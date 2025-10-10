Starlink High-Speed Internet Now Available on the Cessna Citation Longitude, Enhancing In-Flight Connectivity Across More Destinations

Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced an additional high-speed internet connectivity solution for the Cessna Citation Longitude, following the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) issuance of AeroMech's Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for Starlink high-speed internet connectivity. AeroMech's STC utilizes Starlink's constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to provide more reliable connectivity over land, water and remote areas, where traditional in-flight Wi-Fi may not have service.

Starlink high-speed internet now available on the Cessna Citation Longitude, enhancing in-flight connectivity across more destinations.

"With Starlink now available as an aftermarket option for Longitude customers, they can enjoy high-speed, reliable connectivity that keeps them productive and connected throughout their flight," said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. "The Cessna Citation Longitude already delivers an exceptional experience with its quiet cabin, extended range and advanced avionics. Adding Starlink elevates that experience even further, helping customers stay focused on their mission without compromising on connectivity."

Customers can schedule the upgrade for installation at North American Textron Aviation Service Centers and select International Service Centers. AeroMech's STC utilizes a Starlink Aviation Kit, consisting of an Aero Terminal (antenna), Power Supply Unit (PSU) and one Wireless Access Point (WAP), and only requires power input from the aircraft. Learn more about the upgrade here .

About Textron Aviation Customer Support

Textron Aviation, through its Beechcraft and Cessna brands, is renowned for its unrivaled global service network dedicated to complete life-cycle support. In addition to its expansive company-owned footprint, Textron Aviation's customers have access to a global network of more than 300 authorized service facilities. Textron Aviation also offers a mobile support program featuring more than 40 mobile service units and on-site service technicians and support. Find additional information about Textron Aviation's service programs at http://txtav.com/en/service .

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

About Starlink

Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Lauren Howell
+1 (316) 927-9536
Lhowell@txtav.com
txtav.com

