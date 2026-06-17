Starcore Starts Trading on OTCQX

Starcore Starts Trading on OTCQX

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM,OTC:SHVLF) ("Starcore" or "the Company") announces that Starcore has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and began trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SHVLF". The announcement was also made in New York by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange (Starcore is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange), streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to qualify for trading on the OTCQX Market, which enhances our visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. OTCQX provides a recognized platform for international companies that meet high financial and governance standards, and we believe this qualification will support greater communication with our U.S. shareholder base while broadening awareness of our company within the North American investment community," said Robert Eadie, President and CEO of Starcore.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. The Company's base of producing assets includes its gold-producing San Martin Mine and the La Tortilla silver mine, both in the state of Querétaro, Mexico. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF Starcore International Mines Ltd

Signed "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ROBERT EADIE
Telephone: (604) 602-4935

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The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301584

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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