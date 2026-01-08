State Street Supports Columbia Threadneedle UCITS ETF Launch

  • The first active exchange-traded funds issued by Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Europe

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it has been appointed as the service provider for Columbia Threadneedle Investments's ("Columbia Threadneedle") newly launched UCITS actively-managed ETFs. The initial products launched are the CT QR Series US Equity Active UCITS ETF and the CT QR Series European Equity Active UCITS ETF. These will be followed by Emerging Markets and Global products in the coming months.

State Street provides end-to-end service support, including custody, depositary, fund accounting, ETF basket creation, create / redeem order management, ETF settlement, transfer agency and reporting.

"We're pleased to support Columbia Threadneedle as they implement their actively managed ETFs in the European market," said Ken Shaw, head of EMEA ETF Product at State Street. "Our global leadership with ETFs and our robust operational infrastructure uniquely position us to support Columbia's important launch."

State Street's proven track record supporting ETFs and mutual funds spans Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. This global expertise enables consistent, scalable support for Columbia's UCITS launch.

"Expanding investor access through innovative structures like ETFs is core to our mission," said Richard Vincent, head of Product, EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle. "State Street's consultative support, technology and ETF servicing expertise have been instrumental in preparing for this launch."

For more than 30 years, State Street has been at the forefront of ETF innovation, helping shape what is now a global $18.5 trillion ETF marketplace. Today, State Street remains the world's #1 ETF servicer, supporting more than 3,000 ETFs and $7.44 trillion across 15 countries. 1 With fully integrated global ETF servicing capabilities, State Street enables clients to efficiently engage with the evolving ETF landscape through its proprietary technology and scalable operating model. From fund launch to ongoing operations, State Street's solutions are designed to align with industry best practices, regardless of structure, asset class, or investment strategy.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $51.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.4 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2025 includes approximately $145 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

8699425.1.1.GBL.RTL

© 2026 State Street Corporation

1 Source: ETFGI Global ETF Insights September 30, 2025 and State Street 's internal research

Media Contact:
Brendan Paul
bpaul2@statestreet.com
+1 401 644 9182

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

State StreetSTTNYSE:STTFintech Investing
STT
The Conversation (0)
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Gold Investing

Harvest Gold Identifies Significant AU-AG-CU Halo Associated With The Structural / Magnetic Feature On Mosseau

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.