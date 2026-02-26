Stellantis Publishes 2025 Annual Report and Files Form 20-F

Stellantis Publishes 2025 Annual Report and Files Form 20-F

AMSTERDAM, February 26, 2026 Stellantis N.V. announced today that it published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its 2025 Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stellantis' Annual Report and Form 20-F are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, by writing to investors.relations@stellantis.com.

###

 About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONSinvestor.relations@stellantis.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL+33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

1         The 2025 Annual Report and Form 20-F, including information concerning The Netherlands as Home Member State, and the Form 20-F and related exhibits are available on the Company's website (www.stellantis.com) at https://www.stellantis.com/en/investors/reporting/financial-reports

