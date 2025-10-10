Starlink high-speed internet now available on the Cessna Citation Longitude, enhancing in-flight connectivity across more destinations.

Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced an additional high-speed internet connectivity solution for the Cessna Citation Longitude, following the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) issuance of AeroMech's Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for Starlink high-speed internet connectivity. AeroMech's STC utilizes Starlink's constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to provide more reliable connectivity over land, water and remote areas, where traditional in-flight Wi-Fi may not have service.
"With Starlink now available as an aftermarket option for Longitude customers, they can enjoy high-speed, reliable connectivity that keeps them productive and connected throughout their flight," said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. "The Cessna Citation Longitude already delivers an exceptional experience with its quiet cabin, extended range and advanced avionics. Adding Starlink elevates that experience even further, helping customers stay focused on their mission without compromising on connectivity."
Customers can schedule the upgrade for installation at North American Textron Aviation Service Centers and select International Service Centers. AeroMech's STC utilizes a Starlink Aviation Kit, consisting of an Aero Terminal (antenna), Power Supply Unit (PSU) and one Wireless Access Point (WAP), and only requires power input from the aircraft. Learn more about the upgrade here .
