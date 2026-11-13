Stardust Power Reports Q3 2026 Financial Results and Business Update

Stardust Power Reports Q3 2026 Financial Results and Business Update

Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on its corporate developments and the development of its proposed lithium refinery project in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Updates and Subsequent Events:

  • Muskogee Lithium Refinery: The Company continued to test soil core samples taken from its Muskogee, Oklahoma site as part of the Company's third-party geotechnical evaluation of site conditions. The proposed refinery project is designed for a nameplate capacity of up to 50,000 mtpa of battery grade lithium carbonate.
  • Houston Office Expansion: In October 2026, Stardust Power announced the opening of a new office in Houston, Texas, to support project execution, engineering coordination and commercial activities associated with its proposed Muskogee lithium refinery. The Company's Oklahoma City office remains operational.
  • Conversion of Outstanding Principal Debt: During the third quarter and subsequent to quarter-end, the Company has no principal balance remaining under the previously disclosed convertible note after converting the outstanding principal into common stock, with approximately $53,000 in accrued default interest remaining payable.
  • Nasdaq Delisting: Effective October 23, 2026, the Company's common stock and public warrants were suspended from trading on Nasdaq for the failure to maintain a minimum trading price of $0.10 per share. Management continues to evaluate the Company's strategic and capital markets alternatives and will provide further updates as appropriate.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash of approximately $4.6 million, compared to $3.5 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects proceeds from equity financing activities, partially offset by cash used in operations and continued investment in the Muskogee lithium refinery project.
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $2.8 million, compared to $4.5 million for the corresponding period in 2025. The decrease primarily reflects lower general and administrative expenses and a favorable change in the fair value of warrant liabilities, partially offset by increased financing-related costs associated with the Company's capital structure.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share was $(0.15) for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $(0.53) in the prior-year period. The decrease reflects a lower net loss and a higher weighted average number of common shares outstanding following equity issuances.
  • Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $6.3 million, compared to $6.5 million during the same period in 2025, reflecting continued investment in advancing the business while maintaining disciplined cash management.
  • Net cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $0.3 million, compared to $3.0 million during the same period in 2025, primarily reflecting continued but more measured capital project expenditures related to the development of the Muskogee lithium refinery.
  • Net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $7.7 million, compared to $10.2 million during the same period in 2025. Financing activities in 2026 primarily reflected proceeds from the Company's equity financing facilities, while the prior-year period benefited from public offerings and warrant exercises.

About Stardust Power 

Stardust Power is building one of America's largest battery-grade lithium carbonate refineries in Muskogee, Oklahoma, strategically located in the center of the United States' growing energy and manufacturing corridor. The refinery is expected to have production capacity of up to 50,000 metric tons per annum and addresses the critical shortage of U.S. lithium refining capacity. Stardust Power is focused on building a resilient American battery supply chain.

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com.

Stardust Power Contacts 

For Investors:

Johanna Gonzalez
investor.relations@stardust-power.com

For Media:

Michael Thompson
media@stardust-power.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, objectives, goals, prospects, financial results or strategies regarding us and the future held by our management team and the products and markets, future events, future financial condition, expected future revenues or performance, financing needs, our ability to continue as a going concern, business trends and market opportunities of our business, as well as statements regarding the expected capital expenditures, risks, production level, produced lithium quality, project design, feedstock supply, financing arrangements, final investment decision, development, construction, permits and related timelines with respect to the Company's Muskogee lithium refinery. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon beliefs, assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these beliefs and judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events, financial results or outcomes, or the timing of such. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events, results, outcomes and circumstances, and the timing thereof, are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from our beliefs, assumptions or predictions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.  

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the ability of Stardust Power to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the price of Stardust Power's securities, including volatility resulting from recent sales of securities, issuance of debt, and exercise of warrants, changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power's business and changes in the combined capital structure; the regulatory environment and our ability to obtain necessary permits and other governmental approvals for our operation; Stardust Power's need for substantial additional financing to execute our business plan and our ability to access capital and the financial markets; worldwide growth in the adoption and use of lithium products; the Company's ability to enter into and realize the anticipated benefits of offtake and license and other commercial agreements; risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the need to raise capital in the near term in order to maintain the Company's operations; our ability to remain in compliance with the covenants and other terms of our financing arrangements; our ability to raise additional capital; and those factors described or referenced in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on February 12, 2026 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 25, 2026. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, outcomes, performance or achievements, or the timing of such results, outcomes, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results, outcomes, performance or achievements, or the timing of such results, outcomes, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change. 

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. 


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

sdstnasdaq:sdstbattery metals investing
SDST
The Conversation (0)
Stardust Power

Stardust Power

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate.

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate. Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. Urquiaga will report directly to the Founder and CEO,... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Full Year Business Highlights Operational highlights for the full year 2024 include: Listing on the... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that it will release its year end 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday 27 March, 2025. Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive... Keep Reading...
Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Announces Drill Results of Highly Elevated Uranium at the Basement/Sandstone Unconformity in the Thelon Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces drill results for the Ayra, Loki and Ned grids. The Ayra and Loki grids host strong clay alteration and elevated uranium values up to 72.8 ppm in the sandstone and 323 ppm in the basement. This is the first... Keep Reading...
Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Following the October 8, 2024 announcement, Stardust Power finalizes exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies to enhance lithium production efficiency and sustainability. Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that continued NQ drilling at Trapper North on its Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project ("Radar" or the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that continued NQ drilling at Trapper North on its Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project ("Radar" or the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that continued NQ drilling at Trapper North on its Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project ("Radar" or the... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced its third quarter 2026 results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars. Sam Pigott, Lithium Argentina's CEO, commented: "Our third quarter reflects the strength and... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire November 9, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTCQB: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") provides an update on the activities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Vanadium Énergie Nordique Inc. ("VEN"), including the... Keep Reading...
Grid Battery Metals CEO, President and Director Robin Dunbar.

Grid Metals: Maiden Critical Minerals Resource at Falcon West, Drilling to Start in January

Grid Metals (TSXV:GRDM,OTCQB:MSMGF) has completed a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lucy South cesium deposit at its flagship Falcon West project in Southeast Manitoba, President and CEO Robin Dunbar shared with the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TDG

One Bullion Advances Maitengwe Gold Project Toward Field Verification and Planned Drill Testing

Cerrado Gold Acquires the Past-Producing Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, from Pan American Silver

Related News

uranium investing

CME Nears Uranium Storage Deal for Physical Futures Contract

gold investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver Going Higher, I'm "Aggressively Buying"

gold investing

Jeff Valks: Investing in Juniors? Focus on This, Not the Gold Price

gold investing

Barrick Names North American Gold Spinoff, Files NYSE IPO

gold investing

Altius to Add Copper, Lithium Royalties with TNR Gold Deal

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TDG