Stellantis Announces Drive for Design 2026 Winners, Showcases Next-generation Student Designers

-

  • Top student creators recognized for imagining the next generation of Street and Racing Technology (SRT) vehicles
  • Winners selected across four age groups: kindergarten-third grade, fourth-sixth grade, seventh-ninth grade, 10th - 12th grade

Six creative talents are recognized by the Stellantis North America design team as winners of the Drive for Design 2026 contest.

This year's theme, "Design the Future of Fast," challenged aspiring creators to push boundaries, think boldly and reimagine what high-performance mobility could look like in the years ahead in a next-generation SRT vehicle using one of Stellantis' iconic brands, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® or Ram.

Now in its 14th year and hosted by the Stellantis North America design team, Drive for Design expanded for the first time beyond its original high school format. The all-new Drive for Design Junior was added, giving even the youngest visionaries, U.S. students from kindergarten through ninth grade, a chance to showcase their creativity.

"We challenged the students to create a futuristic performance vehicle using key SRT attributes of speed, power and attitude, and the winners blew the doors off," said Mark Trostle, vice president of Ram Truck, Mopar and SRT exterior design. "The imagination and talent we've seen over the years was seriously notched up with the SRT design theme and definitely adds to the excitement of the return of our in-house performance division for the next generation."

2026 Drive for Design winners (Grades 10-12) 

  • First place: Felix Bucaro, 12th grade, Wisconsin
  • Second place: Owen Bronson, 12th grade, Michigan, finished among the top three for the third consecutive year
  • Third place: Javier Espino, 11th grade, Michigan

Prize packages
First-place winner receives:

  • Eligibility for a Summer Design Internship with the Ram and SRT Design Studio
  • Winning sketch to be featured on Stellantis North America social media platforms
  • Invitation to serve as a student judge for the prestigious EyesOn Design at Ford House car show in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, on Father's Day, June 21, 2026

Second- and third-place winners receive:

  • Virtual networking opportunity with the Stellantis North America Design Team
  • Sketches to be featured on Stellantis North America social media platforms
  • Invitation to serve as a student judge for the prestigious EyesOn Design at Ford House car show in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, on Father's Day, June 21, 2026
  • Scholarship to College for Creative Studies three-week Pre-college Summer Experience "Transportation Design" program. July 12-31, 2026

2026 Drive for Design Junior Winners 
Grades 7-9:

  • Jaxon Brobst, eighth grade, Ohio

Grades 4-6:

  • Richie LeBlanc, fifth grade, Michigan

Grades kindergarten-3

  • Catherine Codouni, first grade, Michigan

Junior prize packages include: 

  • A virtual or in-person classroom visit with Stellantis North America designers
  • Premium, professional-quality art supplies
  • An official Drive for Design poster, autographed by the SRT Design Team
  • Two tickets to the prestigious EyesOn Design at Ford House in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, held on Father's Day, June 21, 2026

Notable Alumni from Past Drive of Design Competitions: 

  • 2025 winner: Ryan Panizzoli (Plymouth, Michigan), third high school student intern
  • 2024 winner: Rohan Seiber (Portola Valley, California), second high school student intern
  • 2016 winner: Ben Treinen (Loveland, Ohio), Ram Truck Interior Design Studio employee
  • 2015 winner: Dongwon Kim (Cupertino, California), former employee and intern
  • 2023 winner: Rocco Morales (Northville, Michigan), first high school student intern
  • 2021 winner: Vincent Piaskowski (Birmingham, Michigan), former intern
  • 2020 winner: Job Skandera (Santa Rosa, California), former intern
  • 2019 winner: Max Cooper (Miami, Florida), former intern
  • 2015 winner: Josh Blundo (Moultonborough, New Hampshire), former intern
  • 2014 winner: Alex Fischer (Rochester, Michigan), former intern

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands in North America includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Peugeot and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrated 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: @stellantisna
X: @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-announces-drive-for-design-2026-winners-showcases-next-generation-student-designers-302760175.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NVSTLAnyse:stla
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Bioscience Launches Ongoing Investor Video Series to Expand Shareholder Communications

Northisle Announces the Passing of Chairman Dale Corman

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Excalibur Expands Rangefront Target with Additional Claims

Related News

graphite investing

Metals Australia Fast-Tracks US$2 Billion Quebec Graphite Refinery

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

precious metals investing

Excalibur Expands Rangefront Target with Additional Claims

energy investing

Despatch of Prospectus and Offer Open

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

precious metals investing

Entitlement Offer

battery metals investing

Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID