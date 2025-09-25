Stellantis Brings Multiple Exhibits and Family Fun to the Texas Auto Show at the 2025 State Fair of Texas

  • Chrysler celebrates 100 years of family-first innovation with the Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept and Chrysler Pacifica Stow 'n Go Challenge
  • All-new SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack makes its Texas debut
  • Jeep® brand showcases its newest family member, 2026 Cherokee, and brings the thrill of Camp Jeep to the State Fair of Texas
  • Ram Truck revs up excitement with a bold display celebrating the return of the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 in the 2026 Ram 1500 and the aggressively styled Ram 2500 Warlock and Black Express
  • The Ram RHO Thrill Ride returns, offering an adrenaline-pumping in-truck adventure experience
  • FIAT brand display features 500e Inspired by Beauty, a special edition of the all-electric hatchback that blends Italian elegance with modern EV technology
  • Alfa Romeo showcases its Tonale, which blends 115 years of heritage with turbocharged performance and advanced driver assistance systems

Stellantis turns up the excitement at the State Fair of Texas with interactive displays from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands. Beginning Sept. 26 , fairgoers will experience a thrilling mix of trailblazing and performance vehicles, interactive games and family-friendly fun.

Chrysler Brand
Chrysler marks 100 years of automotive excellence with a dynamic and engaging display, including the brand's hot new Chrysler Pacifica concept. Visitors are invited to celebrate a century of innovation, comfort and family-focused design with an exciting vehicle showcase and interactive experiences. The Chrysler display brings fairgoers:

  • Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept – this concept reimagines the award-winning Chrysler Pacifica as an overlanding adventure vehicle. The lifted, all-wheel-drive concept features unique badging, exterior and interior design, and loaded customization options for overlanding
  • Stow 'n Go Challenge – put your packing skills to the test in the Stow 'n Go Challenge, where guests race to stow gear using Chrysler's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating system. It's fast, fun and a great way to experience the versatility that sets Chrysler Pacifica apart from the competition

Dodge Brand
The Dodge brand brings serious muscle and innovation to the State Fair of Texas with a bold multi-energy lineup of performance vehicles, including the all-new 2026 Charger Scat Pack powered by the SIXPACK twin-turbo inline-six engine — a powerhouse engineered to continue the evolution of modern muscle with uncompromising performance, relentless power and unmistakable Dodge attitude. Quick off the line with standard all-wheel drive (AWD), the new SIXPACK-powered high-output (H.O.), 550-horsepower, with 531 lb.-ft. of torque, 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack clocks a 3.9-second 0-60 time and runs the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds. It's the most powerful vehicle in the industry under $55,000 .

The all-electric, four-door Dodge Charger Daytona on display offers muscle car styling with modern practicality, a spacious interior and easier passenger access, making it a versatile choice for those who want performance and everyday usability in a bold, four-door package. Delivering 670 horsepower, a 0-60 time of 3.3 seconds and a quarter mile time of 11.5 seconds, the Dodge Charger Daytona is the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car priced at a U.S. MSRP of $59,995 .

The Dodge display will also feature the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak , a supercharged, 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine-powered Durango, available with more than six million potential customization combinations. Customers can select from six different wheel options, six available exterior colors, six exterior badge color choices, five seat colors with three seating configurations, five dual-stripe options, and four brake caliper colors and seat belt colors. With track-ready capability, bold styling and room for the whole crew, the Durango SRT proves that family vehicles can pack a serious punch.

Jeep Brand
The Jeep brand returns to the show with the newest member of its family, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee , the perfect blend of iconic design, capability and efficiency to provide customers with the midsize SUV only the Jeep brand could create. With a new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid engine, an estimated 37 mpg combined and more than 500 miles to a tank of fuel, the 2026 Cherokee is ready to take adventures further than ever – with zero compromises.

Jeep vehicles on display include the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer S and Compass. The Jeep brand is also bringing its adventurous spirit to the State Fair of Texas with a dynamic display that offers something for everyone, from off-road thrills and interactive games to family-friendly fun, celebrating the freedom, capability and exploration that only Jeep can offer.

At the Jeep display, visitors will enjoy:

  • Camp Jeep – buckle up for a ride-along adventure that showcases Jeep's legendary off-road capability. Professional drivers take guests through a rugged course filled with steep climbs, sharp descents and challenging terrain
  • Corn Hole Game – kick back and enjoy some friendly competition with this classic, Texas -sized fairground favorite
  • Kids Drive Zone – little explorers can hop into pint-sized Jeep Wranglers and Ram trucks, designed just for them. It's the perfect place for young fans to start their journey into the world of adventure
  • First-generation Jeep Cherokee Vignette – features a 1983 Jeep Cherokee SJ, the final year of the trailblazing SUV that defined adventure and set the stage for generations of Cherokee vehicles to come
  • Duck, Duck, Guess! – guess how many ducks are in our giant box of ducks to win a $100 gift card

Ram Truck Brand
Ram celebrates the return of the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine to the 2026 Ram 1500 lineup, available on Tradesman, Express, Warlock, Big Horn / Lone Star , Laramie , Rebel, Limited and Longhorn. Now enhanced with standard eTorque mild hybrid technology, this iconic powertrain delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque and snarls through a standard GT performance exhaust system.

For Heavy Duty truck fans, Ram will showcase its latest heavy haulers, including the bold Black Express and Warlock models, entry-level customized and off-road truck options that combine style and substance with exceptional value. The Ram display will also feature a full lineup of Ram trucks that proudly includes the reigning "Full-size Truck of Texas " and "Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas" Ram 1500, as well as the "Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas" Ram 2500.

Fairgoers will enjoy a variety of exhilarating experiences and interactive games, including:

  • NASCAR Truck Zone – celebrate Ram's return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and get up close and personal to the Ram 1500 NASCAR Concept Truck, showcasing Ram's racing heritage and performance legacy
  • Bucking HEMI Mechanical Bull Ride – saddle up and hang on tight! Challenge your friends to see who can last the longest on the HEMI mechanical bull
  • RAMdemption Monster Truck – witness the sheer power of RAMdemption, the monster truck that embodies Ram's bold attitude and unstoppable capability
  • Ram 1500 RHO Thrill Ride – buckle up for a high-speed off-road adventure in the Ram 1500 RHO, Ram's latest full-size sport truck offering
  • RamBox Challenge – race to pack supplies into Ram 1500's signature cargo management system for prizes and bragging rights

FIAT Brand
The FIAT brand display includes the 500e Inspired by Beauty , a special edition of the all-electric hatchback that blends Italian elegance with modern EV technology in a striking Rose Gold color. The 500e offers an emissions-free driving experience with up to 162 miles in the city and 149 miles combined on a single charge. Its compact size makes it ideal for urban environments, while features like fast DC charging (up to 80% in about 35 minutes), advanced safety systems and a tech-forward interior, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ensure comfort and convenience. The 500e stands out with unique versions inspired by music, beauty, and the (RED) partnership, making it not just practical but also a statement of style and purpose.

Alfa Romeo Brand
Alfa Romeo's first C-SUV, the 2025 Tonale , blends Italian heritage with advanced tech, signature dynamic performance and modern Italian style. Two powerful propulsion systems are offered: a 2.0-liter 268-horsepower turbocharged engine and a 1.3-liter 285-horsepower plug-in hybrid that delivers 33 miles of all-electric range and 77 MPGe. Tonale features the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, a variety of advanced driver assistance systems, including Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward-Collision Warning Plus with Full Stop, and exhilarating driving dynamics via an available rapid-response dual-mode active suspension system.

Texas Auto Show at the State Fair of Texas
The Texas Auto Show has been part of the State Fair of Texas since 1913. Throughout its history, the Texas Auto Show has been a key attraction at the annual 24-day event each fall in Dallas . Admission to the Texas Auto Show is included with every ticket to the fair. The 2025 exposition runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 19 in Fair Park, Texas . Visit texasautoshow.bigtex.com for more information.

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada . For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE ") by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated September 27, 2023 . Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall Free2Move and Leasys.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has invested the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) in the future, subject to certain conditions set out in an exchange agreement. In connection with the Transaction, the parties have also entered into a lithium offtake agreement, a shareholders' agreement with respect to ALE and, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an investor rights agreement. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis owns 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium owns 80.1%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; the exercise of the Exchange Right by Stellantis; entering into the Investor Rights Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the " Investment Agreement ") on September 26, 2023 , for the ARS$ equivalent of a US$90 million 1 investment in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE "), by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has agreed to invest the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the Exchange Right (as defined below) to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) (" Common Shares ") in the future, subject to certain conditions. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis will own 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium will own 80.1%.

Argentina Lithium President & Chief Executive Officer Nikolaos Cacos said: "We are delighted to have Stellantis as a partner in the future development of our lithium projects in Argentina . Together, we share a vision to build a sustainable lithium mining operation for the future. We look forward to a strong and successful relationship with Stellantis and we are committed to delivering a sustainable lithium product that will contribute to the electrification of transportation and the protection of our atmosphere."

At closing of the Transaction, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an exchange agreement (the " Exchange Agreement "). Under the Exchange Agreement, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares then held by Stellantis for such number of Common Shares equaling 24.844% of (i) the outstanding Common Shares (on an undiluted basis) as of the date of the Exchange Agreement and (ii) Common Shares issued by Argentina Lithium (between the date of the Exchange Agreement and the date Stellantis exercises the Exchange Right) upon the exercise of warrants, stock options or other securities convertible or exchangeable into Common Shares existing as of the date of the Exchange Agreement (together, the " Exchange Shares "), subject to certain exchange conditions. Following the issuance of Exchange Shares, Stellantis will own at most 19.9% of the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). In addition, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Top-Up Right ") to subscribe for additional Common Shares (the " Additional Shares ") if necessary for Stellantis to achieve a 19.9% interest in the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). Any Additional Shares Stellantis elects to purchase pursuant to the Top-Up Right will be issued at the maximum discounted market price permitted under the rules and policies of the TSXV, unless the Top-Up Right is exercised after an acquisition of Argentina Lithium, in which case the subscription price under the Top-Up Right will be the pre-announcement market price of shares of Argentina Lithium. Any issuance of Additional Shares will be subject to the prior approval of the TSXV. Stellantis will not have the right under the Exchange Right and the Top-Up Right to acquire more than 19.9% of the outstanding Common Shares following the issuance of Exchange Shares and Additional Shares, if any. The Exchange Agreement also provides Stellantis with observer rights to attend board meetings of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis owns at least 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares. As of the date hereof, the Company has 130,065,319 Common Shares, 11,341,000 stock options and 71,836,067 warrants issued and outstanding. Accordingly, subject to any adjustments under the Exchange Agreement, the maximum number of "Exchange Shares" that will be issued to Stellantis as consideration for its indirect investment in Argentina Lithium will be 53,011,137 Common Shares .

Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into a Lithium Offtake Agreement (the " Offtake Agreement "). Under the Offtake Agreement, ALE has agreed to sell to Stellantis, and Stellantis has agreed to purchase from ALE up to 15,000 tonnes per annum of lithium produced by ALE over a seven-year period (the " Supply Obligation ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offtake Agreement. After the initial seven-year term, the Offtake Agreement may be extended by mutual agreement for an additional number of years. The price of lithium products sold by ALE under the Offtake Agreement will be based on an agreed market-based price formula at the time of each shipment. The commencement of the Supply Obligation of ALE is conditional on the successful start of commercial production at one or more of its projects. The Offtake Agreement also contains certain product qualification, certification and reporting requirements and provides Stellantis with a right to acquire any production prior to the commencement of the Supply Obligation and a right of first refusal on the sale to third parties of any lithium products (in excess of the Supply Obligation) after the commencement of commercial production.

Argentina Lithium, ALE and Stellantis will enter into a Shareholders' Agreement (the " Shareholders' Agreement ") relating to ALE and Stellantis' ownership of ALE Shares and provides for the following principal terms:

  • right of Stellantis to nominate one director to the board of directors of ALE (" Stellantis Director ") for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • certain corporate decisions of ALE may not be undertaken without the affirmative vote the Stellantis Director or the approval by shareholders holding more than 90% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • right of each shareholder to maintain its ownership percentage in any equity offerings by ALE;
  • transfer restrictions including, rights of first refusal, drag-along and tag-along rights;
  • right of first offer for Stellantis to provide project financing and any other borrowing by ALE; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.

In addition, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement with Stellantis (the " Stellantis IRA "). The Stellantis IRA provides for the following principal terms in favour of Stellantis:

  • a right to nominate one director to the board of directors of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares;
  • pre-emptive right to maintain ownership percentage in certain follow-on issuances of Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.
Transaction Conditions and Timing

Closing of the Transaction is subject to Argentina Lithium obtaining TSXV approval, ALE completing certain corporate actions relating to the Transaction and other closing conditions set out in the Investment Agreement.

The Transaction is anticipated to close on or about October 4, 2023 .

Advisors and Fairness Opinions

PI Financial Corp. is acting as financial advisor to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction. The Board of Directors of Argentina Lithium has received a fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp, stating that, as of the date of such opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the consideration to be received by the Company pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to Argentina Lithium shareholders. Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel and Alfaro-Abogados SC acted as Argentinian legal counsel to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; entering into the Exchange Agreement; the exercise of the Exchange Right or the Top-Up Right by Stellantis; entering into the Offtake Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties; entering into the Shareholders' Agreement and the Stellantis IRA; consummation and timing of the Transaction; and satisfaction of the conditions precedents are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.


___________________________


1 As per the official exchange rate of Argentina Central Bank

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the Facility).

