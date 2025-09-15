State Street's Fund Connect ETF Executes First Application Programming Interface Order in Australian-Domiciled ETF

Milestone underscores continued global expansion of Fund Connect ETF's API capabilities
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced a significant milestone for its Fund Connect ETF platform, completing the first Authorized Participant (AP) creation/redemption order via API for an Australian-domiciled ETF.
This achievement marks the continued global expansion of Fund Connect ETF's API capabilities, which are now available for AP order entry across all major markets via FIX and XML protocols. The automation of AP order flow through APIs enables greater efficiency, scalability, and operational resilience—particularly as ETF trading volumes continue to grow.
"Executing our first API order in an Australian-domiciled ETF is a clear signal of how far the industry has come in embracing automation," said Lori Coakley, Head of Fund Connect ETF at State Street . "We're proud to support our clients with the infrastructure they need to scale efficiently and meet the demands of a growing market."
Fund Connect ETF has 6 ETF issuers and 6 APs live on the platform, with more to come. The Australian ETF market grew nearly 40% in 2024, reaching a record AUD 180 billion in assets under management, according to the Global X Australian ETF Market Scoop . As trading activity intensifies, the need for automated, high-throughput infrastructure has become increasingly critical for market participants.
"We're excited to bring this level of automation to the Australian ETF ecosystem," said Ahmed Ibrahim, Head of ETF solutions APAC at State Street. "This first API order is a meaningful step forward in our regional strategy, and we're already working with additional APs and issuers to expand adoption and deliver even greater operational efficiency."
Fund Connect ETF is a global trading portal that facilitates primary market ETF activity for Authorized Participants and issuers. Supporting a wide range of ETF structures and asset classes, the platform is integrated with leading custodians, fund administrators, and market makers. Its API suite enables real-time order entry, status updates, and lifecycle event management—offering APs a seamless, automated experience that reduces manual touchpoints and enhances operational workflows.
For more information, please click here .
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With US$49.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and US$5.1 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .
*Assets under management as of June 30, 2025 includes approximately US$116 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
© 2025 State Street Corporation
Expiry date: 2026/09/15
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915246084/en/
Media Contact:
Kate Cheung
+852 3556 1103
Kate.cheung@statestreet.com