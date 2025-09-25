Stellantis Brings Multiple Exhibits and Family Fun to the Texas Auto Show at the 2025 State Fair of Texas

-
- Chrysler celebrates 100 years of family-first innovation with the Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept and Chrysler Pacifica Stow 'n Go Challenge
- All-new SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack makes its Texas debut
- Jeep® brand showcases its newest family member, 2026 Cherokee, and brings the thrill of Camp Jeep to the State Fair of Texas
- Ram Truck revs up excitement with a bold display celebrating the return of the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 in the 2026 Ram 1500 and the aggressively styled Ram 2500 Warlock and Black Express
- The Ram RHO Thrill Ride returns, offering an adrenaline-pumping in-truck adventure experience
- FIAT brand display features 500e Inspired by Beauty, a special edition of the all-electric hatchback that blends Italian elegance with modern EV technology
- Alfa Romeo showcases its Tonale, which blends 115 years of heritage with turbocharged performance and advanced driver assistance systems
Stellantis turns up the excitement at the State Fair of Texas with interactive displays from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands. Beginning Sept. 26 , fairgoers will experience a thrilling mix of trailblazing and performance vehicles, interactive games and family-friendly fun.
Chrysler Brand
Chrysler marks 100 years of automotive excellence with a dynamic and engaging display, including the brand's hot new Chrysler Pacifica concept. Visitors are invited to celebrate a century of innovation, comfort and family-focused design with an exciting vehicle showcase and interactive experiences. The Chrysler display brings fairgoers:
- Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept – this concept reimagines the award-winning Chrysler Pacifica as an overlanding adventure vehicle. The lifted, all-wheel-drive concept features unique badging, exterior and interior design, and loaded customization options for overlanding
- Stow 'n Go Challenge – put your packing skills to the test in the Stow 'n Go Challenge, where guests race to stow gear using Chrysler's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating system. It's fast, fun and a great way to experience the versatility that sets Chrysler Pacifica apart from the competition
Dodge Brand
The Dodge brand brings serious muscle and innovation to the State Fair of Texas with a bold multi-energy lineup of performance vehicles, including the all-new 2026 Charger Scat Pack powered by the SIXPACK twin-turbo inline-six engine — a powerhouse engineered to continue the evolution of modern muscle with uncompromising performance, relentless power and unmistakable Dodge attitude. Quick off the line with standard all-wheel drive (AWD), the new SIXPACK-powered high-output (H.O.), 550-horsepower, with 531 lb.-ft. of torque, 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack clocks a 3.9-second 0-60 time and runs the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds. It's the most powerful vehicle in the industry under $55,000 .
The all-electric, four-door Dodge Charger Daytona on display offers muscle car styling with modern practicality, a spacious interior and easier passenger access, making it a versatile choice for those who want performance and everyday usability in a bold, four-door package. Delivering 670 horsepower, a 0-60 time of 3.3 seconds and a quarter mile time of 11.5 seconds, the Dodge Charger Daytona is the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car priced at a U.S. MSRP of $59,995 .
The Dodge display will also feature the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak , a supercharged, 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine-powered Durango, available with more than six million potential customization combinations. Customers can select from six different wheel options, six available exterior colors, six exterior badge color choices, five seat colors with three seating configurations, five dual-stripe options, and four brake caliper colors and seat belt colors. With track-ready capability, bold styling and room for the whole crew, the Durango SRT proves that family vehicles can pack a serious punch.
Jeep Brand
The Jeep brand returns to the show with the newest member of its family, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee , the perfect blend of iconic design, capability and efficiency to provide customers with the midsize SUV only the Jeep brand could create. With a new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid engine, an estimated 37 mpg combined and more than 500 miles to a tank of fuel, the 2026 Cherokee is ready to take adventures further than ever – with zero compromises.
Jeep vehicles on display include the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer S and Compass. The Jeep brand is also bringing its adventurous spirit to the State Fair of Texas with a dynamic display that offers something for everyone, from off-road thrills and interactive games to family-friendly fun, celebrating the freedom, capability and exploration that only Jeep can offer.
At the Jeep display, visitors will enjoy:
- Camp Jeep – buckle up for a ride-along adventure that showcases Jeep's legendary off-road capability. Professional drivers take guests through a rugged course filled with steep climbs, sharp descents and challenging terrain
- Corn Hole Game – kick back and enjoy some friendly competition with this classic, Texas -sized fairground favorite
- Kids Drive Zone – little explorers can hop into pint-sized Jeep Wranglers and Ram trucks, designed just for them. It's the perfect place for young fans to start their journey into the world of adventure
- First-generation Jeep Cherokee Vignette – features a 1983 Jeep Cherokee SJ, the final year of the trailblazing SUV that defined adventure and set the stage for generations of Cherokee vehicles to come
- Duck, Duck, Guess! – guess how many ducks are in our giant box of ducks to win a $100 gift card
Ram Truck Brand
Ram celebrates the return of the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine to the 2026 Ram 1500 lineup, available on Tradesman, Express, Warlock, Big Horn / Lone Star , Laramie , Rebel, Limited and Longhorn. Now enhanced with standard eTorque mild hybrid technology, this iconic powertrain delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque and snarls through a standard GT performance exhaust system.
For Heavy Duty truck fans, Ram will showcase its latest heavy haulers, including the bold Black Express and Warlock models, entry-level customized and off-road truck options that combine style and substance with exceptional value. The Ram display will also feature a full lineup of Ram trucks that proudly includes the reigning "Full-size Truck of Texas " and "Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas" Ram 1500, as well as the "Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas" Ram 2500.
Fairgoers will enjoy a variety of exhilarating experiences and interactive games, including:
- NASCAR Truck Zone – celebrate Ram's return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and get up close and personal to the Ram 1500 NASCAR Concept Truck, showcasing Ram's racing heritage and performance legacy
- Bucking HEMI Mechanical Bull Ride – saddle up and hang on tight! Challenge your friends to see who can last the longest on the HEMI mechanical bull
- RAMdemption Monster Truck – witness the sheer power of RAMdemption, the monster truck that embodies Ram's bold attitude and unstoppable capability
- Ram 1500 RHO Thrill Ride – buckle up for a high-speed off-road adventure in the Ram 1500 RHO, Ram's latest full-size sport truck offering
- RamBox Challenge – race to pack supplies into Ram 1500's signature cargo management system for prizes and bragging rights
FIAT Brand
The FIAT brand display includes the 500e Inspired by Beauty , a special edition of the all-electric hatchback that blends Italian elegance with modern EV technology in a striking Rose Gold color. The 500e offers an emissions-free driving experience with up to 162 miles in the city and 149 miles combined on a single charge. Its compact size makes it ideal for urban environments, while features like fast DC charging (up to 80% in about 35 minutes), advanced safety systems and a tech-forward interior, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ensure comfort and convenience. The 500e stands out with unique versions inspired by music, beauty, and the (RED) partnership, making it not just practical but also a statement of style and purpose.
Alfa Romeo Brand
Alfa Romeo's first C-SUV, the 2025 Tonale , blends Italian heritage with advanced tech, signature dynamic performance and modern Italian style. Two powerful propulsion systems are offered: a 2.0-liter 268-horsepower turbocharged engine and a 1.3-liter 285-horsepower plug-in hybrid that delivers 33 miles of all-electric range and 77 MPGe. Tonale features the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, a variety of advanced driver assistance systems, including Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward-Collision Warning Plus with Full Stop, and exhilarating driving dynamics via an available rapid-response dual-mode active suspension system.
Texas Auto Show at the State Fair of Texas
The Texas Auto Show has been part of the State Fair of Texas since 1913. Throughout its history, the Texas Auto Show has been a key attraction at the annual 24-day event each fall in Dallas . Admission to the Texas Auto Show is included with every ticket to the fair. The 2025 exposition runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 19 in Fair Park, Texas . Visit texasautoshow.bigtex.com for more information.
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada . For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .
