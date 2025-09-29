Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive property option agreement (the "Option Agreement"), dated September 26, 2025, with Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) (the "Optionee"), an arms-length party. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionee has been granted the option (the "Option") to acquire a seventy-five percent interest in the 4,002-hectare Rocas Project ("Rocas" or the "Project") located in the eastern Athabasca Basin region (Figure 1).

Rocas Project Highlights:

  • Prime Location – More than 7.5 km of exploration strike length along a strong NE-SW magnetic low trend coincident with EM conductors and cross-cutting faults, providing shallow drill targets south of Key Lake.
  • Uranium at Surface – Mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, grading up to 0.5 wt.% U3O8 and never drill tested1 (Figure 2).
  • New Uranium Targets – Results from a high-resolution ground gravity survey completed in 2024 highlight potential alteration halos and high-priority exploration targets along well defined structural corridors.
  • Inaugural Exploration – The Standard Uranium technical team mobilized to the Project September 30th, 2025, to undertake a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface.

Sean Hillacre, Standard Uranium President and VP Exploration, stated: "We are very pleased to have executed the Rocas Option deal with our new partners at Collective Metals quickly, allowing our team to get boots on the ground before the snow flies in Saskatchewan. This inaugural program will allow us to build a comprehensive understanding of the geology across Rocas prior to a maiden drill program, in addition to ground-truthing historic uranium occurrences through scintillometer prospecting and re-sampling."

About the Rocas Project

The Rocas project comprises 4,002 hectares, located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914, and approximately 72 kilometers south of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin. The project was acquired via staking in May 2023 and recently expanded by an additional 931 hectares. Standard Uranium holds a 100%-interest in the Property.

The Project covers 7.5 kilometres of a northeast trending magnetic low/electromagnetic ("EM") conductor corridor which hosts several uranium showings, including historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, grading up to 0.5 wt.% U3O81. Notably, none of the historical uranium occurrences have been drill-tested.

Historical airborne EM work in 2017 defined conductive trends on the Project west of and sub-parallel to the Key Lake Road shear zone, corresponding with favourable metasedimentary basement lithologies. Multiple parallel conductors, offsets, and termination points indicate the trend widening and potential cross-cutting structures. Additionally, a 2007 field sampling program identified anomalous lakebed geochemical anomalies that statistically rank as greater than 95th percentile U, Co, V, and Zn along the conductor corridor, including high U/Th ratios2.

Exploration Plans

The Company's technical team will mobilize to the Rocas Project on September 30th, 2025, to undertake a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface. Collected grab samples will be transported to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for geochemical analysis.

In 2024, the Company contracted MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. to complete a high-resolution ground gravity survey along known conductive exploration trends on the Rocas project. The survey was designed to aid in the identification of potential zones of hydrothermal alteration of host rocks associated with uranium mineralization events.

Multiple new drill target zones have been identified on the Rocas project, outlined via the confluence of low gravity anomalies, historical surface mineralization, lakebed geochemical anomalies, EM conductors, and crosscutting fault zones.

Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is planned throughout 2025 to integrate historical results with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling next year.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade* basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Located south of the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Rocas boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till.

3-Year Earn-In Option

The Option is exercisable by the Optionee completing cash payments and share issuances, and incurring the following exploration expenditures on the Project:


 Consideration 
Payments		 Consideration 
Shares		 Exploration 
Expenditures
Year 1 $75,000 (1)(3)$100,000 $1,500,000
Year 2 $50,000 (2)(3)$275,000 $1,500,000
Year 3 $125,000 (2)(4)$325,000 $1,500,000
Total $250,000 $700,000 $4,500,000

 

Notes:
(1)Issuable at a deemed price equivalent to the last closing price of the common shares of the Optionee on the Canadian Securities Exchange immediately prior to entering into the Option Agreement.
(2)Issuable at a deemed price equivalent to the volume-weighted average closing price of the common shares of the Optionee on the Canadian Securities Exchange in the thirty (30) trading days immediately prior to issuance.
(3)Subject to an eighteen (18) month escrow, with three (3) equal releases on the six (6), twelve (12) and eighteen (18) month anniversaries of issuance.
(4)Subject to a twelve (12) month escrow, with two (2) equal releases on the six (6) and twelve (12) month anniversaries of issuance.

Prior to exercise of the Option, the Company will act as the operator of the Project and will be entitled to charge a 10% fee on expenditures in Year 1, increasing to 12% in Year 2 and Year 3.

Following successful completion of the obligations of the Option (i.e., at the end of Year 3), Optionee will acquire a 75% equity in the Property, with Standard retaining 25% as well as a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Project, of which 1.0% may be purchased back at any time for a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000.

The parties intend on forming an unincorporated joint venture for the further development of the Project. No finders' fee is payable by the Company in connection with the Option.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects.

References

1 Mineral Assessment Report 74B09-0007: Uranex Ltd., 1977 & SMDI# 2465: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2465

2 Mineral Assessment Report 74B09-0032: Forum Uranium Corp., 2007

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be "anomalous".

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 235,435 acres (95,277 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 43,185 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

For further information, contact:

Jon Bey, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman
Suite 3123, 595 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1J1

Tel: 1 (306) 850-6699
E-mail: info@standarduranium.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Standard Uranium

Standard Uranium

Overview

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:STND, OTCQB:STTDF) is a uranium exploration company aiming to leverage its geological experience to make additional discoveries in Saskatchewan’s renowned Athabasca Basin. The company is currently focused on the exploration of the Davidson River uranium project, which is located in the southwest portion of the Basin. In March 2020 Standard Uranium filed a NI-43 101 compliant technical report on the Davison River project, outlining the potential for a two-phase exploration program to expand the company’s understanding of the property.

Standard Uranium believes it has assembled the team and land package necessary to make the next major uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin. The company intends to leverage its experience in the area to advance potential future discoveries. Standard Uranium believes the Clearwater Domain Mirror Theory suggests the exploration corridors on the west of the Clearwater Domain could have similar uranium deposits as those on the east.

In July 2020 Standard Uranium announced it had expanded its land holdings in the Athabasca Basin by acquiring the Ascent and Canary projects through staking. The two projects, totaling 11,040 hectares, are both located in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Shortly after, Standard Uranium added three new mineral claims that are adjacent to the company’s existing holdings at the Gunnar Project located in the Beaverlodge Uranium District. The 15,770-hectare Gunnar Project contains unconformity and basement-hosted uranium targets, including historically identified uranium mineralization in the Athabasca sandstone.

In an effort to strengthen its exploration team, Standard Uranium recently announced the addition of Galen McNamara and Sean Hillacre to its technical team. Mr. Sean Hillacre has been named the company’s Project Manager for the upcoming Davidson Drill Program, while Mr. Galen McNamara has been named Technical Advisor. Hillacre has experience in the region after working with NexGen Energy as an exploration geologist as part of the technical team that developed the Arrow Deposit. McNamara also brings considerable exploration experience to the team after managing all field-based drilling and exploration activities for NexGen. McNamara earned the 2018 PDAC Bill Dennis “Prospector of the Year” Award and 2016 Mines and Money Exploration Award for his work on the Arrow Deposit.

Moving forward, Standard Uranium intends to continue to explore the Davidson River Project including an inaugural exploration drilling program expected to begin in Q3 2020. The company is optimistic that it has one of the most promising land packages in Saskatchewan’s Southwest Athabasca Basin, which has attracted the attention of resource companies including Cameco (TSX:CCO, NYSE:CCJ), Orano, NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE, NYSE:NXE), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU, OTCQX:FCUUF), Fission 3.0 (TSXV:FUU, OTCQB:FISOF) and Denison Mines (TSX:DML, NYSE:DNN).

Standard Uranium’s Company Highlights

  • Davidson River uranium project comprises 25,886 hectares of the Patterson Lake Uranium District, located in the southwest Athabasca Basin
  • The Davidson River Project is highly prospective for basement hosted uranium deposits yet remains untested by drilling despite its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. NI-43 101 Technical Report filed on the Davidson River project outline the potential for a two-phase exploration program
  • Ascent and Canary projects are located within the Eastern Athabasca Basin region, and compliment the existing Atlantic Project
  • Gunnar project, located south of the Beaverlodge Uranium district, and is targeting unconformity-style uranium mineralization
  • Geological team has proven experience in the Athabasca Basin
  • Director Garrett Ainsworth led the NexGen technical team, which discovered the Arrow deposit in the Athabasca Basin
Finding the Fuel to Power a Clean Energy Future

