Stellantis Expands 2026 Drive for Design Contest

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  • Bigger, bolder and faster design contest challenges students to imagine the next generation of Street and Racing Technology (SRT) vehicles 
  • New this year, the 2026 Drive for Design Junior competition is open to U.S. students, with winners chosen from three age ranges: kindergarten-third grade, fourth-sixth grade and seventh-ninth grade 

The Stellantis Drive for Design contest returns bigger than ever, opening its doors to an expanded group of young creators across the U.S. and inviting them to put their imagination in the driver's seat through a newly expanded competition format.

Hosted by the Stellantis North America design team, the competition encourages young, aspiring designers to push boundaries, think boldly and create the next evolution of high-performance mobility. In addition to the original Drive for Design competition for U.S students in grades 10-12, the new Drive for Design Junior is now open for U.S. students from kindergarten to ninth grade.

This year's theme, "Design the Future of Fast," encourages students to design a next-generation SRT vehicle using one of Stellantis' iconic brands, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® or Ram, to show what fast, powerful and bold could look like in the future.

Mark Trostle, vice president of Ram Truck, Mopar and SRT exterior design, continues to serve as the driving force behind the Drive for Design contest. Trostle was a winner of an early version of the competition as a high school student and later went on to lead the SRT design team. With the return of the iconic SRT performance division, he is once again leading the design team, bringing his full-circle journey back to the program that helped launch his career. 

"Designing an SRT vehicle means unleashing a fearless mindset and dreaming up performance-driven ideas that look fast even when they're standing still," Trostle said. "We can't wait to see how students of every age push the limits and redefine what fast, powerful and downright awesome can look like for the next generation." 

Drive for Design Junior
New for 2026, Stellantis is expanding opportunities for younger creators with the Drive for Design Junior competition, open to U.S. students in: 

  • Kindergarten-3rd grade 
  • 4th-6th grade 
  • 7th-9th grade 

Students entering Drive for Design Junior will follow the same design brief and submission guidelines as the traditional Drive for Design contest, with one winner selected per age group.

Drive for Design will award one grand-prize winner and two additional finalists from all valid entries. 

For detailed contest rules, information on how to submit sketches, various prize packages and free resources for students of all ages, visit StellantisDriveForDesign.com

All student-created entries must be submitted by noon EDT on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Students, teachers and parents can follow contest updates on Stellantis North America's Facebook and Instagram channels using #DriveForDesign.

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrated 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

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