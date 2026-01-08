State Street Supports Columbia Threadneedle UCITS ETF Launch

- The first active exchange-traded funds issued by Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Europe
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it has been appointed as the service provider for Columbia Threadneedle Investments's ("Columbia Threadneedle") newly launched UCITS actively-managed ETFs. The initial products launched are the CT QR Series US Equity Active UCITS ETF and the CT QR Series European Equity Active UCITS ETF. These will be followed by Emerging Markets and Global products in the coming months.
State Street provides end-to-end service support, including custody, depositary, fund accounting, ETF basket creation, create / redeem order management, ETF settlement, transfer agency and reporting.
"We're pleased to support Columbia Threadneedle as they implement their actively managed ETFs in the European market," said Ken Shaw, head of EMEA ETF Product at State Street. "Our global leadership with ETFs and our robust operational infrastructure uniquely position us to support Columbia's important launch."
State Street's proven track record supporting ETFs and mutual funds spans Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. This global expertise enables consistent, scalable support for Columbia's UCITS launch.
"Expanding investor access through innovative structures like ETFs is core to our mission," said Richard Vincent, head of Product, EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle. "State Street's consultative support, technology and ETF servicing expertise have been instrumental in preparing for this launch."
For more than 30 years, State Street has been at the forefront of ETF innovation, helping shape what is now a global $18.5 trillion ETF marketplace. Today, State Street remains the world's #1 ETF servicer, supporting more than 3,000 ETFs and $7.44 trillion across 15 countries. 1 With fully integrated global ETF servicing capabilities, State Street enables clients to efficiently engage with the evolving ETF landscape through its proprietary technology and scalable operating model. From fund launch to ongoing operations, State Street's solutions are designed to align with industry best practices, regardless of structure, asset class, or investment strategy.
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $51.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.4 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .
*Assets under management as of September 30, 2025 includes approximately $145 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
