Steadright Grants Stock Options

December 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") Board of Directors has approved an additional 1,200,000 options at 0.28 cents according to the Rolling Stock Option Plan approved by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 29, 2025.

 

The 1,200,000 Options approved is subject to a term of 5 Years expiring on December 23rd, 2030 and has been granted for Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company as of December 24th, 2025.

  

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration projects that can be brought into production within the critical mineral space in the Kingdom of Morocco. Steadright currently has mineral exploration claims known as the RAM project near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138, that is located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 

For further information, please contact:

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or ‎achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no ‎certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful ‎exploration and ‎development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to ‎the actual results of exploration and ‎development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ‎future financing on ‎acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ‎general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions ‎and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; ‎commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; ‎competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks ‎inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory ‎approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ‎Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key ‎individuals.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ‎securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and ‎may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons ‎unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an ‎exemption from such registration is available

   

