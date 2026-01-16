StandardAero Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

StandardAero Inc. (NYSE: SARO) will replace Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASD: FYBR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 22. S&P 500 & S&P 100 constituent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is acquiring Frontier Communications Parent in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Jan 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

StandardAero

SARO

Industrials

Jan 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Frontier Communications Parent

FYBR

Communication Services

