of the 1000g soil samples is undertaken prior to the sample arriving at Bureau Veritas laboratory
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At Bureau Veritas, the entire 1000g sample is pulped prior to the laboratory taking a 50g split for lead collection fire assay determination of gold concentration.
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Quality of Assay Data and Laboratory Tests
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The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying andlaboratoryproceduresused and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
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Forgeophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments,etc.,theparameters used in determining the analysis, including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrationfactorsapplied,and
their derivation, etc.
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Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, externallaboratorychecks)and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
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Bureau Veritas is an internationally accredited assay laboratory located in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.
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Assay results for all samples presented in the announcement were determined by fire assay (Lab Code: FE450, LDL 2ppb), which is a total gold extraction method for analysis.
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The lower detection limit (LDL) of 2ppb is considered appropriate for greenfields, early stage, exploration soil sampling
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Fire assay gold is considered one of the most reliable assay techniques for gold analyses.
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Verification of Sampling and Assaying
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The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
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Theuseoftwinnedholes.
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Documentationofprimarydata, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
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Discussanyadjustmentstoassay data.
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FIRE ASSAY ANALYSIS
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All samples have been analysed for gold by fire assay at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire
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The 1000g -2mm sample collected in the field is analysed for gold by fire assay (Lab Code: FE450, LDL 2ppb)
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At the laboratory, the 1000g -2mm sample is dried and pulverised to 85% passing 75 microns.
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This sample pulp is then mixed with a combination of chemical reagents, which when heated to high temperatures results in the formation of a lead button and slag. The lead button that contains the precious metals (including gold) is cupelled at high temperature. The lead is adsorbed by the cupel leaving behind a bead that contains the precious metals.
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The bead is acid digested and analysed by AAS, with a lower detection limit of 2ppb Au
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Location of Data Points
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Accuracy and qualityof surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
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Specification of the grid system used.
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Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
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A handheld GPS is used to locate the soil data positions, with a +/-5m vertical and horizontal accuracy
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Sample locations (UTM WGS-84 zone 29N) and sample descriptions are noted on a standard form in the field and entered on a computer of an evening
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GPS measurements of sample positions are sufficiently accurate for exploration targeting gold systems.
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Data Spacing and Distribution
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Data spacing for reporting Exploration Results.
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Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geologicalandgradecontinuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
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Whethersamplecompositing hasbeenapplied.
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An 1000m by 1000m offset grid pattern has been adopted for the entire project area, excluding areas of irrigated sugar cane and villages.
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Broad-spaced soil sampling (1000m by 1000m) and low level gold fire assay analysis (LDL 2ppb) is considered an effective technique for identifying and delimiting gold anomalous clusters and trends, which are then followed up with higher density sampling at 400m 400m, 200m x 200m, and in some areas 200m x 50m, as the next phases of sampling ahead of trenching, augering, and drill testing of coherent gold soil anomalies.
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Orientation of data in relation to geological al structure
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Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
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If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
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Sample security
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1000g of -2mm sieved fraction of soil samples are collected in plastic bags, assigned individual sample numbers and transported to the secure SEMS compound in Zuénoula
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Samples have been analysed by fire assay at Bureau Veritas in Côte d'Ivoire and were personally transported to the laboratory by a senior member of the MetalsGrove Abidjan-based exploration team.
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Audits or Reviews
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The sampling and assay techniques adopted by MetalsGrove has been effectively used in the Vavoua-Kounahiri district, and more widely in Cte d'Ivoire, to define drill targets and it is considered an effective initial approach for defining gold anomalous lithogeochemical trends.
Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
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Criteria
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JORC Code Explanation
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Commentary
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Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status
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Type, reference name/number, location and ownership, including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
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The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting, along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
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Following the acquisition of the three Gemica joint venture (JV) permits PR-454 (granted), PR-1063 (application) and PR-1102 (application) in Côte d'Ivoire, MetalsGrove entered another JV with TSX-V listing company Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (Stellar) on PR-750 Zuénoula.
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Zuenoula PR-750 was granted on 17 April 2024 for an initial four-year period, renewable for two additional three-year periods.
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The Vavoua permit is located with Kounahiri West, Vavoua West and Zuenoula permits occupy a combined area of 1,315 km², strategically situated along the Abujar–Napie gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt in central west of Côte d'Ivoire, approximately 100 km north of the Abujar gold mine and 160 km south of the Napie gold project.
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Exploration Done by Other Parties.
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MetalsGrove is not aware of any previous systematic exploration for gold having been conducted within either Zuenoula PR-750, Vavoua PR-454, Vavoua West PR-1102, or Kounahiri West PR-1063
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Geology
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The Vavoua, Vavoua West, Kounahiri West and Zuénoula permitsare located in the central west of Côte d'Ivoire at the south edge of the West Africa craton. This region is the world's largest Proterozoic gold-producing region, and Cte d'Ivoire contains 35% of the region's Birimian Group rocks, which host multiple multi-million-ounce gold ore systems.
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The GEMICA JV permits and Stellar JV permit, together cover a combined area of 1,315 km², and are strategically situated along the Abujar–Napié gold trend within the Oumé–Fetekro Birimian greenstone belt, and are located approximately 100 km north of the Abujar gold mine and 160 km south of the Napié gold project.
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Drillhole Information
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A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results, including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
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easting and northing of the drillhole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drillhole collar dip and azimuth of the hole
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down hole length and interception depth hole length.
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Data Aggregation Methods
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In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
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Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated, and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
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The assumption used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
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Relationship Between
Mineralisation Widths and
Intercept Lengths
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Diagrams
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Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to, a plan view of drillhole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
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Balanced Reporting
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Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practied, avoiding misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
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Other Substantive Exploration Data
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Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported, including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
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LiDAR or Laser imaging, Detection, and Ranging is a method for determining ranges by targeting an object or a surface with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver. LiDAR may operate in a fixed direction, or it may scan directions in a special combination of 3D scanning. LiDAR on a drone platform is being used at Zuenoula to make high-resolution (3cm resolution) topographical maps. For the survey, SEMS used a DJI Matrix 300 RTK drone mounted with a Zenmuse L@ LiDAR using a flight altitude of 150m AGL. The point cloud density was 94 points/m with a horizontal accuracy of 5cm and a vertical accuracy of 4cm. The sensor pulse rate was 240,000 laser points per second. Five base reference points were established linked to National Survey Beacons to continuously record x, y and z data for RTK positioning and correction of data and flight trajectory. Data processing was undertaken using an MSI Tomahawk workstation with an Intel Core i9-9900k processor using Dji Terra and Global Mapper Pro software. An optical camera of 20 Megapixel resolution was used to generate, after processing, orthoimages with an accuracy of 1 to 3cm.
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Orthophotography (orthophoto) are orthoimages geometrically corrected (orthorectified) to remove distortion from camera tilt and terrain relief. These images have a uniform scale, allowing for direct, accurate measurements of distances, areas, and angles, functioning as a map that represents true surface locations. The orthophotography was captured as part of the LiDAR survey using an optical camera of 20 Megapixel resolution.
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Further Work
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The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions, or depth extensions, or large-scale step-out drilling).
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Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
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Completion of 400m x 400m and 200m x 200m at several prospects.
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Plotting and interpreting the assay results for the 617 soil samples currently being assayed at Bureau Veritas.
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Planning and scheduling 200m by 50m infill soil sampling at Fifty-Five Prospect.
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Searching +50ppb Au sites for quartz vein outcrop and/or float.
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Sampling termite mounds at gold anomalous soil sites.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements which may not have been based solely on historical facts but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, mineral resource risk, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, geopolitical country risk, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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